Neo Financial Expands East, Bringing Its Banking Revolution to Toronto

Canada's fastest-growing fintech scales its national footprint, growing its Toronto hub to accelerate innovation in credit, AI, and payments.

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Neo Financial, Canada's fastest-growing fintech and the first to ever top Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ three years straight, is expanding east. The company is growing its Toronto hub to power the next chapter of innovation and national growth.

"Toronto is known globally as a financial and technology center of excellence, and while banks are cutting staff, we're excited to deepen our ties to the province's top-tier innovation ecosystem," said Jeff Adamson, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Neo Financial. "We want the absolute best, mission-oriented talent to help us in delivering financial victory to Canadians, and this expansion is one of many steps towards achieving this."

Neo Financial's Toronto hub will give the company access to the city's large talent pool and opportunities, deepening strategic partnerships to accelerate innovation in growth areas like access to credit, AI, and payments technology. In less than a year, the Toronto team has tripled in size, outgrown its space, and is expanding into new offices in the city's financial district to support continued expansion through 2026.

Over the last year, Neo Financial has seen record growth as it advances its mission to make financial tools and products more accessible to Canadians. Neo Financial has saved Canadians more than $110 million in fees, reflecting how much progress can be made when financial solutions are built to move people forward, not hold them back.

"By expanding our presence in Toronto, we're well-positioned to tap into a deeper pool of talent that can help us deliver on getting Canadians more of what they've earned, at a time when they're are asking for more value from their money and loyalty," said Andrew Chau, CEO and Co-Founder, Neo Financial.

ABOUT NEO FINANCIAL

Neo Financial is a technology company building a financial experience to help Canadians get what they've earned. Founded in 2019, Neo Financial has raised more than $650 million in funding and has been recognized as Canada's top-growing company by The Globe and Mail and Deloitte. Neo is headquartered in Calgary, Winnipeg, and Toronto and is backed by top-tier investors across North America.

Neo Financial provides over one million customers with safe and secure ways to earn everyday financial wins, including a suite of credit cards to help build credit, Everyday Accounts offering more freedom than a chequing account , flexible high-interest savings ( Neo Savings ), investing ( Neo Invest ), and one of Canada's lowest mortgage rates ( Neo Mortgage ). Neo for Partners powers financial solutions for over 10,000 partners across the country. To learn more, visit neofinancial.com .

