Neo Performance Materials Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Results

Highlights

(unless otherwise noted, all financial amounts in this news release are expressed in U.S. dollars)

Q4 2022 revenue of $159.2 million , higher by 3.8% YoY. For the year ended December 31, 2022 , Neo's revenue was $640.3 million , an increase of 18.7% YoY, and set another record for annual revenue since Neo's re-emergence as a public company in 2017.

, higher by 3.8% YoY. For the year ended , Neo's revenue was , an increase of 18.7% YoY, and set another record for annual revenue since Neo's re-emergence as a public company in 2017. Operating income of $6.7 million in the quarter, lower by 47.1% YoY. For the year ended December 31, 2022 , operating income was $58.6 million , a decline of 2.1% YoY.

in the quarter, lower by 47.1% YoY. For the year ended , operating income was , a decline of 2.1% YoY. Adjusted Net Loss (1) of $5.7 million in the quarter, or $(0.13) per share. For the year ended December 31, 2022 , Neo's Adjusted Net Income (1) was $31.8 million , or $0.75 per share.

of in the quarter, or per share. For the year ended , Neo's Adjusted Net Income was , or per share. Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $12.4 million in the quarter, lower by 36.8% YoY. For the year ended December 31, 2022 , Adjusted EBITDA (1) was $79.0 million , lower by 3.5% YoY.

of in the quarter, lower by 36.8% YoY. For the year ended , Adjusted EBITDA was , lower by 3.5% YoY. Cash balance of $147.5 million after distributing $13.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 in dividends to shareholders.

after distributing for the year ended in dividends to shareholders. A quarterly dividend of Cdn$0.10 per common share was declared on March 3, 2023 for shareholders of record at March 20, 2023 , with a payment date of March 29, 2023 .

TORONTO, March 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Neo Performance Materials Inc. ("Neo", the "Company") (TSX: NEO) released its 2022 year-end financial results. The financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") of these results can be viewed on Neo's web site at www.neomaterials.com/investors/ and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

"Neo had another record-setting year in 2022, although the second half of 2022 clearly marked a transition to a slowing economic cycle," said Constantine Karayannopoulos, Neo's CEO. "In spite of relatively volatile markets, Neo made demonstrable progress in 2022 in key areas of critical supplier expansion and improved sustainability at our operations. Most important, we are laying the groundwork for future growth related to high-performance materials used in automobile electrification, improved emission standards, smaller and smarter electronics, cleaner water, and light-weighting of aerospace vehicles. I am appreciative of our customers trust in Neo and for our employees' dedication as we continue this momentum across our strategic growth initiatives in 2023."

STRATEGIC INITIATIVES IN 2022

Throughout 2022, Neo launched or completed the following strategic initiatives:

On August 16, 2022 , Neo entered into a loan agreement with Export Development Canada (" EDC ") for a term loan of up to $75.0 million , to finance the relocation, expansion, and sustainability upgrades to its environmental emissions catalyst manufacturing facility (the " NAMCO Project "). Of the $75.0 million facility, $25.0 million was drawn in the fourth quarter of 2022.

, Neo entered into a loan agreement with Export Development Canada (" ") for a term loan of up to , to finance the relocation, expansion, and sustainability upgrades to its environmental emissions catalyst manufacturing facility (the " "). Of the facility, was drawn in the fourth quarter of 2022. On August 22, 2022 , Neo announced its intent to acquire an exploration license from Hudson Resources Inc. to pursue development of the Sarfartoq Carbonatite Complex in southwest Greenland , which hosts a mineral deposit enriched in neodymium and praseodymium.

, Neo announced its intent to acquire an exploration license from Hudson Resources Inc. to pursue development of the Sarfartoq Carbonatite Complex in southwest , which hosts a mineral deposit enriched in neodymium and praseodymium. To supplement Neo's existing cash position, support working capital levels, and plan for future growth, Neo completed a bought deal treasury offering on September 16, 2022 at Cdn. $15.00 per share, for net proceeds of approximately $47.7 million .

at Cdn. per share, for net proceeds of approximately . On October 13, 2022 , Hastings Technology Metals Ltd. (" Hastings ") completed its binding Share Purchase Agreement with an affiliate of Oaktree Capital L.P. (" Oaktree ") to acquire 8,974,127 common shares of Neo at Cdn. $15.00 per share, for an aggregate purchase price of Cdn. $134.6 million .

, Hastings Technology Metals Ltd. (" ") completed its binding Share Purchase Agreement with an affiliate of Oaktree Capital L.P. (" ") to acquire 8,974,127 common shares of Neo at Cdn. per share, for an aggregate purchase price of Cdn. . On October 14, 2022 , Neo entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with Australian Rare Earths Limited (" AR3 ") to accelerate development of AR3's Koppamurra Rare Earth in western Australia , which is enriched in neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium.

, Neo entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with Australian Rare Earths Limited (" ") to accelerate development of AR3's Koppamurra Rare Earth in western , which is enriched in neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium. On November 9, 2022 , Neo announced it has been awarded a grant of up to $19.9 million (€18.7 million) from the Government of Estonia under Europe's Just Transition Fund ("JTF") for eligible project costs of up to $104.5 million (€98 million). The terms of the award are guided by the Government of Estonia's regulations on general conditions for granting and using funds from the operational program of the EU cohesion and internal security policy funds for the period 2021-2027 and related regulations, and includes factors such as total eligible costs incurred, and employment created. The grant to Neo is the first such award to any critical materials company in the EU under the JTF program.

HIGHLIGHTS OF Q4 2022 AND YEAR-END CONSOLIDATED PERFORMANCE

Neo's consolidated revenue for the year ended December 31, 2022, was $640.3 million, compared to $539.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, an increase of $101.0 million or 18.7%. This marked another record for annual revenue for Neo since re-emerging as a public company in 2017.

__________________________ (1) Neo reports non-IFRS measures such as "Adjusted Net Income", "Adjusted Earnings per Share", "Adjusted EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA Margin" and "EBITDA". Please see information on this and other non-IFRS measures in the "Non-IFRS Measures" section of this new release and in the MD&A, available on Neo's website at www.neomaterials.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.



SELECTED FINANCIAL RESULTS

TABLE 1: Selected Consolidated Results

Year-over-Year Comparison Quarter-over-Quarter

Comparison ($000s) 2022 2021 Q4 2022 Q4 2021 Revenue 640,298 539,251 159,168 153,414 Operating income 58,614 59,887 6,727 12,726 EBITDA(1) 76,189 65,431 10,121 12,380 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 79,027 81,915 12,420 19,652 Adjusted EBITDA %(1) 12.3 % 15.2 % 7.8 % 12.8 %

_________________________ (1)Neo reports non-IFRS measures such as "Adjusted Net Income", "Adjusted Earnings per Share", "Adjusted EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA Margin" and "EBITDA". Please see information on this and other non-IFRS measures in the "Non-IFRS Measures" section of this news release and in the MD&A.





MAGNEQUENCH SEGMENT RESULTS

TABLE 2: Selected Magnequench Results

Year-over-Year Comparison Quarter-over-Quarter

Comparison

2022 2021 Q4 2022 Q4 2021 Volume (tonnes) 4,808 6,090 1,188 1,482 ($000s)







Revenue 277,412 263,753 57,584 70,897 Operating income 30,538 38,413 2,543 6,608 EBITDA(1) 42,178 49,703 6,364 10,463 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 40,172 48,009 4,788 9,137

_________________________ (1)Neo reports non-IFRS measures such as "Adjusted Net Income", "Adjusted Earnings per Share", "Adjusted EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA Margin" and "EBITDA". Please see information on this and other non-IFRS measures in the "Non-IFRS Measures" section of this news release and in the MD&A.



Volumes in the Magnequench segment saw a decline with respect to the prior-year period as well as sequentially, driven largely by the spike in COVID-19, which affected the free flow of people and production supplies across many parts of Asia, the occurrence of several natural disasters earlier in 2022 which impacted customer production facilities in Asia, and the on-going semiconductor chip shortage in the automotive and other industries.

Margins per ton in the Magnequench segment were lower in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to higher margins achieved earlier in 2022. Magnequench has pass-through pricing agreements on the vast majority of its sales contracts, and with rare earth magnetic prices having declined from March 2022, Magnequench is beginning to see the reversal of the lead-lag benefit in the latter half of 2022. The long-term growth outlook for Magnequench's magnetic materials remains strong, and the division's long-term focus remains on the value-add spread margin between the input commodity cost and the value of the functionalized materials that are manufactured.

CHEMICALS & OXIDES ("C&O") SEGMENT RESULTS

TABLE 3: Selected C&O Results









Year-over-Year Comparison Quarter-over-Quarter

Comparison ($000s) 2022 2021 Q4 2022 Q4 2021 Revenue 248,011 212,711 58,767 60,389 Operating income 22,176 37,391 852 10,207 EBITDA(1) 27,952 29,747 1,462 7,656 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 28,324 41,512 2,614 11,800

_________________________ (1)Neo reports non-IFRS measures such as "Adjusted Net Income", "Adjusted Earnings per Share", "Adjusted EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA Margin" and "EBITDA". Please see information on this and other non-IFRS measures in the "Non-IFRS Measures" section of this news release and in the MD&A.



Despite the recent decline in rare earth prices, they remain more than 100% higher than prices from the recent past (the two to three years prior to the third quarter of 2020). The outlook (both in demand and pricing) remains strong for rare earths which is expected to lead to higher dollar value margins for C&O in the long term. However, the current period was adversely impacted by the immediate and rapid decline of prices while processing higher cost inventory (lead-lag impact). For the year, C&O recorded a net $3.1 million of provisions for inventories.

In C&O's environmental emissions catalyst business, volumes in 2022 were consistent compared to the prior year. Volumes in the fourth quarter of 2022 exceeded volumes in the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily related to lower than normal volumes in the fourth quarter of 2021 as customers were adjusting their supply chains. Volumes have seen less of an impact from the semiconductor chip shortage and are distributed more globally than Magnequench volumes and thus, have not experienced the same negative pressures on volume trends as some Magnequench products. C&O's environmentally protective water treatment solutions business continues to grow year over year with higher volume and new customer adoption, in both the fourth quarter and full year of 2022.

RARE METALS SEGMENT RESULTS

TABLE 4: Selected Rare Metals Results

Year-over-Year Comparison Quarter-over-Quarter

Comparison ($000s) 2022 2021 Q4 2022 Q4 2021 Revenue 130,386 83,604 43,865 27,296 Operating income 20,978 6,578 7,792 2,410 EBITDA(1) 22,119 9,415 5,662 3,401 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 24,307 9,154 8,995 3,074

_________________________ (1)Neo reports non-IFRS measures such as "Adjusted Net Income", "Adjusted Earnings per Share", "Adjusted EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA Margin" and "EBITDA". Please see information on this and other non-IFRS measures in the "Non-IFRS Measures" section of this news release and in the MD&A.



Rare Metals achieved record earnings in 2022, continuing the improvement that started in the fourth quarter of 2021. Rare Metals experienced strength in pricing for key products such as hafnium and tantalum while also benefiting from lower-cost inventory on hand. Hafnium prices, in particular, have increased rapidly starting in the fourth quarter of 2021. The recycling purchases and activities of Rare Metals was particularly impactful to maintaining and growing margins as the scrap material purchased in the same quarter is not rising as fast as selling prices for finished goods. This was partially offset by Rare Metals not selling some of its niobium oxide products to customers resident in or with connections to Russia, resulting in lower margins and higher inventory on hand at period-end for its niobium oxide products.

The Rare Metals business continues to make progress in several key strategic initiatives, including selling more products outside of the aerospace industry, expanding its customer base, and diversifying its total end-market exposure. Sales prices in a number of end markets have recovered and gallium-based products are exhibiting improved market demand.

CONFERENCE CALL ON WEDNESDAY MARCH 29, 2023 AT 10 AM EASTERN

Management will host a teleconference call on Wednesday March 29, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the fourth quarter 2022 results. Interested parties may access the teleconference by calling (647) 794-4605 (local) or (888) 394-8218 (toll free long distance) or by visiting http://cnw.en.mediaroom.com/events. A recording of the teleconference may be accessed by calling (647) 436-0148 (local) or (888) 203-1112 (toll free long distance), and entering pass code 5211088# until April 29, 2023, or by visiting http://cnw.en.mediaroom.com/events.

NON-IFRS MEASURES

This news release refers to certain non-IFRS financial measures and ratios such as "Adjusted Net Income", "EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA", and "Adjusted EBITDA Margin". These measures and ratios are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS, and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures and ratios are provided as additional information to complement IFRS financial measures by providing further understanding of Neo's results of operations from management's perspective. Neo's definitions of non-IFRS measures used in this news release may not be the same as the definitions for such measures used by other companies in their reporting. Non-IFRS measures and ratios have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of Neo's financial information reported under IFRS. Neo uses non-IFRS financial measures and ratios to provide investors with supplemental measures of its base-line operating performance and to eliminate items that have less bearing on operating performance or operating conditions and thus highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. Neo believes that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS financial measures and ratios in the evaluation of issuers. Neo's management also uses non-IFRS financial measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period. For definitions of how Neo defines such financial measures and ratios, please see the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section of Neo's management's discussion and analysis filing for the year ended December 31, 2022 available on Neo's web site at www.neomaterials.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

TABLE 5: CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

($000s)

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 ASSETS







Current







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 147,491

$ 89,037 Restricted cash

1,179

1,283 Accounts receivable

81,409

65,209 Inventories

212,702

200,954 Income taxes receivable

355

1,667 Other current assets

23,279

19,211 Total current assets

466,415

377,361 Property, plant and equipment

75,767

73,378 Intangible assets

42,984

49,961 Goodwill

66,042

70,082 Investments

16,363

13,759 Deferred tax assets

6,956

6,638 Other non-current assets

1,933

2,903 Total non-current assets

210,045

216,721 Total assets

$ 676,460

$ 594,082









LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current







Bank advances and other short-term debt

$ 17,288

$ 6,502 Accounts payable and other accrued charges

69,093

94,201 Income taxes payable

10,033

7,059 Provisions

1,369

5,560 Lease obligations

1,264

1,589 Derivative liability

28,570

14,704 Current portion of long-term debt

747

— Other current liabilities

278

1,455 Total current liabilities

128,642

131,070 Long term debt

29,885

— Employee benefits

489

1,210 Provisions

23,604

15,127 Deferred tax liabilities

13,942

13,366 Lease obligations

813

1,388 Other non-current liabilities

1,442

1,405 Total non-current liabilities

70,175

32,496 Total liabilities

198,817

163,566 Non-controlling interest

3,193

2,891 Equity attributable to equity holders of Neo Performance Materials Inc.

474,450

427,625 Total equity

477,643

430,516 Total liabilities and equity

$ 676,460

$ 594,082

See accompanying notes to this table in Neo's Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2022, available on Neo's website at www.neomaterials.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.



TABLE 6: CONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Comparison of the year ended and three months ended December 31, 2022 to the year ended and three months ended December 31, 2021:

($000s)

Year Ended December 31,

Three Months Ended December 31,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenue

$ 640,298

$ 539,251

$ 159,168

$ 153,414 Costs of sales















Costs excluding depreciation and amortization

481,524

380,548

125,275

111,718 Depreciation and amortization

9,406

8,176

2,361

2,405 Gross profit

149,368

150,527

31,532

39,291 Expenses















Selling, general and administrative

58,915

58,445

16,619

17,421 Share-based compensation

2,483

4,526

610

1,765 Depreciation and amortization

7,313

7,689

1,784

1,891 Research and development

20,810

19,859

4,854

5,367 Impairment of assets

1,233

121

938

121



90,754

90,640

24,805

26,565 Operating income

58,614

59,887

6,727

12,726 Other expense

(2,228)

(9,750)

(492)

(4,351) Finance cost, net

(15,259)

(3,943)

(11,116)

(1,523) Foreign exchange gain (loss)

301

(4,388)

476

(2,544) Income (loss) from operations before income taxes and equity income of associates

41,428

41,806

(4,405)

4,308 Income tax (expense) benefit

(17,793)

(9,580)

(2,022)

702 Income (loss) from operations before equity income of associates

23,635

32,226

(6,427)

5,010 Equity income (loss) of associates (net of income tax)

2,783

3,817

(735)

2,253 Net income (loss)

$ 26,418

$ 36,043

$ (7,162)

$ 7,263 Attributable to:















Equity holders of Neo

$ 25,947

$ 35,177

$ (7,291)

$ 6,735 Non-controlling interest

471

866

129

528



$ 26,418

$ 36,043

$ (7,162)

$ 7,263 Earnings (loss) per share attributable to equity holders of Neo:















Basic

$ 0.62

$ 0.92

$ (0.16)

$ 0.17 Diluted

$ 0.61

$ 0.91

$ (0.16)

$ 0.17

See Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022, available on Neo's website at www.neomaterials.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.



TABLE 7: RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND FREE CASH FLOW

($000s)

Year Ended December 31,

Three Months Ended December 31,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Net income (loss)

$ 26,418

$ 36,043

$ (7,162)

$ 7,263 Add back (deduct):















Finance cost, net

15,259

3,943

11,116

1,523 Income tax expense (benefit)

17,793

9,580

2,022

(702) Depreciation and amortization included in costs of sales

9,406

8,176

2,361

2,405 Depreciation and amortization included in operating expenses

7,313

7,689

1,784

1,891 EBITDA

76,189

65,431

10,121

12,380 Adjustments to EBITDA:















Other expense (1)

2,228

9,750

492

4,351 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (2)

(301)

4,388

(476)

2,544 Equity (income) loss of associates

(2,783)

(3,817)

735

(2,253) Share-based compensation (3)

2,483

4,526

610

1,765 Impairment of assets (4)

1,233

121

938

121 Other (recoveries) costs (5)

(22)

1,516

—

744 Adjusted EBITDA (6)

$ 79,027

$ 81,915

$ 12,420

$ 19,652 Adjusted EBITDA Margins (6)

12.3 %

15.2 %

7.8 %

12.8 % Less:















Capital expenditures

$ 17,470

$ 9,464

6,372

2,833 Free Cash Flow (6)

$ 61,557

$ 72,451

6,048

16,819 Free Cash Flow Conversion (6)

77.9 %

88.4 %

48.7 %

85.6 %

Notes:





(1) Represents other expenses resulting from non-operational related activities, including provisions for damages for outstanding legal claims related to historic volumes. These costs and recoveries are not indicative of Neo's ongoing activities.



(2) Represents unrealized and realized foreign exchange losses (gains) that include non-cash adjustments in translating foreign denominated monetary assets and liabilities.



(3) Represents share-based compensation expense in respect of the Plan and the LTIP.



(4) Represents impairment in property, plant and equipment, long-term asset and prepayment.



(5) These represent primarily legal, professional advisory fees and other transaction costs incurred with respect to non-operating capital structure related transactions and restructuring costs related to management team changes. Neo has removed these charges to provide comparability with historic periods.



(6) Neo reports non-IFRS measures such as "Adjusted Net Income", "Adjusted Earnings per Share", "Adjusted EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA Margin", "Free Cash Flow" and "Free Cash Flow Conversion". Please see information on this and other non-IFRS measures in the "Non-IFRS Measures" section of this new release and in the MD&A, available on Neo's website www.neomaterials.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.



TABLE 8: RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS)

($000s)

Year Ended December 31,

Three Months Ended December 31,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Net income (loss)

$ 26,418

$ 36,043

$ (7,162)

$ 7,263 Adjustments to net income (loss):















Foreign exchange (gain) loss (1)

(301)

4,388

(476)

2,544 Impairment of assets (2)

1,233

121

938

121 Share-based compensation (3)

2,483

4,526

610

1,765 Other (recoveries) costs (4)

(22)

1,516

—

744 Other items included in other expense (5)

2,560

10,681

546

4,519 Tax impact of the above items

(615)

(2,235)

(142)

(894) Adjusted net income (loss) (6)

$ 31,756

$ 55,040

$ (5,686)

$ 16,062

















Attributable to:















Equity holders of Neo

$ 31,285

$ 54,174

$ (5,815)

$ 15,534 Non-controlling interest

$ 471

$ 866

$ 129

$ 528

















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic

41,992,938

38,140,110

45,196,921

39,332,282 Diluted

42,327,548

38,543,348

45,196,921

39,841,690 Adjusted earnings (loss) per share (6) attributable to equity holders of Neo:







Basic

$ 0.75

$ 1.42

$ (0.13)

$ 0.39 Diluted

$ 0.74

$ 1.41

$ (0.13)

$ 0.39

Notes:

(1) Represents unrealized and realized foreign exchange losses (gains) that include non-cash adjustments in translating foreign denominated monetary assets and liabilities.



(2) Represents impairment in property, plant and equipment, long-term asset and prepayment.



(3) Represents share-based compensation expense in respect of the Plan and the LTIP.



(4) These represent primarily legal, professional advisory fees and other transaction costs incurred with respect to non-operating capital structure related transactions and restructuring costs related to management team changes. Neo has removed these charges to provide comparability with historic periods.



(5) Represents other expenses resulting from non-operational related activities, including provisions for damages for outstanding legal claims related to historic volumes. These costs and recoveries are not indicative of Neo's ongoing activities.



(6) Neo reports non-IFRS measures such as "Adjusted Net Income", "Adjusted Earnings per Share", "Adjusted EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA Margin", "Free Cash Flow" and "Free Cash Flow Conversion". Please see information on this and other non-IFRS measures in the "Non-IFRS Measures" section of this new release and in the MD&A, available on Neo's website www.neomaterials.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.



About Neo Performance Materials

Neo manufactures the building blocks of many modern technologies that enhance efficiency and sustainability. Neo's advanced industrial materials - magnetic powders and magnets, specialty chemicals, metals, and alloys - are critical to the performance of many everyday products and emerging technologies. Neo's products help to deliver the technologies of tomorrow to consumers today. The business of Neo is organized along three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals & Oxides and Rare Metals. Neo is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada; with corporate offices in Greenwood Village, Colorado, United States; Singapore; and Beijing, China. Neo has a global platform that includes 9 manufacturing facilities located in China, the United States, Germany, Canada, Estonia, and Thailand, as well as one dedicated research and development centre in Singapore. For more information, please visit www.neomaterials.com.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada. Forward-looking information may relate to future events or future performance of Neo. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, with respect to Neo's objectives and goals, as well as statements with respect to its beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, and intentions, are forward-looking information. Specific forward-looking statements in this discussion include, but are not limited to, the following: expectations regarding certain of Neo's future results and information, including, among other things, revenue, expenses, sales growth, capital expenditures, and operations; statements with respect to current and future market trends that may directly or indirectly impact sales and revenue of Neo; expected use of cash balances; continuation of prudent management of working capital; source of funds for ongoing business requirements and capital investments; expectations regarding sufficiency of the allowance for uncollectible accounts and inventory provisions; analysis regarding sensitivity of the business to changes in exchange rates; impact of recently adopted accounting pronouncements; risk factors relating to intellectual property protection and intellectual property litigation; risk factors relating to national or international economies (including the impact of COVID-19), geopolitical risk and other risks present in the jurisdictions in which Neo, its customers, its suppliers, and/or its logistics partners operate, and; expectations concerning any remediation efforts to Neo's design of its internal controls over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. This information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Neo believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information included in this discussion and analysis should not be unduly relied upon. For more information on Neo, investors should review Neo's continuous disclosure filings that are available under Neo's profile at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Neo Performance Materials, Inc.

For further information: Ali Mahdavi, SVP, Corporate Development & Capital Markets, (416) 962-3300, Email: [email protected]; Jim Sims, Director of Corporate Communications, (303) 503-6203, Email: [email protected], Website: www.neomaterials.com, Email: [email protected]