NEO Battery Receives $2.5M Purchase Order of Customized Battery Solutions for Autonomous, Industrial Robotics

$2,500,000 CAD Purchase Order and Joint Development Agreement with South Korean Industrial Robotics Company Customer Servicing Global Conglomerates & SMEs in Logistics Warehouses and Manufacturing Facilities

To Supply High Energy Density (3.38 kWh) Prototype and Commercial Battery Packs for Customer's Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR), Humanoid, and Mission-Critical Service Robots To Provide Full End-to-End Battery Solution Service to Develop and Integrate Tailored Lithium-Silicon Battery Products



NEO Battery Materials Ltd. ("NEO" or the "Company") (TSXV: NBM) (OTC: NBMFF), a low-cost, silicon-enhanced battery developer that enables longer-running, rapid-charging batteries for drones, robotics, and electronics, is pleased to announce that it has executed a Purchase Order Agreement (the "Purchase Order"), alongside a Joint Development Agreement (the "JDA"), with a South Korean industrial robotics company engaged in autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), humanoid platforms, and mission-critical service robots deployed in high-risk industrial environments (the "Customer"). The Customer currently services global conglomerates and SMEs with its robotics solutions in logistics warehouses, manufacturing facilities, and various end markets.

With an order value of approximately ₩2,500,000,000 KRW ($2,500,000 CAD) over a targeted 24-month period, the Customer will purchase and procure proprietary lithium-silicon battery cells and packs co-developed with NEO under the JDA. Products supplied will include both prototype packs for field validation and commercial-level packs for integration across the Customer's payload, service, and AMR-based humanoid robot systems. The scope of services will further cover end-to-end battery solutions, including material selection, cell architecture, certification support, and integration assistance.

Under the JDA, NEO and the Customer intend to surpass battery performance benchmarks deployed by incumbent humanoid and industrial robotics platforms – principally the 2.25 kWh packs with 51,000 mAh, 12S configuration used in the broader market. The development plans include staged validation from initial lithium-silicon cell design, prototype pack integration, and robot-level performance optimization. Based on field testing and operational data, NEO will further refine designs and attributes for optimal battery performance with the Customer's systems.

NEO's lithium-silicon battery cells aims to deliver enhanced energy density, power density, and system safety under full-duty industrial use. Subject to modifications over the development period, both prototype and commercial packs are targeted to achieve a 74,000 mAh cell capacity with 12S configuration, representing 3.38 kWh or a 45.1% increase in energy density. The Customer anticipates initiating purchases upon the development of a viable prototype pack, and purchase quantities may vary from certification outcomes, production capacity, input availability, and the Customer's operational and testing deployment schedules.

"This Purchase Order and JDA for robotics and autonomous systems reinforce NEO's position as a capable battery solutions provider in diverse end markets," stated Spencer Huh, Director, President & CEO of NEO. "By developing and manufacturing tailored batteries for AMR and humanoid robotics, NEO is actively creating opportunities to enter into growing sectors that cannot compromise on battery performance and a resilient supply chain. We aim to enable the Battery Innovation Platform promptly to start producing in our new facilities in South Korea."

About NEO Battery Materials Ltd.

NEO Battery Materials is a Canadian battery materials technology company focused on developing silicon anode materials for lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles, electronics, and energy storage systems. With a patent-protected, low-cost manufacturing process, NEO Battery enables longer-running and ultra-fast charging batteries compared to existing state-of-the-art technologies. The Company aims to be a globally-leading producer of silicon anode materials for the electric vehicle and energy storage industries. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: https://www.neobatterymaterials.com/.

