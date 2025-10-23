NEO FINANCIAL ACHIEVES FIRST EVER THREE-PEAT WIN AS NUMBER ONE ON DELOITTE'S TECHNOLOGY FAST 50 LIST

As the first company to top the ranking three years in a row, Neo Financial is proving that customer-first innovation drives lasting growth

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - For the third consecutive year, Neo Financial has achieved the number one ranking in Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 Enterprise - Industry Leaders category, underscoring Neo's evolution from breakout fintech to foundational financial brand as the company has experienced revenue growth of 1,279 per cent. This revenue growth speaks for the over one million Canadians that now choose Neo Financial for its credit cards, everyday accounts, high-interest savings accounts (HISA), and mortgages.

With the Deloitte Fast 50 program recognizing Canada's 50 fastest-growing technology companies based on the highest revenue growth percentage over the past four years, Neo Financial's award-winning momentum advances the company on its mission to redefine financial services. As the first company to achieve first place on Deloitte's Fast 50 lists for three consecutive years, Neo Financial's three-peat award win is representative of the company's long-term success and growth, and its relentless focus on delivering real value to Canadians. By giving more Canadians access to the tools, products and opportunities to get ahead, Neo Financial is making financial victory more accessible than ever.

"While we didn't get into this business for the awards, this recognition serves as yet another example of the need for modern, rewarding financial experiences among Canadians. It's something legacy institutions have failed to deliver for far too long," says Andrew Chau, CEO & Co-Founder, Neo Financial. "We're focused on building financial products that actually help Canadians get ahead. In the last year alone, Neo has saved Canadians more than $110 million in fees, showing what's possible when financial products are designed to give Canadians more, not take more."

This impact extends beyond customers. Behind every dollar in rewards is a growing ecosystem that connects merchants, partners, and innovators in a way legacy institutions never could.

"Where the incumbents build barriers and friction, Neo Financial builds access and opportunity, giving every Canadian the tools to get what they've earned," says Jeff Adamson, Co-Founder, Neo Financial. "As the only company to ever be named the fastest growing fintech three years running, it's clear we're at the center of a nationwide transformation that will ultimately give Canadians more choices in a category that desperately needs it. Our network of over a million Canadians and more than 10,000 partners across retail, travel, and lifestyle sectors has already demonstrated the need for customer-driven financial solutions over the status quo."

Neo Financial is a technology company building a financial experience to help Canadians get what they've earned. Founded in 2019, Neo Financial has raised more than $650 million in funding and has been recognized as Canada's top-growing company by The Globe and Mail and Deloitte. Neo is headquartered in Calgary, Winnipeg, and Toronto and is backed by top-tier investors across North America.

Neo Financial provides over one million customers with safe and secure ways to earn everyday financial wins, including a suite of credit cards that help build credit, Everyday Accounts offering more freedom than a chequing account , flexible high-interest savings ( Neo Savings ), investing ( Neo Invest ), and one of Canada's lowest mortgage rates ( Neo Mortgage ). Neo for Partners powers financial solutions for over 10,000 partners across the country. To learn more, visit neofinancial.com .

The Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's pre-eminent technology awards program. It recognizes business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship in three distinct categories: Technology Fast 50, Enterprise--Industry Leaders, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes thriving technology companies in the United States and Canada in partnership with the North American Technology Fast 500 program. Program sponsors for 2025 include RBCx, Osler, EDC, CCI, TMX, Lafond and The Globe and Mail. For more information, visit www.fast50.ca .

