NeoPollard Interactive and New Hampshire Lottery Reach New Milestone as the U.S. Department of Justice Passes on Wire Act Case Appeal

LANSING, Mich., June 29, 2021 /CNW/ - NeoPollard Interactive LLC ("NeoPollard Interactive" or "NPi"), jointly owned by Pollard Banknote Limited ("Pollard Banknote") (TSX: PBL) and NeoGames S.A. (Nasdaq: NGMS), is very pleased with the decision of the U.S. Department of Justice ("DOJ") to decline to appeal the First U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals' January 2021 ruling that the 1961 Wire Act does not apply to non-sports betting or wagering activity over the Internet.

The DOJ's decision to not pursue an appeal effectively concludes the case in favor of the New Hampshire Lottery Commission ("New Hampshire Lottery") and its iLottery partner, NPi, which initiated the case following a 2019 memorandum that reinterpreted the language of the Wire Act. This ruling confirms that the Wire Act is limited to sports betting and paves the way for state-run lotteries to continue to sell lottery products online without threat of prosecution. In fact, on June 18, 2021, attorneys general from 26 states released a joint letter seeking clarity from the DOJ surrounding the Wire Act and its application in other federal circuits, so that all stakeholders in the lottery industry may confidently move forward in this growth area.

"We commend the New Hampshire Lottery for its leadership moving this initiative forward." said Liz Siver, General Manager, NeoPollard Interactive. "Selling products online is a proven way to meet consumer demand and responsibly generate critical funds for good causes. As market leaders in iLottery, NPi applauds this outcome and looks forward to expanding our partnerships with lotteries to successfully leverage this delivery channel. The time is now for lotteries to engage in this strategic area given the increasingly competitive nature of the digital gaming landscape."

To date, six states, plus the District of Columbia, have introduced full iLottery programs that sell eInstant and draw-based games online. With consumers becoming accustomed to accessing goods and services online, the modernization and convenience afforded by iLottery is essential to the sustainability and responsible growth of state lottery programs.

About NeoPollard Interactive

Born in the digital domain, NeoPollard Interactive LLC ("NPi") is an award-winning supplier of best-in-class iLottery solutions to the North American lottery market. Serving the largest share of U.S. lotteries that currently sell products online, NPi helped pioneer the successful introduction of iLottery in the U.S. and is the proven partner of choice to enable regulated lotteries to deploy complex gaming solutions that support the generation of incremental revenue for good causes through the online channel. NPi offers cutting-edge technology, its Power Suite of managed services, and the industry's top-performing game content, as part of its innovative and comprehensive approach to partnering for iLottery success. Jointly owned by Pollard Banknote Limited (TSX: PBL) and NeoGames S.A. (Nasdaq: NGMS)—both globally recognized industry leaders—NPi powers the most profitable iLottery programs. Visit us at www.neopollard.com.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote (TSX: PBL) is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high quality instant ticket products, licensed games, Schafer Systems and Fastrak retail merchandising solutions, and a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class mkodo game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64.3% by the Pollard family and 35.7% by public shareholders and is publicly traded on the TSX (PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

About NeoGames

NeoGames (Nasdaq: NGMS) is a technology-driven innovator and a global provider of iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames' full-service solution combines proprietary technology platforms with the experience and expertise required for successful iLottery operations. NeoGames' pioneering game studio encompasses an extensive portfolio of engaging online lottery games that deliver an entertaining player experience. As a trusted partner to lotteries worldwide, the company works with its customers to maximize their success, offering a comprehensive solution that empowers them to deliver enjoyable and profitable iLottery programs to their players, generate more revenue, and direct proceeds to good causes. For more information visit www.neogames.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements include such words as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. There should not be an expectation that such information will in all circumstances be updated, supplemented, or revised whether as a result of new information, changing circumstances, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE NeoPollard Interactive

For further information: FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT NEOPOLLARD INTERACTIVE, CONTACT: Liz Siver, General Manager, E-mail: [email protected]; FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT POLLARD BANKNOTE, CONTACT: Doug Pollard, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Telephone: 204-474-2323, E-mail: [email protected]; FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT NEOGAMES, CONTACT: Moti Malul, Chief Executive Officer, E-mail: [email protected]