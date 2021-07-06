NeoPollard Interactive Congratulates Alberta on Launch of Draw Games Online

The launch marks NPi's first draw games integration in North America

LANSING, Mich., July 6, 2021 /CNW/ – NeoPollard Interactive LLC ("NeoPollard Interactive" or "NPi"), jointly owned by Pollard Banknote Limited ("Pollard Banknote") (TSX: PBL) and NeoGames S.A. (Nasdaq: NGMS), is pleased to announce that through its partnership with Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis ("AGLC"), lottery players in Alberta now have the convenience of purchasing draw-based lottery games online.

Launched on May 20, 2021, AGLC's new draw-based games expand on the existing portfolio of online games available on PlayAlberta.ca and includes popular Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC)

games such as Lotto Max, Lotto 6/49, Daily Grand, Western Max, Western 6/49, and the Extra. With NPi's intuitive user interface for draw-based games, players are offered two options to build and purchase their lottery tickets—selecting individual numbers or randomly picking numbers by choosing 'Quick Pick'.

"We are excited to activate draw-based games in Alberta through an integration to WCLC's draw-based games system. This expansion of AGLC's selection of online games will give lottery players the ability to conveniently purchase and play their favourite games anytime, anywhere," said Liz Siver, General Manager of NPi. "The addition of online draw-based games will provide AGLC with a robust, competitive gaming option while generating additional net income for the province's General Revenue Fund, which supports programs and services relied upon by Albertans."

In addition to an engaging array of top-selling eInstant games, AGLC's draw-based games represent the third content integration powered by the company's leading technology platform, NeoSphere. Previously, NPi worked with AGLC to introduce casino games and live dealer games on PlayAlberta.ca. Additional integrations, such as sports wagering, are expected to launch later in 2021.

About NeoPollard Interactive

Born in the digital domain, NeoPollard Interactive LLC ("NPi") is an award-winning supplier of best-in-class iLottery solutions to the North American lottery market. Serving the largest share of U.S. lotteries that currently sell products online, NPi helped pioneer the successful introduction of iLottery in the U.S. and is the proven partner of choice to enable regulated lotteries to deploy complex gaming solutions that support the generation of incremental revenue for good causes through the online channel. NPi offers cutting-edge technology, its Power Suite of managed services, and the industry's top performing game content, as part of its innovative and comprehensive approach to partnering for iLottery success. Jointly owned by Pollard Banknote Limited (TSX: PBL) and NeoGames S.A. (Nasdaq: NGMS)—both globally recognized industry leaders—NPi powers the most profitable iLottery programs. Visit us at www.neopollard.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT NEOPOLLARD INTERACTIVE, CONTACT:

Liz Siver

General Manager

E-mail: [email protected]

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high quality instant ticket products, licensed games, Schafer Systems and Fastrak retail merchandising solutions, and a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class mkodo game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64.3% by the Pollard family and 35.7% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the TSX (PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT POLLARD BANKNOTE, CONTACT:

Doug Pollard

Co-Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 204-474-2323

E-mail: [email protected]

About NeoGames

NeoGames (Nasdaq: NGMS) is a technology-driven innovator and a global provider of iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames' full-service solution combines proprietary technology platforms with the experience and expertise required for successful iLottery operations. NeoGames' pioneering game studio encompasses an extensive portfolio of engaging online lottery games that deliver an entertaining player experience. As a trusted partner to lotteries worldwide, the company works with its customers to maximize their success, offering a comprehensive solution that empowers them to deliver enjoyable and profitable iLottery programs to their players, generate more revenue, and direct proceeds to good causes. For more information visit www.neogames.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT NEOGAMES, CONTACT:

Moti Malul

Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: [email protected]

