NeoPollard Interactive Congratulates Michigan Lottery's 2nd Consecutive Lottery Operator of the Year Award

LANSING, Mich., June 15, 2021 /CNW/ - NeoPollard Interactive LLC ("NeoPollard Interactive" or "NPi"), jointly owned by Pollard Banknote Limited ("Pollard Banknote"); (TSX: PBL) and NeoGames S.A. (Nasdaq: NGMS), congratulates the Michigan Lottery ("Lottery") for being recognized as Lottery Operator of the Year at the 2021 eGaming Review ("EGR") North America Awards. NPi also received several nominations including Acquisition and Retention Partner and Lottery Supplier of the Year.

The Michigan Lottery first partnered with NPi in 2014 and has quickly become the industry's highest grossing iLottery operation. In FY20, net gaming revenue in Michigan reached $219 million, an 80% increase over the previous year. The judges at this year's awards noted that: "Michigan has hit it out of the park for years accounting for more than half of the lottery sales nationwide. In addition, the focus on social responsibility as it relates to players and its commitment to providing a great product that will engage more customers thereby generating much needed funding for school aid are great attributes."

"All of us at NPi offer our congratulations to the Michigan Lottery for winning Lottery Operator of the Year for the second consecutive year," said Liz Siver, General Manager of NPi. "In addition to our technology, the Lottery leverages our Power Suite of services, which fuels NPi's efforts to help drive innovation. We look forward to continuing our successful partnership to deliver exciting and engaging iLottery games, ultimately growing revenues and contributions to the Michigan School Aid Fund."

NPi's Power Suite of integrated and managed services has become integral to lotteries' journeys toward modernization and growth. These services elevate the player experience with content expertise, player support, and marketing strategies to drive results and fuel engagement and growth. NPi's Power Suite of services enables lotteries to implement and augment their strategies efficiently, leveraging data and insights to deliver best-in-class player experiences that results in the most profitable iLottery programs.

About NeoPollard Interactive

Born in the digital domain, NeoPollard Interactive LLC ("NPi") is an award-winning supplier of best-in-class iLottery solutions to the North American lottery market. Serving the largest share of U.S. lotteries that currently sell online, NPi helped pioneer the successful introduction of iLottery in the U.S. and, is North America's proven partner of choice to enable regulated lotteries to design and deploy complex gaming solutions in support of generating incremental revenue for good causes through the online channel. NPi offers cutting-edge technology, the Power Suite of managed services, and the industry's top performing game content, as part of its innovative and comprehensive approach to partnering for iLottery success. Jointly owned by Pollard Banknote Limited (TSX: PBL) and NeoGames S.A. (Nasdaq: NGMS)—both globally recognized industry leaders—NPi powers the most profitable iLottery programs. Visit us at www.neopollard.com.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high quality instant ticket products, licensed games, Schafer Systems and Fastrak retail merchandising solutions, and a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class mkodo game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64.3% by the Pollard family and 35.7% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the TSX (PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

About NeoGames

NeoGames (Nasdaq: NGMS) is a technology-driven innovator and a global provider of iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames' full-service solution combines proprietary technology platforms with the experience and expertise required for successful iLottery operations. NeoGames' pioneering game studio encompasses an extensive portfolio of engaging online lottery games that deliver an entertaining player experience. As a trusted partner to lotteries worldwide, the company works with its customers to maximize their success, offering a comprehensive solution that empowers them to deliver enjoyable and profitable iLottery programs to their players, generate more revenue, and direct proceeds to good causes. For more information visit www.neogames.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements include such words as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. There should not be an expectation that such information will in all circumstances be updated, supplemented, or revised whether as a result of new information, changing circumstances, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE NeoPollard Interactive

For further information: FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT NEOPOLLARD INTERACTIVE, CONTACT: Liz Siver, General Manager, E-mail: [email protected] ; FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT POLLARD BANKNOTE, CONTACT: Doug Pollard, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Telephone: 204-474-2323, E-mail: [email protected] ; FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT NEOGAMES, CONTACT: Moti Malul, Chief Executive Officer, E-mail: [email protected]