World Elite travel rewards and premium airline benefits including free checked bag and priority boarding now available to all Canadians at $89

New United card gives Canadian MileagePlus members more ways to earn miles, access discounted award flights – plus earn up to 25,000 bonus miles through welcome and first-year renewal offers*

CALGARY, AB, April 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Neo Financial and United Airlines today launched the United® MileagePlus® Neo World Elite® Mastercard®, now available to all Canadians. The card delivers full World Elite benefits including a free checked bag, DragonPass lounge access, NEXUS fee credit, and priority boarding at an $89 annual fee, making it the lowest-priced premium travel card in Canada today. With United offering access to more than 380 destinations across six continents, Canadians will be able to turn everyday spending into their next adventure on the world's largest airline.**

This card is a smarter way to turn everyday spending into more miles, better access, and more opportunities to travel. Post this NEO FINANCIAL AND UNITED AIRLINES UNVEIL UNITED® MILEAGEPLUS® NEO WORLD ELITE® MASTERCARD® (CNW Group/Neo Financial Inc)

"Checked bag, DragonPass, additional earning on United and Star Alliance purchases, $89 annual fee, this is a full-featured travel card. For Canadian MileagePlus members, it's a smarter way to earn, turning everyday spending into more miles, better award access, and more opportunities to travel. If you want to earn toward your next trip, this card is built for you," said Jeff Adamson, Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Neo Financial.

"The United MileagePlus Neo World Elite Mastercard delivers a more rewarding travel experience for Canadians, combining enhanced card benefits with access to United's global network," said Jarad Fisher, United's President of MileagePlus. "With summer travel approaching, this new offering makes it easier for Canadian MileagePlus members to earn more miles, which can be used on discounted award flights and expanded Saver Awards on United flights."

United MileagePlus Neo World Elite Mastercard Benefits

Featuring an annual fee of $89, which is $50 less than comparable premium travel cards in Canada, cardmembers can look forward to the following benefits:

Welcome offer up to 20,000 MileagePlus miles: 5,000 miles on first purchase, plus 15,000 miles after $3,000 in spend within the first three months (net refunds must be completed within three months from application approved date)

5,000 miles on first purchase, plus 15,000 miles after $3,000 in spend within the first three months (net refunds must be completed within three months from application approved date) Annual renewal bonus: 5,000 miles every year, recurring and no spend threshold required

5,000 miles every year, recurring and no spend threshold required Earn rates per $1: 1.25x miles on United and Star Alliance flight purchases; 1.0x on groceries and dining; 0.75x on all other purchases

1.25x miles on United and Star Alliance flight purchases; 1.0x on groceries and dining; 0.75x on all other purchases Elevated travel perks: Free first checked bag; NEXUS fee credit and priority boarding in Group 2 on United flights; DragonPass lounge access upon registering with Mastercard

Free first checked bag; NEXUS fee credit and priority boarding in Group 2 on United flights; DragonPass lounge access upon registering with Mastercard Discounts on every award flight: United cardholders who are MileagePlus members now save at least 10% on every United award flight they book – and Premier® members with a United card will save at least 15%.

United cardholders who are MileagePlus members now save at least 10% on every United award flight they book – and Premier® members with a United card will save at least 15%. Expanded Saver Awards: United offers additional inventory of Saver Award seats – United's lowest priced award tickets – in United Polaris® Business Class for United cardholders that were previously only available to Platinum and 1K members

United offers additional inventory of Saver Award seats – United's lowest priced award tickets – in United Polaris® Business Class for United cardholders that were previously only available to Platinum and 1K members Access to a global network reaching nearly 160 countries: Earn and redeem miles on the world's largest airline, United, and any of the 26 Star Alliance partner airlines.

Earn and redeem miles on the world's largest airline, United, and any of the 26 Star Alliance partner airlines. Includes 14-day emergency travel medical insurance , plus trip cancellation, flight delay, lost baggage, and full purchase protection

, plus trip cancellation, flight delay, lost baggage, and full purchase protection Secured option available : Neo remains the only issuer to offer World Elite travel cards in Canada accessible to cardholders who are building their credit

: Neo remains the only issuer to offer World Elite travel cards in Canada accessible to cardholders who are building their credit Neo Rewards network: Bonus earn at more than 10,000 local and national partners across Canada

To see the full list of benefits for United® MileagePlus® Neo World Elite® Mastercard®, please visit neofinancial.com/ca-en/lp/united-mastercard

The United® MileagePlus® Neo World Elite® Mastercard® is available at neofinancial.com beginning April 15, 2026. Cardholders who joined the waitlist and completed activation will have already earned an additional 5,000 bonus miles.

* Earn 20,000 bonus miles as a new cardmember when you spend CAD$3,000 within the first 90 days. Plus, earn 5,000 bonus miles when you renew your card for the following year. For full terms and conditions, please refer to neofinancial.com/ca-en/lp/united-mastercard **as measured by available seat miles

About Neo Financial

Neo Financial is a technology company building a financial experience to help Canadians get what they've earned. Founded in 2019, Neo has raised more than $650 million in funding and has been recognized as Canada's top-growing company by The Globe and Mail and Deloitte, placing #1 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 three years in a row. Neo is headquartered in Calgary, Winnipeg, and Toronto and is backed by top-tier investors across North America.

Neo provides over one million Canadians with a suite of financial products including credit cards that help build credit, Everyday Accounts, high-interest savings (Neo Savings), and one of Canada's lowest mortgage rates (Neo Mortgage). Neo for Partners powers financial solutions for over 10,000 partners across the country. To learn more, visit neofinancial.com.

About United Airlines

At United, Good Leads The Way. With U.S. hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., United operates the most comprehensive global route network among North American carriers, and is now the largest airline in the world as measured by available seat miles. For more about how to join the United team, please visit www.united.com/careers and more information about the company is at www.united.com. United Airlines Holdings, Inc., the parent company of United Airlines, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

SOURCE Neo Financial Inc

For Neo media inquiries: [email protected]; United Media Relations: [email protected]