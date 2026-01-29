NEO Battery Demonstrates Step-Change Performance in Drone Batteries with Over 50% Capacity Improvement Versus Commercial Batteries

Achieves Over 50% Capacity & 40% Energy Density Improvement Versus Widely Deployed Commercial Drone Batteries at Identical Cell Size and Dimensions

TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2026 /CNW/ - NEO Battery Materials Ltd. ("NEO" or the "Company") (TSXV: NBM) (OTC: NBMFF), a low-cost, silicon-enhanced battery developer that enables longer-running, rapid-charging batteries for drones, robotics, and electronics, today announced a significant technological milestone: the successful development and manufacturing of its first high-performance battery cells designed for drone applications (the "NBM Drone Cell"), delivering over 50% more capacity and 40% greater energy density compared to current commercial drone battery cells.

Image: Schematic of Pouch-Format NBM Drone Cell (CNW Group/NEO Battery Materials Ltd.) Image: 48 Prototype Pouch-Format NBM Drone Cells Manufactured for Live Field Tests (CNW Group/NEO Battery Materials Ltd.)

The newly developed NBM Drone Cell, intended for reconnaissance and surveillance applications, achieves an average discharge capacity of 34.2 amp-hours (Ah) and energy density of approximately 300 watt-hours-per-kilogram (Wh/kg), compared to 22.0 Ah and 214 Wh/kg in widely deployed commercial drone cells manufactured in China. This performance improvement was achieved without altering the physical size or dimensions of the cell, addressing a fundamental constraint in drone and unmanned aerial system (UAS) platforms where battery dimensions are fixed by airframe and design. These advancements are expected to translate into tangible benefits for end customers, including prolonged flight time, widened mission operability, and expanded payload capacity.

"This achievement represents both a technological and strategic milestone that demonstrates NEO's capability to compete directly with incumbent Chinese drone battery cells in both performance and quality," expressed Mr. Spencer Huh, President & CEO of NEO. "We will leverage our engineering expertise and execution capabilities to actively penetrate the Western and North American markets where customized, non-Chinese battery cell supply is practically non-existent for drones, UAS, and electronics."

Strategic Benchmarking & Targeted Drone Battery Development

The development program was initiated following a comprehensive teardown evaluation of Chinese-manufactured drone battery cells currently integrated in operational surveillance systems. These cells represent the prevailing industry benchmark, given China's dominant market share in global drone battery cell supply. This benchmarking process enabled NEO to assess cell architecture, materials selection, and performance characteristics, forming the technical foundation for a targeted redesign.

Using insights from analysis, NEO engineered a new cell architecture optimized for higher energy density while maintaining compatibility with existing drone and UAS platforms. A total of 48 prototype cells were manufactured and evaluated to validate performance consistency and repeatability across the sample set. Internal testing demonstrated that the NBM Drone Cells consistently exceeded the capacity and energy density of Chinese-sourced benchmark cells, supporting the effectiveness of the underlying design and manufacturing quality.

NEO advanced the program from initial analysis through prototype manufacturing and testing within a compressed 2-month development timeline. Following successful cell-level validation, NEO has proceeded to battery pack assembly in collaboration with a pack manufacturing partner in South Korea. The Company plans to conduct a live field test in early February, installing finished NBM Drone Cell packs into a commercial surveillance drone platform to evaluate performance under real-world operating conditions.

Mr. Seok Joung Youn, Head of Facility Operations and Manufacturing of NEO, commented, "Chinese-sourced battery cells currently represent nearly all global supply for drone and UAS platforms. Our demonstrated ability to materially improve performance at fixed battery sizes provides a compelling opportunity for customers seeking supply diversification, extended operational range, enhanced mission flexibility, and increased payload capacity without requiring system-level redesigns. NEO's battery customization and optimization capabilities can be applied across a range of drone platforms and any battery-powered electronics systems."

This performance milestone builds on NEO's recent progress with OEM purchase orders, commercial-scale manufacturing for OEM pilot products, and official vendor onboarding activities. The Company views the drone and UAS segment as an early commercial entry point and strategic target market where performance, customization, and supply security are decisive purchasing criteria.

