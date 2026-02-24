NEO FINANCIAL AND UNITED AIRLINES TO LAUNCH NEW UNITED® MILEAGEPLUS® NEO WORLD ELITE® MASTERCARD TO EXPAND GLOBAL TRAVEL REWARDS FOR CANADIANS

This April 2026 Canadians will be able to accelerate earning on everyday spending and receive premium benefits on United, the world's largest airline

CALGARY, AB and CHICAGO, Feb. 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Neo Financial, Canada's fastest-growing fintech, and United Airlines are teaming up to launch the United MileagePlus Neo World Elite Mastercard, delivering valuable travel benefits like priority boarding, a free checked bag and new rewards to Canadians. Set to launch this spring, the co-branded credit card will help Canadians turn everyday spending into faster travel rewards with the world's largest airline*.

United Airlines (CNW Group/Neo Financial)

"At Neo Financial, we're committed to giving Canadians more ways to build momentum with their money," said Jeff Adamson, Chief Commercial Officer and Co-Founder, Neo Financial. "Partnering with United allows us to bring even more value to travelers by pairing Neo Financial's real-time rewards experience with one of the world's leading airline loyalty programs. The United MileagePlus Neo World Elite Mastercard card will add a powerful new option for Canadians who want to turn everyday effort into meaningful travel rewards."

Accelerated Travel Rewards and Premium Benefits

With United offering access to more than 380 destinations across six continents, Canadians can get a head start on their next adventure by joining the waitlist for the credit card here.

Launching in April 2026, the card will offer:

An enhanced welcome offer for those who join the waitlist: All new cardmembers will receive a welcome offer, plus the first 3,000 customers to join the waitlist will secure their eligibility for an additional 5,000 bonus miles on top of the welcome offer when activated 1 .

All new cardmembers will receive a welcome offer, plus the first 3,000 customers to will secure their eligibility for an additional on top of the welcome offer when activated . Earn additional miles when traveling with United and Star Alliance carriers: Cardmembers will earn extra miles when booking flights on United and Star Alliance carriers and can use miles to book travel with any Star Alliance airline.

Cardmembers will earn extra miles when booking flights on United and Star Alliance carriers and can use miles to book travel with any Star Alliance airline. Access rewards from partners across Canada: Cardholders get access to the Neo Rewards network, featuring over 10,000 local and national partners, where they can earn accelerated miles at participating locations nationwide.

Be first in line

Join the waitlist 1 for the United MileagePlus Neo World Elite Mastercard to unlock a welcome offer with immediate value toward future flights and secure your eligibility to earn an extra 5,000 bonus miles on top of the welcome offer.

*as measured by available seat miles

https://www.neofinancial.com

https://www.instagram.com/neofinancial/

https://www.facebook.com/neofinancial/

https://x.com/neofinancial?lang=en

ABOUT NEO FINANCIAL

Neo Financial is a technology company building a financial experience to help Canadians get what they've earned. Founded in 2019, Neo Financial has raised more than $650 million in funding and has been recognized as Canada's top-growing company by The Globe and Mail and Deloitte. Neo is headquartered in Calgary, Winnipeg, and Toronto and is backed by top-tier investors across North America.

Neo Financial provides over one million customers with safe and secure ways to earn everyday financial wins, including a suite of credit cards to help build credit, Everyday Accounts offering more freedom than a chequing account, flexible high-interest savings (Neo Savings), investing (Neo Invest), and one of Canada's lowest mortgage rates (Neo Mortgage). Neo for Partners powers financial solutions for over 10,000 partners across the country. To learn more, visit neofinancial.com.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

The United® MileagePlus® World Elite® Mastercard is issued by Neo Financial® pursuant to a license by Mastercard International Incorporated.

Mastercard®, World Elite®, and the circles design are registered trademarks of Mastercard International Incorporated.

1 Conditions apply. One-time offer for new customers only. Must: (1) be the age of majority in your province or territory of residence; (2) be a Canadian resident; (3) have a personal income of $80,000 CAD or a household income of $150,000 CAD; and (4) for secured cards only, provide security funds, as further detailed in the Neo Financial Mastercard Agreement which can be found at https://www.neofinancial.com/legal. Waitlist bonus offer is limited to the first 3,000 customers to sign up and comply with the requirements set out below, and is subject to availability. To qualify for the additional 5,000 MileagePlus® miles, customers must sign up for the waitlist, successfully approve for and activate their card, and make a first purchase. Signing up to the waitlist does not guarantee receipt of waitlist bonus miles. Offer is subject to the MileagePlus® terms and conditions. MileagePlus® is managed, administered, and serviced by MileagePlus Holdings, LLC. Neo Financial® and United MileagePlus® reserve the right to amend or withdraw this offer at any time.

SOURCE Neo Financial

Media Contact: Neo Financial Media Relations, [email protected]; United Media Relations, [email protected]