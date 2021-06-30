Neo Announces Voting Results for the Election of Directors

TORONTO, June 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Neo Performance Materials Inc. (the "Company") (TSX: NEO) reports, in accordance with the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange, that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated May 28, 2021 for the 2021 Annual & Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") were elected as directors of the Company. A total of 31,408,157 common shares were voted in person or by proxy, representing 82.94% of the outstanding common shares. Shareholders approved all items of business before the Meeting, including the election of directors as follows:

Nominee Common Shares Voted For Withheld Claire M.C. Kennedy 99.32% 0.68% Eric Noyrez 96.25% 3.75% Constantine E. Karayannopoulos 95.22% 4.78% Brook Hinchman 92.79% 7.21% Edgar Lee 95.09% 4.91% G. Gail Edwards 99.90% 0.10% Gregory Share 92.99% 7.01%

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials is a global leader in the innovation and manufacturing of rare earth- and rare metal-based functional materials, which are essential inputs to high technology, high growth, future-facing industries. The business of the Company is organized along three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals & Oxides and Rare Metals. The Company is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada; with corporate offices in Greenwood Village, Colorado, US; and Beijing, China. The Company operates globally with sales and production across 10 countries, being Japan, China, Thailand, Estonia, Singapore, Germany, United Kingdom, Canada, United States, and South Korea. For more information, please visit www.neomaterials.com .

