Neo Extends Strategic Partnership for High-Performance Magnets with Bosch

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Neo Performance Materials Inc. ("Neo" or the "Company") (TSX: NEO) (OTCQX: NOPMF) today announced the signing of a multi-year Memorandum of Understanding with Robert Bosch GmbH ("Bosch"), a leading global supplier of technology and services.

Given this extended supplier partnership and in conjunction with Neo's new capacity launch planning, Neo will reserve significant annual magnet production capacity for its customer Bosch, with a clear mutual target for both partners to transition the capacity reserve into definitive projects.

By reserving capacity with Neo, Bosch is taking a proactive step to ensure a stable supply chain network and to foster supply chains that develop localized production, through competition and innovation. For Neo, a commitment like this from a global technology leader continues to hasten the roadmap to plan and optimize the design and construction of the next phase of its magnet manufacturing facility in Estonia. This further solidifies Neo's role as a strategic supplier-of-choice for magnets both to automotive applications and beyond.

"Entering this extended partnership with Bosch is an important step in building a resilient and sustainable supply chain for our customers," said Rahim Suleman, President and CEO of Neo. "This secures a significant portion of our future production and speaks to our strategy of prioritizing partnerships with the world's largest and most innovative companies."

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo manufactures the building blocks of many modern technologies that enhance efficiency and sustainability. Neo's advanced industrial materials – magnetic powders, rare earth magnets, magnetic assemblies, specialty chemicals, metals, and alloys – are critical to the performance of many everyday products and emerging technologies. Neo's products fast-forward technologies for the net-zero transition. The business of Neo is organized along three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals & Oxides and Rare Metals. Neo is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada; with corporate offices in Greenwood Village, Colorado, United States; Singapore; and Beijing, China. Neo has a global platform that includes manufacturing facilities located in China, Germany, Canada, Estonia, Thailand and the United Kingdom, as well as a dedicated research and development center in Singapore. For more information, please visit www.neomaterials.com.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Specific forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, launch of the new project award, operational expectations resulting from the project award, revenue expectations and other matters relating thereto. In making the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on its current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Although the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking information in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information. There are many risk factors associated with the launch and operations of the new project platform. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the nature of operations including the risks of a material adverse change in the Company's assets or revenues, or risks of unknown liabilities that may arise.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. For more information on Neo, investors should review Neo's continuous disclosure filings that are available under Neo's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

