NeoPollard Interactive Celebrates the New Hampshire Lottery's Third Consecutive Year of Industry-Leading Success

LANSING, Mich., Oct. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - NeoPollard Interactive LLC ("NeoPollard Interactive" or "NPi"), jointly owned by Pollard Banknote Limited ("Pollard Banknote") (TSX: PBL) and NeoGames S.A. (Nasdaq: NGMS), congratulates the New Hampshire Lottery ("Lottery") on its third consecutive year of industry-leading growth through the online channel. The New Hampshire Lottery's program is the number two top-performing iLottery program in the U.S. based on per capita sales.

In Fiscal Year ("FY") 2021, ending June 30, 2021, the New Hampshire Lottery's net gaming revenue increased by 123% year-over-year, while simultaneously growing its retail instant sales by 18%. Since the initial launch of the Lottery's program in FY19, net gaming revenue generated through iLottery has grown by an incredible 332%, firmly establishing the viability of modernizing lottery offerings through the iLottery channel in support of funding for education.

The New Hampshire Lottery continues to demonstrate its commitment to its players and to the growth of its iLottery program with recent launches of a new draw game online, as well as the latest progressive jackpot innovation from NPi. The latest addition to the Lottery's draw game portfolio—Gimme 5—offers players up to five chances to win $100,000 each week and is an enhancement of NPi's NeoDraw Central Gaming System and Gaming Systems Operations.

The Lottery also recently launched VIP Ultra—the first in a family of linked progressive jackpot games from NeoGames Studio. VIP Ultra is available on nhlottery.com and allows players to share one rolling jackpot for all games in the series. Each ticket purchase contributes to a growing jackpot that resets once it is won. Additional progressive jackpot games are also scheduled to launch in the near future to add to the growing jackpot.

"The New Hampshire Lottery has proven to be a leader in the iLottery space since launching its iLottery program in partnership with NPi over three years ago. This was particularly evident through our joint appeal of the Federal Wire Act and ruling by the Department of Justice, which validated state-run lotteries' ability to sell lottery products online," said Liz Siver, General Manager of NeoPollard Interactive. "We are extremely proud of our successful partnership with the New Hampshire Lottery, and we remain dedicated to delivering cutting-edge technology, engaging game content, and value-added support through our Power Suite of iLottery services, to support a cause that we couldn't be more passionate about—the important work that the New Hampshire Lottery does for education."

"As one of the top-performing iLottery programs per capita in the U.S., the New Hampshire Lottery is proud of the revenue we've generated for New Hampshire schools since the launch of our program three years ago," said Charlie McIntyre, Executive Director of the New Hampshire Lottery. "As we look to achieve more record-breaking success in the years to come, the New Hampshire Lottery will continue to uphold our mission to maximize proceeds for public education by leveraging innovative technology to deliver a secure, responsible, and entertaining lottery experience to our players."

Since its inception in 1964, the New Hampshire Lottery has been dedicated to supporting education throughout the state. To date, the Lottery has contributed over $2 billion in revenue to schools in New Hampshire. To learn more, visit www.nhlottery.com.

About NeoPollard Interactive

Born in the digital domain, NeoPollard Interactive LLC ("NPi") is an award-winning supplier of best-in-class iLottery solutions to the North American lottery market. Serving the largest share of U.S. lotteries that currently sell online, NPi helped pioneer the successful introduction of iLottery in the U.S. and, is North America's proven partner of choice to enable regulated lotteries to design and deploy complex gaming solutions in support of generating incremental revenue for good causes through the online channel. NPi offers cutting-edge technology, a full suite of managed services, and the industry's top performing game content, as part of its innovative and comprehensive approach to partnering for iLottery success. Jointly owned by Pollard Banknote Limited (TSX: PBL) and NeoGames S.A. (Nasdaq: NGMS)—both globally- recognized industry leaders—NPi powers the most profitable iLottery programs. Visit us at www.neopollard.com.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high quality instant ticket products, licensed games, Schafer Systems and Fastrak retail merchandising solutions, and a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class mkodo game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64.3% by the Pollard family and 35.7% by public shareholders and is publicly traded on the TSX (PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

About NeoGames

NeoGames (Nasdaq: NGMS) is a technology-driven innovator and a global provider of iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames' full-service solution combines proprietary technology platforms with the experience and expertise required for successful iLottery operations. NeoGames' pioneering game studio encompasses an extensive portfolio of engaging online lottery games that deliver an entertaining player experience. As a trusted partner to lotteries worldwide, the company works with its customers to maximize their success, offering a comprehensive solution that empowers them to deliver enjoyable and profitable iLottery programs to their players, generate more revenue, and direct proceeds to good causes. For more information visit www.neogames.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements include such words as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. There should not be an expectation that such information will in all circumstances be updated, supplemented, or revised whether as a result of new information, changing circumstances, future events, or otherwise.

For further information: For more information about Neopollard Interactive, contact: Liz Siver, General Manager, E-mail: [email protected]; For more information about Pollard Banknote, contact: Doug Pollard, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Telephone: 204-474-2323, E-mail: [email protected]; For more information about Neogames, contact: Moti Malul, Chief Executive Officer, E-mail: [email protected]

