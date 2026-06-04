Neo Financial Launches Four New Credit Cards Designed Around How Canadians Actually Spend

CALGARY, AB, June 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Neo Financial, one of Canada's fastest-growing fintech companies, today announced the launch of four new credit cards across its Neo World Mastercard® and Neo World Elite® Mastercard lineups, the largest product expansion in the company's history. The new cards are built around distinct rewards categories: Shop & Dine and Everywhere, complementing the existing Gas & Grocery, giving Canadians the power to choose a card that matches their real spending habits from day one.

From Building Credit to Maximizing It, Four New Neo Cards Let Canadians Choose How They Earn Cash Back

Traditional credit cards force customers into rigid, one-size-fits-all reward programs that ignore how people actually use a credit card. Neo's expanded lineup flips that: instead of asking customers to strategize how they use a card, Neo built four new cards with customers spending in mind. Whether you spend most at the pump and the grocery store, at restaurants and retail, or simply want a flat rate on everything, there's now a Neo card built for Canadians.

Here's how the cash back rewards for each card work:

Neo World Mastercard® ($0 annual fee):

Shop & Dine -- 2% on food, drink and shopping 1

Everywhere -- 1% unlimited cashback on every purchase

Gas & Grocery -- 2% on groceries, gas and recurring payments1

Neo World Elite® Mastercard ($149/year):

Shop & Dine -- 5% on food & drink, 3% on shopping 1

Everywhere -- 2% cashback on every purchase³

Gas & Grocery -- 5% on groceries, 4% on recurring bills², 3% on gas1

These cards include access to Neo's partner rewards network of over 10,000 merchants, where cardholders earn an average of 5% cashback (up to 15%) on top of the base card rewards. World Elite cardholders also receive comprehensive travel insurance, Mastercard World Elite benefits, and the DragonPass lounge membership. All Neo cards also have access to no FX fees⁴ when enrolled in the Grow membership.

Because life changes, so should your card. Cardholders can switch their rewards category every 90 days. That means you can move from Gas & Grocery to Shop & Dine to Everywhere and back again. Changing cards also means you keep the card, no need to replace it. The card number remains. It takes a few clicks within the Neo app.

Building Credit Shouldn't Mean Missing Out on Great Rewards

This move sets Neo apart from most major Canadian issuers. All Neo cards are available in secured versions, too. Secured credit cards open up premium rewards to those with low or no credit scores, including newcomers to Canada and those building or rebuilding their credit. A secured Neo World Elite® Mastercard – Shop & Dine earns the same 5% on food & drink as its unsecured counterpart. Getting access to great rewards shouldn't require years.

"How you spend today is not necessarily how you'll spend in two years," said Jeff Adamson, co-founder of Neo Financial. "Most of the complexity in Canadian rewards programs benefits the bank, not the customer. These new cards work the other way. Canadians can pick the rewards structure that fits how they spend, and have the freedom to change it every 90 days. Every card is available as a secured card, so a credit history doesn't determine rewards. As you spend and build credit, Neo will make recommendations on when you could earn more cashback. Rewards should flex to fit your life, and so should the path to getting them."

Part of a Growing Neo Ecosystem

These cards don't exist in isolation. They are designed to work alongside Neo's high-interest savings account and no-fee chequing account as one connected system that actually moves Canadians forward. Cardholders can deposit cashback rewards into their Neo savings account to compound their earnings with interest. They can also use Neo Chequing for their everyday banking needs with no monthly fees, and watch the progress add up in one place.

With savings, chequing and now a credit card tailored to individual spending patterns, Neo is building toward a single platform where Canadians can manage all of their finances in one place.

ABOUT NEO FINANCIAL

Neo Financial is a technology company building a financial experience to help Canadians get what they've earned. Founded in 2019, Neo Financial has raised more than $650 million in funding and has been recognized as Canada's top-growing company by The Globe and Mail and Deloitte. Neo is headquartered in Calgary, with offices in Winnipeg and Toronto, and is backed by top-tier investors across North America.

Neo Financial provides over 1 million customers with safe and secure ways to earn everyday financial wins, including a full suite of credit cards to help build credit, no-fee Chequing Accounts, flexible high-interest savings (Neo Savings), investing (Neo Invest), and one of Canada's lowest mortgage rates (Neo Mortgage). Neo for Partners powers financial solutions for over 10,000 partners across the country. To learn more, visit neofinancial.com.

Cashback earned on a) retail shopping and b) food and drink is subject to a monthly spend limit of $1,000 per category with the Neo World Elite® Mastercard and $500 with the Neo World Mastercard®. Cashback earned on c) gas & electric vehicle charging and d) groceries is subject to a monthly spend limit of $1,000 per category with the Neo World Elite® Mastercard and the Neo World Mastercard®. Cashback is earned on the MCC categories, which can be found here. When monthly spend limit is reached, subsequent spending in these categories earns 1% with the Neo World Elite® Mastercard and 0.5% with the Neo World Mastercard®. Spend limit resets monthly. Any refunds, rebates, or similar credits will reduce or cancel the cashback earned on the original eligible purchase. Purchases on Amazon and wholesale are not eligible for retail shopping cashback. Recurring includes cable and mobile plans, utilities, subscriptions (Netflix, Amazon, Spotify, etc.) internet, utilities, insurance. Cashback earned on recurring payments subject to a $500 monthly spend limit. Cashback is earned on the MCC categories, which can be found here. When monthly spend limit is reached, earn rate for recurring payments decreases to 1% for Neo World Elite Mastercard and 0.5% for Neo World Mastercard. Spend limit resets monthly. Any refunds, rebates or similar credits will reduce or cancel the cashback earned on the original recurring or one time payment. See the Neo Rewards™ Policy for details on earning cashback and other terms and conditions that apply. Cashback earned on all purchases subject to a $4,000 monthly spend limit. When monthly spend limit is reached, subsequent spending earns 1%. Spend limit resets monthly. FX rebates are provided to cardholders on a Grow membership.

SOURCE Neo Financial Inc

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