Neo Performance Materials Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Q3 2023 Highlights

Q3 2023 revenue of $136.9 million , lower by 6.6% YoY.

, lower by 6.6% YoY. Operating income of $7.0 million in the quarter.

in the quarter. Adjusted Net Income (1) of $4.0 million in the quarter, or $0.09 per share.

of in the quarter, or per share. Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $13.2 million in the quarter, higher by 87.1% YoY.

of in the quarter, higher by 87.1% YoY. Cash balance of $113.4 million , after funding acquisitions and investments of $16.4 million , distributing $10.1 million in dividends to its shareholders, and repurchasing $16.7 million of shares under the Normal Course Issuer Bid (the " NCIB ").

, after funding acquisitions and investments of , distributing in dividends to its shareholders, and repurchasing of shares under the Normal Course Issuer Bid (the " "). A quarterly dividend of Cdn$0.10 per common share was declared on November 9, 2023 for shareholders of record at December 18, 2023 , with a payment date of December 28, 2023 .

"I am pleased with the direction of our third quarter results as the underlying impact of a more stable rare earth pricing environment validates what the normalized earning power of Neo looks like," said Rahim Suleman, President and CEO of Neo. "During the quarter, we saw rare earth prices near bottom and show signs of a steady strengthening which we have seen continue in the current quarter. Combined with continued positive customer sentiment in Neo's key end markets, this provides us with confidence in the stability and improving trends in markets and more stable pricing and improved volumes."

"Our sintered magnet plant construction in Estonia is on track, and we look forward to emerging as the first major producer of rare earth permanent magnets for electrified vehicles and wind energy in Europe," Mr. Suleman added. "Positioning Neo to be able to deliver permanent magnets where and when our customers want them is critical to Neo and our customers."

HIGHLIGHTS OF Q3 2023 CONSOLIDATED PERFORMANCE

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, consolidated revenue was $136.9 million compared to $146.6 million for the same period in the prior year; a decrease of $9.7 million or 6.6%. Neo reported net income of $3.1 million, or $0.07 per share, compared to net loss of $3.8 million, or $0.09 per share, in the same period of 2022. Adjusted Net Income(1) totaled $4.0 million, or $0.09 per share, compared to Adjusted Net Loss(1) of $1.9 million, or $0.04 per share, in the corresponding period of the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $13.2 million, an improvement of 87.1% compared to Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $7.0 million in the third quarter of 2022.

As at September 30, 2023, Neo had cash and cash equivalents of $113.4 million plus restricted cash of $3.2 million, compared to $147.5 million plus $1.2 million as at December 31, 2022.

SELECTED FINANCIAL RESULTS

TABLE 1: Selected Consolidated Results

Quarter-over-Quarter

Comparison Year-over-Year Comparison ($000s) Q3 2023 Q3 2022 YTD Q3 2023 YTD Q3 2022 Revenue 136,917 146,627 442,877 481,130 Operating income 6,959 2,239 16,637 51,887 EBITDA(1) 11,053 5,460 24,493 66,068 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 13,160 7,034 34,122 66,607 Adjusted EBITDA %(1) 9.6 % 4.8 % 7.7 % 13.8 %



MAGNEQUENCH SEGMENT RESULTS

TABLE 2: Selected Magnequench Results

Quarter-over-Quarter

Comparison Year-over-Year

Comparison

Q3 2023 Q3 2022 YTD Q3 2023 YTD Q3 2022 Volume (tonnes) 1,389 1,097 3,413 3,620 ($000s)







Revenue 54,414 67,402 158,908 219,828 Operating income 2,911 4,897 4,943 27,995 EBITDA(1) 4,477 6,345 9,116 35,814 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 6,042 7,282 15,199 35,384

Magnequench revenue in the third quarter declined by about 19.3% compared to the prior year period, due to substantially lower pass-through prices for magnetic rare earth elements. Volumes improved compared to the prior year period, although the permanent magnet industry remains slow in the near-term. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue expanded slightly in the quarter.

CHEMICALS & OXIDES ("C&O") SEGMENT RESULTS

TABLE 3: Selected C&O Results









Quarter-over-Quarter Comparison Year-over-Year Comparison ($000s) Q3 2023 Q3 2022 YTD Q3 2023 YTD Q3 2022 Revenue 57,812 52,231 180,377 189,244 Operating income (loss) 6,068 (5,298) 1,466 21,324 EBITDA(1) 6,958 (3,231) 4,053 26,490 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 7,737 (3,863) 6,088 25,710



C&O revenue improved by 10.7% during the three months ended September 30, 2023, driven by a net improved product mix and improved volumes, despite a substantially lower rare earth price environment. C&O dynamics were mixed with rare earth pricing for neodymium and praseodymium elements continuing to face pricing headwinds offset by strong performance in high purity dysprosium. The dysprosium volumes were related to the higher-value, multi-layer ceramic capacitor ("MLCC") market as opposed to the standard grade dysprosium which pertains to the magnetics market. C&O's environmental emissions catalyst business also showed strong volumes as China recovered from a slower first quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA during the quarter strongly benefited from improved pricing lead-lag dynamics in the rare earth separations business (using historical cost inventory with current sales prices).

RARE METALS SEGMENT RESULTS

TABLE 4: Selected Rare Metals Results

Quarter-over-Quarter

Comparison Year-over-Year Comparison ($000s) Q3 2023 Q3 2022 YTD Q3 2023 YTD Q3 2022 Revenue 25,976 31,567 104,877 86,521 Operating income 2,749 5,199 25,267 13,186 EBITDA(1) 4,349 6,587 26,665 16,457 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 3,293 5,797 26,407 15,312



Rare Metals reported 17.7% lower revenue during the third quarter, although continued to report very strong earnings through the first nine months of 2023. The segment delivered healthy margin performance driven by strength in Hafnium pricing and demand. The upward trend in Hafnium prices which began in the fourth quarter of 2021 has continued throughout the third quarter of 2023 with an increase of over 30% during the three months ended September 30, 2023. The recycling purchases and activities of Rare Metals were particularly impactful to maintaining and growing margins as prices for scrap material purchased in the quarter did not rise as fast as selling prices for finished goods.

CONFERENCE CALL ON FRIDAY NOVEMBER 10, 2023 AT 10 AM EASTERN

NON-IFRS MEASURES

This news release refers to certain non-IFRS financial measures and ratios such as "Adjusted Net Income", "EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA", and "Adjusted EBITDA Margin". These measures and ratios are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS, and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

TABLE 5: CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

($000s)

September 30,

2023

December 31,

2022 ASSETS







Current







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 113,419

$ 147,491 Restricted cash

3,207

1,179 Accounts receivable

71,017

81,409 Inventories

197,173

212,702 Income taxes receivable

1,080

355 Assets held for sale

66

— Other current assets

21,106

23,279 Total current assets

407,068

466,415 Property, plant and equipment

96,032

75,767 Intangible assets

38,571

42,984 Goodwill

64,023

66,042 Investments

16,942

16,363 Deferred tax assets

7,707

6,956 Other non-current assets

1,184

1,933 Total non-current assets

224,459

210,045 Total assets

$ 631,527

$ 676,460









LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current







Bank advances and other short-term debt

$ —

$ 17,288 Accounts payable and other accrued charges

70,303

69,093 Income taxes payable

9,846

10,033 Provisions

1,200

1,369 Lease obligations

1,500

1,264 Derivative liability

36,492

28,570 Current portion of long-term debt

2,406

747 Other current liabilities

671

278 Total current liabilities

122,418

128,642 Long term debt

22,844

29,885 Employee benefits

454

489 Derivative liability

1,858

— Provisions

24,967

23,604 Deferred tax liabilities

16,108

13,942 Lease obligations

3,259

813 Other non-current liabilities

3,325

1,442 Total non-current liabilities

72,815

70,175 Total liabilities

195,233

198,817 Non-controlling interest

2,906

3,193 Equity attributable to equity holders of Neo Performance Materials Inc.

433,388

474,450 Total equity

436,294

477,643 Total liabilities and equity

$ 631,527

$ 676,460

TABLE 6: CONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Comparison of the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 to the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022:

($000s)

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenue

$ 136,917

$ 146,627

$ 442,877

$ 481,130 Cost of sales















Cost excluding depreciation and amortization

106,255

120,137

355,465

356,249 Depreciation and amortization

2,674

2,279

7,210

7,045 Gross profit

27,988

24,211

80,202

117,836 Expenses















Selling, general and administrative

13,688

13,781

44,670

42,296 Share-based compensation

1,024

735

1,792

1,873 Depreciation and amortization

1,794

1,781

5,374

5,529 Research and development

4,523

5,675

11,729

15,956 Impairment of assets

—

—

—

295



21,029

21,972

63,565

65,949 Operating income

6,959

2,239

16,637

51,887 Other income (expense)

1,011

(448)

362

(1,736) Finance income (cost), net

648

(1,437)

(7,449)

(4,143) Foreign exchange loss

(190)

(723)

(1,432)

(175) Income (loss) from operations before income taxes and equity (loss) income of associates

8,428

(369)

8,118

45,833 Income tax expense

(4,124)

(3,775)

(11,722)

(15,771) Income (loss) from operations before equity (loss) income of associates

4,304

(4,144)

(3,604)

30,062 Equity (loss) income of associates (net of income tax)

(1,195)

332

(3,658)

3,518 Net income (loss)

$ 3,109

$ (3,812)

$ (7,262)

$ 33,580 Attributable to:















Equity holders of Neo Performance Materials Inc.

$ 3,069

$ (3,719)

$ (7,075)

$ 33,238 Non-controlling interest

40

(93)

(187)

342



$ 3,109

$ (3,812)

$ (7,262)

$ 33,580 Earnings (loss) per share attributable to equity holders of Neo Performance Materials Inc.:











Basic

$ 0.07

$ (0.09)

$ (0.16)

$ 0.81 Diluted

$ 0.07

$ (0.09)

$ (0.16)

$ 0.80

TABLE 7: RECONCILIATIONS OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND FREE CASH FLOW

($000s)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Net income (loss)

$ 3,109

$ (3,812)

$ (7,262)

$ 33,580 Add back (deduct):















Finance (income) cost, net

(648)

1,437

7,449

4,143 Income tax expense

4,124

3,775

11,722

15,771 Depreciation and amortization included in cost of sales

2,674

2,279

7,210

7,045 Depreciation and amortization included in operating expenses

1,794

1,781

5,374

5,529 EBITDA

11,053

5,460

24,493

66,068 Adjustments to EBITDA:















Other (income) expense (1)

(1,011)

448

(362)

1,736 Foreign exchange loss (2)

190

723

1,432

175 Equity loss (income) of associates

1,195

(332)

3,658

(3,518) Share-based compensation (3)

1,024

735

1,792

1,873 Fair value adjustments to inventory acquired (4)

423

—

995

— Impairment of assets

—

—

—

295 Transaction and project startup costs (recoveries) (5)

286

—

2,114

(22) Adjusted EBITDA (6)

$ 13,160

$ 7,034

$ 34,122

$ 66,607 Adjusted EBITDA Margins (6)

9.6 %

4.8 %

7.7 %

13.8 % Less:















Capital expenditures (7)

$ 7,793

$ 1,734

$ 19,629

$ 11,098 Free Cash Flow (6)

$ 5,367

$ 5,300

$ 14,493

$ 55,509 Free Cash Flow Conversion (6)

40.8 %

75.3 %

42.5 %

83.3 %

Notes:

(1) Represents other (income) expenses resulting from non-operational related activities, including provisions for damages for outstanding legal claims related to historic volumes. These costs and recoveries are not indicative of Neo's ongoing activities. (2) Represents unrealized and realized foreign exchange losses that include non-cash adjustments in translating foreign denominated monetary assets and liabilities. (3) Represents share-based compensation expense in respect of the Plan and the LTIP. (4) In accordance with IFRS 3 Business Combinations, and on completion of the acquisition of SGTec, Neo recorded SGTec's acquired inventory at fair value, which included a mark-up for profit of $1.3 million. A portion of this inventory was sold in the three months ended September 30, 2023, and the period since the acquisition, and had a $0.4 million and $1.0 million, respectively, impact on Net income (loss) in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023. (5) These represent primarily legal, professional advisory fees and other transaction costs for capital structuring associated with Neo or investments of Neo. Neo has removed these charges to provide comparability with historic periods. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, Neo incurred $0.3 million and $0.9 million, respectively, of project costs related to the establishment of the Sintered Magnet manufacturing capability in Europe. Additionally, Neo also incurred total acquisition-related costs of $nil and $1.2 million, respectively, in the acquisition of SGTec for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023. These costs have been included in selling, general and administrative expense in the condensed consolidated statements of profit or loss. (6) Neo reports non-IFRS measures such as "Adjusted Net Income", "Adjusted Earnings per Share", "Adjusted EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA Margin", "Free Cash Flow" and "Free Cash Flow Conversion". Please see information on this and other non-IFRS measures in the "Non-IFRS Measures" section of this new release and in the MD&A, available on Neo's website www.neomaterials.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. (7) Includes capital expenditures of $7.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and capital expenditures of $17.4 million and right-of-use assets of $2.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Excludes the additions of Property, Plant and Equipment of $12.0 million from the acquisition of SGTec.

TABLE 8: RECONCILIATIONS OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS)

($000s)

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Net income (loss)

$ 3,109

$ (3,812)

$ (7,262)

$ 33,580 Adjustments to net income (loss):















Foreign exchange loss (1)

190

723

1,432

175 Impairment of assets

—

—

—

295 Share-based compensation (2)

1,024

735

1,792

1,873 Transaction and project startup costs (recoveries) (3)

286

—

2,114

(22) Other items included in other expense (4)

(897)

520

(278)

2,014 Fair value adjustments to inventory acquired (5)

423

—

995

— Tax impact of the above items

(122)

(76)

(669)

(473) Adjusted net income (loss)

$ 4,013

$ (1,910)

$ (1,876)

$ 37,442

















Attributable to:















Equity holders of Neo

$ 3,973

$ (1,817)

$ (1,689)

$ 37,100 Non-controlling interest

$ 40

$ (93)

$ (187)

$ 342

















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic

44,517,503

41,368,970

44,967,960

40,913,207 Diluted

45,019,400

41,368,970

44,967,960

41,353,231 Adjusted earnings (loss) per share (6) attributable to equity holders of Neo: Basic

$ 0.09

$ (0.04)

$ (0.04)

$ 0.91 Diluted

$ 0.09

$ (0.04)

$ (0.04)

$ 0.90

Notes:

(1) Represents unrealized and realized foreign exchange losses that include non-cash adjustments in translating foreign denominated monetary assets and liabilities. (2) Represents share-based compensation expense in respect of the Plan and the LTIP. (3) These represent primarily legal, professional advisory fees and other transaction costs for capital structuring associated with Neo or investments of Neo. Neo has removed these charges to provide comparability with historic periods. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, Neo incurred $0.3 million and $0.9 million, respectively, of project costs related to the establishment of the Sintered Magnet manufacturing capability in Europe. Additionally, Neo also incurred total acquisition-related costs of $nil and $1.2 million, respectively, in the acquisition of SGTec for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023. These costs have been included in selling, general and administrative expense in the condensed consolidated statements of profit or loss. (4) Represents other expenses resulting from non-operational related activities, including provisions for damages for outstanding legal claims related to historic volumes. These costs and recoveries are not indicative of Neo's ongoing activities. (5) In accordance with IFRS 3 Business Combinations, and on completion of the acquisition of SGTec, Neo recorded SGTec's acquired inventory at fair value, which included a mark-up for profit of $1.3 million. A portion of this inventory was sold in the three months ended September 30, 2023, and the period since the acquisition, and had a $0.4 million and $1.0 million, respectively, impact on Net income (loss) in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023. (6) Neo reports non-IFRS measures such as "Adjusted Net Income", "Adjusted Earnings per Share", "Adjusted EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA Margin", "Free Cash Flow" and "Free Cash Flow Conversion". Please see information on this and other non-IFRS measures in the "Non-IFRS Measures" section of this new release and in the MD&A, available on Neo's website www.neomaterials.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo manufactures the building blocks of many modern technologies that enhance efficiency and sustainability. Neo's advanced industrial materials - magnetic powders and magnets, specialty chemicals, metals, and alloys - are critical to the performance of many everyday products and emerging technologies. Neo's products help to deliver the technologies of tomorrow to consumers today. The business of Neo is organized along three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals & Oxides and Rare Metals. Neo is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada; with corporate offices in Greenwood Village, Colorado, United States; Singapore; and Beijing, China. Neo has a global platform that includes 10 manufacturing facilities located in China, the United States, Germany, Canada, Estonia, Thailand and the United Kingdom, as well as one dedicated research and development centre in Singapore. For more information, please visit www.neomaterials.com.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada. Forward-looking information may relate to future events or the future performance of Neo. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, with respect to Neo's objectives and goals, as well as statements with respect to its beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, and intentions, are forward-looking information. Specific forward-looking statements in this discussion include, but are not limited to, the following: expectations regarding certain of Neo's future results and information, including, among other things, revenue, expenses, sales growth, capital expenditures, and operations; statements with respect to current and future market trends that may directly or indirectly impact sales and revenue of Neo; expected use of cash balances; continuation of prudent management of working capital; source of funds for ongoing business requirements and capital investments; expectations regarding sufficiency of the allowance for uncollectible accounts and inventory provisions; analysis regarding sensitivity of the business to changes in exchange rates; impact of recently adopted accounting pronouncements; risk factors relating to intellectual property protection and intellectual property litigation; risk factors relating to national or international economies (including the impact of COVID-19), geopolitical risk and other risks present in the jurisdictions in which Neo, its customers, its suppliers, and/or its logistics partners operate, and; expectations concerning any remediation efforts to Neo's design of its internal controls over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. This information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Neo believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information included in this discussion and analysis should not be unduly relied upon. For more information on Neo, investors should review Neo's continuous disclosure filings that are available under Neo's profile at www.sedar.com.

