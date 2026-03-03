NEO Battery Acquires Expansion Site to Scale Korea-Made Drone & Robotics Battery Cell Manufacturing

Acquired 3.2-acre expansion site for commercial-scale battery cell manufacturing for drones, robotics, and physical AI

TORONTO, March 3, 2026 /CNW/ - NEO Battery Materials Ltd. ("NEO" or the "Company") (TSXV: NBM) (OTC: NBMFF), a low-cost, silicon-enhanced battery developer that enables longer-running, rapid-charging batteries for drones, robotics, and physical AI, is pleased to announce the closing of the 3.2-acre expansion site for commercial-scale drone and robotics battery cell manufacturing and the scale-up of silicon anode production (the "Expansion Facility") previously announced (see news release dated on October 9, 2025).

NEO's Expansion Facility will house commercial-scale cell assembly equipment required to mass-produce high-performance, customized battery solutions for drones and robotics. The Company will strategically initiate by installing pouch-cell1 capacities to fulfill the demand for pouch-cells from drone manufacturers and governments seeking non-Chinese supply chains. Subsequently, the originally planned cylindrical2 and prismatic-cell3 manufacturing lines will be established based on downstream needs and internal operating priorities. Subject to process optimization, project financing, and demand forecasts, the targeted annual capacity is approximately 500 megawatt-hours (MWh), equating to supplying 66,000 small ISR drone4 packs or 315,000 loitering munition5 packs, based on internal operating assumptions.

"With developing geopolitical conflict and security concerns, Western and Western-allied governments and militaries have explicitly and implicitly ordered the phase-out or banning of Chinese-sourced batteries in defense procurement," commented Mr. Spencer Huh, President & CEO of NEO. "Consequently, a global battery supply deficit is projected due to the heavy concentration of Chinese manufacturing and weak Western supply chains. NEO's Expansion Facility will accommodate the commercial volume interest for Korean-sourced battery cells from downstream manufacturers in the United States, Taiwan, Ukraine, Israel, South Korea, and Japan."

To comply with updated defense procurement regulations, prominently Section 842 of the United States Fiscal Year 2026 National Defense Authorization Act6, NEO aims to exclusively source raw materials and components outside of the People's Republic of China (PRC) and other foreign entities of concern (FEOC) as defined under 10 U.S. Code 48727. The Expansion Facility is expected to be complete by Q4 2026, with timelines dependent on equipment lead times, utility/infrastructure construction, permitting approvals, strategic partnerships, and other relevant timing factors. Until commissioning is complete, NEO will produce and supply initial pouch-cell orders at its operational battery components factory (the "First Facility") in Gimje, South Korea.

NEO concurrently plans to scale up its proprietary silicon anode materials technology, NBMSiDE®, to 20 tons per year. The Company will integrate its silicon products into various drone battery applications based on performance needs. NBMSiDE-P200 anodes will be purposed for loitering munitions due to their ultra-high capacity (~2,600 mAh/g or 7 times that of traditional graphite anodes) and short cycle life, and P300N anodes will be deployed in payload and ISR drones that require high capacity and extended duration.

Mr. Huh added, "To increase market presence and visibility, NEO will heavily target the distribution of its high-performance batteries into South Korea's Ministry of National Defense, starting with training programs to full-scale commercial deployment. Korean military integration and performance validation will serve as a credible, robust use case for the United States, extended Asia-Pacific governments, and NATO countries. We hope to deliver and execute phase-by-phase growth and expansion of the Company's Korea-made batteries."

Drone and UAS applications represent a key catalyst segment within the global lithium-ion battery market, which was estimated at approximately US $9.1 billion in 2025 and is projected to exceed US $29 billion by 20328. As defense, industrial, and consumer UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) usage scales, battery technology must evolve to meet rigorous performance requirements. Concurrently, advances in faster-charging architecture and complex BMS are broadening the drone/UAS market, enabling longer, safer operations and more efficient energy utilization. As a result, the synergy between drone platform advancement and battery innovation will be a major driver of sustained growth across both markets.

1Pouch-Cell: Lithium-ion battery cell format enclosed in a flexible aluminum-laminated pouch rather than a rigid metal casing. Pouch-cells offer high energy, lighter weight, and design flexibility, making the format appropriate for volume- and weight-sensitive applications such as drones and robotics. 2Cylindrical-Cell: Lithium-ion battery cell format manufactured in a rigid, cylindrical metal can (e.g., 18650 or 21700 formats). Cylindrical cells provide mechanical stability and standardized manufacturing processes, making them suitable for power tools, robotics, and electronics. 3Prismatic-Cell: Lithium-ion battery cell format enclosed in a rigid, rectangular metal casing. Prismatic cells enable efficient space utilization and are deployed mainly in electric vehicles and energy storage applications. 4Small ISR Drone: A 2 to 25 kilogram weight-class unmanned aerial system (UAS) designed for Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions. 5Loitering Munition (LM): Self-destructive UAS equipped with built-in, precision-guided warheads. 6Fiscal Year 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA): https://www.congress.gov/119/crec/2025/12/10/171/208/CREC-2025-12-10-pt1-PgH5136-3.pdf 7Title 10 U.S. Code 4872: https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/USCODE-2024-title10/pdf/USCODE-2024-title10-subtitleA-partV-subpartI-chap385-subchapIII-sec4872.pdf 8Source: Global Market Insights: Drone Battery Market Size – By Battery, Capacity, Drone Type, Application & Forecast, 2026 – 2032 (https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/drone-battery-market).

About NEO Battery Materials Ltd.

NEO Battery Materials is a Canadian-South Korean battery technology company focused on developing and producing silicon-enhanced lithium-ion batteries in drones, robotics, physical AI, electric vehicles, and energy storage systems. With a patent-protected, low-cost silicon manufacturing process, NEO Battery enables longer-running and ultra-fast charging properties and provides end-to-end battery solutions from materials selection, cell architecture, and process optimization. The Company aims to be a globally-leading producer of high-performance lithium-ion batteries and materials, building a secure, robust battery supply chain for Western manufacturers. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: https://www.neobatterymaterials.com/.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Spencer Huh

Director, President, and CEO

SOURCE NEO Battery Materials Ltd.

For Investor Relations, PR & More Information: [email protected], T: +1 (437) 451-7678