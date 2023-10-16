NeoPollard Interactive Awarded New Contract for West Virginia Lottery's iLottery Solution

LANSING, Mich., Oct. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - NeoPollard Interactive LLC ("NeoPollard Interactive" or "NPi"), jointly owned by Pollard Banknote Limited ("Pollard Banknote") (TSX: PBL) and NeoGames S.A. ("NeoGames") (Nasdaq: NGMS), is proud to announce that, following a competitive procurement process, it has been awarded a new contract to provide the West Virginia Lottery ("Lottery") with a turn-key iLottery System, including a fully integrated omnichannel Player Loyalty Program (PLP) and full-featured mobile application. The initial contract period is ten years, with an optional one-year renewal.

West Virginia Lottery's expansion into iLottery will leverage NPi's best-in-class technology, including NeoGames' NeoSphere player account management system, NeoDraw, a central gaming system (CGS) for draw games, and the NeoEngage customer engagement platform, as well as Pollard Banknote's playON® Player Engagement Platform, which will extend the Lottery's existing Player's Circle loyalty program to better support player acquisition, retention, and retail sales. Players in West Virginia will also have access to NeoGames' Games Studio library, which includes a full suite of engaging, interactive eInstant and draw-based games. Pollard Banknote will also provide a fully integrated mobile application that will enable players to play iLottery games, collect and redeem loyalty points, check the winning status of their tickets, enter contests, access information about current lottery games, find the nearest lottery retailer, and receive jackpot alerts and other promotional information.

The program will also leverage a full suite of managed services to increase player engagement and maximize revenue for public education, seniors' services, and other good causes in the state. This includes the support of NPi's Ignite Player Marketing team, which will nurture the growth and development of the iLottery program and provide insightful, data-driven recommendations designed to foster ongoing player acquisition and engagement. NPi will also provide multi-channel customer service through its world-class Customer Support Center.

"NPi is delighted to celebrate this exciting partnership with the West Virginia Lottery," said Colin Hadden, Vice President & General Manager, NeoPollard Interactive. "We look forward to supporting the success of the West Virginia Lottery with an iLottery 360° Solution that powers several of the most successful iLottery programs in North America, including those in New Hampshire, Michigan, Virginia, North Carolina, and Alberta."

"The West Virginia Lottery provides vital support to our state's education system, senior services, and tourism, while operating with the highest standard of integrity and security," said John A. Myers, Director, West Virginia Lottery. "As an industry leader in the iLottery space, we firmly believe that NPi will be an ideal partner to help launch iLottery in our state and responsibly increase our contribution to programs that benefit the citizens of West Virginia."

Since the creation of the Lottery in 1985, the West Virginia Lottery has been dedicated to delivering fun and exciting lottery games for the people of West Virginia. Today, the Lottery generates sales in excess of $1.1 billion annually, with nearly $500 million directed towards programs that benefit the people of West Virginia, including public education programs, services for senior citizens, and enhancements to tourism and State Parks. For more information about the West Virginia Lottery, please visit www.wvlottery.com.

About NeoPollard Interactive

Born in the digital domain, NeoPollard Interactive LLC ("NPi") is an award-winning supplier of best-in-class iLottery solutions to the North American lottery market. Serving the largest share of U.S. lotteries that currently sell online, NPi helped pioneer the successful introduction of iLottery in the U.S. and is North America's proven partner of choice to enable regulated lotteries to design and deploy complex gaming solutions in support of generating incremental revenue for good causes through the online channel. NPi offers cutting-edge technology, a full suite of managed services, and the industry's top-performing game content as part of its innovative and comprehensive approach to partnering for iLottery success. Jointly owned by Pollard Banknote Limited (TSX: PBL) and NeoGames S.A. (Nasdaq: NGMS)—both globally recognized industry leaders—NPi powers the most profitable iLottery programs. Visit us at www.neopollard.com.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high quality instant ticket products, licensed games, in-lane ticket options, and sales-driving merchandising solutions from its Schafer Retail Solutions + portfolio. It also offers a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The Company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, ticket vending machines, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64.2% by the Pollard family and 35.8% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

About NeoGames

NeoGames (Nasdaq: NGMS) is a technology-driven innovator and a global leader of iLottery and iGaming solutions and services for regulated lotteries and gaming operators. The Company offers its customers a full-service suite of solutions, including proprietary technology platforms, two dedicated game studios with an extensive portfolio of engaging games – one in lottery and one in casino games, and a range of value-added services. The recent strategic acquisition of Aspire Global Group enables NeoGames to offer the most comprehensive portfolio across iLottery, an innovative sports betting platform from BtoBet, an advanced content aggregation solution from Pariplay, and a complete set of B2B Gaming tech and Managed Services. NeoGames remains an instrumental partner to its customers worldwide, as it works to maximize their revenue potential through various offerings, including regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization. NeoGames strives to be the long-term partner of choice for its customers, empowering them to deliver enjoyable and profitable programs to their players, generate more revenue, and maximize proceeds to governments and good causes. For more information, please visit our website at www.neogames.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements include such words as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. There should not be an expectation that such information will in all circumstances be updated, supplemented, or revised whether as a result of new information, changing circumstances, future events, or otherwise.

