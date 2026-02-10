NEO Battery Appoints 4-Star General Chang-Jun Ko, Former South Korean Army Chief of Staff, to its Board of Directors

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2026 /CNW/ - NEO Battery Materials Ltd. ("NEO" or the "Company") (TSXV: NBM) (OTC: NBMFF), a low-cost, silicon-enhanced battery developer that enables longer-running, rapid-charging batteries for drones, robotics, and electronics, is pleased to appoint 4-star General (Ret.) Chang-Jun Ko to its Board of Directors as an independent director, strengthening the Company's strategic integration with South Korea's defense sector and government stakeholders.

Portrait of General (Ret.) Chang-Jun Ko (CNW Group/NEO Battery Materials Ltd.)

General Ko is a highly respected senior military leader of the Republic of Korea (ROK) Army, having most recently served as Acting Chief of Staff of the ROK Army and as the 46th Commander of the Second Operational Command. Over a 36-year distinguished military career, he has held multiple senior command and leadership roles overseeing complex defense operations, force readiness, and large-scale military organizations across the Korean Peninsula.

The appointment reflects NEO's focus on expanding its engagement within South Korea's defense and national security ecosystem as the Company advances high-performance battery technologies for drones, unmanned systems (UAS), and defense-related technology applications. General Ko brings deep expertise in field-use requirements and procurement protocols within the ROK Army and the Ministry of National Defense, including active relationships across defense, government, and relevant public-sector organizations.

As a board member, General Ko will provide strategic and operational guidance on defense sector engagement and effective pathways for navigating Korea's military procurement and acquisition process. His experience and insights are expected to support NEO's effort to align battery performance, quality, and costs with the standards required for military and government use.

General Chang-Jun Ko expressed: "I am greatly pleased and excited to join NEO Battery Materials at a time when high-performance battery and energy technologies are becoming vital to defense drone and physical AI systems. NEO's competitive edge in providing a customized battery solution using the domestic supply chain opens a key growth and development opportunity in addressing the critical battery supply deficit concern in South Korea, the United States, and all relevant Western governments. I look forward to supporting the Company as it deepens its engagement with Korea's defense ecosystem and advances battery solutions suited for military operational environments."

Appointment of Target IR & Communications

NEO is also pleased to enter into an investor relations agreement (the "Agreement") with 260814 Ontario Inc. (dba Target IR & Communications) ("Target IR") for investor relations and communications services to increase the Company's visibility within the Canadian capital markets and to streamline overall corporate messaging, IR planning and investor outreach, in addition to supporting digital marketing initiatives. Under the terms of the Agreement, effective February 9, 2026, Target IR will receive a monthly service fee of CAD 8,500 (plus applicable taxes) for an initial term of six months, with the option to renew on a quarterly basis thereafter. Target IR is at arm's length relationship with the Company and does not have any direct or indirect interest in the Company or its securities. Target IR's principal, Salisha Ilyas, currently owns 51,000 common shares of the Company. The Company will not issue any securities to Target IR or its principal as compensation.

Based in Toronto, Target IR is a strategic IR firm serving growing and emerging publicly listed companies, with over 35 years of combined experience working alongside technology, mining and healthcare clients. With TSX/TSX-V, NYSE, and LSE experience, the firm's dedicated team leverages their deep IR, strategic communications and capital markets expertise to plan and execute proactive investor relations programs.

The Agreement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About NEO Battery Materials Ltd.

NEO Battery Materials is a Canadian battery technology company focused on developing and producing silicon-enhanced lithium-ion batteries in drones, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), robotics, unmanned systems, electronics, electric vehicles, and energy storage systems for AI data centers. With a patent-protected, low-cost manufacturing process, NEO Battery enables longer-running and ultra-fast charging batteries and provides end-to-end battery solutions from materials selection, cell architecture, and process optimization. The Company aims to be a globally-leading producer of high-performance lithium-ion battery components and materials, building a secure, robust battery supply chain in North America. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: https://www.neobatterymaterials.com/.

SOURCE NEO Battery Materials Ltd.

For Investor Relations, PR & More Information: [email protected], T: +1 (437) 451-7678