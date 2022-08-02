Neighbourly Announces Strong First Quarter 2023 Results

Acquisitions Drive Double-Digit Growth in Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA;

Completion of Rubicon Acquisition and an Active Acquisition Pipeline Add 104 Locations to Neighbourly's National Footprint

TORONTO, Aug. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. ("Neighbourly" or the "Company") (TSX: NBLY), Canada's largest and fastest growing network of independent pharmacies, today announced its financial results for the twelve-week period ended June 18, 2022 (the "first quarter 2023").

"Neighbourly's first quarter results reflect our continued focus on executing against our strategy- adding 100 locations with the closing of the Rubicon Acquisition and the addition of another 4 locations. I would like to officially welcome the Rubicon team to Neighbourly," stated Chris Gardner, the Company's Chief Executive Officer. "I believe that our businesses are stronger together and with our shared vision, and approach to community care, our teams will be positioned to be a leader in health care for decades to come."

"The strength and essential nature of Neighbourly's business and our financial flexibility position us well to pursue our robust pipeline of acquisitions to continue to drive future growth," concluded Mr. Gardner.

First Quarter 2023 Highlights

Same store sales 1 in the first quarter increased 1.8%, while same store prescriptions increased 0.4% compared to the first quarter of 2022. Excluding clinic format pharmacies, same store sales were up 2.6% while same store prescriptions in the first quarter grew by 1.3%.

in the first quarter increased 1.8%, while same store prescriptions increased 0.4% compared to the first quarter of 2022. Excluding clinic format pharmacies, same store sales were up 2.6% while same store prescriptions in the first quarter grew by 1.3%. Revenue for the first quarter increased by $29.0 million or 34.0% to $114.4 million , driven by pharmacies acquired over the prior four quarters.

or 34.0% to , driven by pharmacies acquired over the prior four quarters. Adjusted EBITDA 2 for the first quarter increased by 11.0% to $11.3 million , due to the incremental profitability of pharmacies added to the Company's network.

for the first quarter increased by 11.0% to , due to the incremental profitability of pharmacies added to the Company's network. Network of pharmacies now at 275 locations, with the completion of the acquisition of Rubicon Pharmacies on June 27, 2022 , which added 100 pharmacy locations in key Western Canadian provinces and the acquisition of another 4 pharmacies since the end of Fiscal 2022.

, which added 100 pharmacy locations in key Western Canadian provinces and the acquisition of another 4 pharmacies since the end of Fiscal 2022. Adjusted Earnings per Share 3 of $0.09 for the first quarter 2023, up from $0.07 in the first quarter 2022.

of for the first quarter 2023, up from in the first quarter 2022. Pro-Forma Revenue3 of $799.4 million and Pro-Forma Adjusted EBITDA3 of $95.5 million .

___________ 1 Same store sales is a supplementary measure which represents sales from stores that were owned and operated by the Company for the entirety of both periods and is a supplementary financial measure that is commonly used in the industry. 2 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure. See "Non-IFRS Measures" and the reconciliation to the most directly comparable IFRS measure at the conclusion of this news release. 3 Adjusted Earnings (Loss) per share, Proforma Revenue and Proforma EBITDA are non-IFRS measures. See "Non-IFRS Measures" and the reconciliation to the most directly comparable IFRS measure at the conclusion of this news release.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a lasting impact on non-urgent trips to doctors' offices, resulting in lower than expected count of new prescriptions, particularly in clinic format pharmacies.

Declaration of Dividend

Neighbourly announced today that a quarterly dividend will be paid on September 27, 2022, to the Company's common shareholders of record as of August 30, 2022. The amount of the dividend will be $0.045 for each common share. This dividend is an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

A conference call will be held at 8:30AM Eastern on Aug 2, 2022, to discuss Neighbourly's financial results for the first quarter 2023. Participants may join the Company's conference call by dialing 416-764-8650 or 1-888-664-6383 (ID: 11136131). For those unable to participate, playback will be made available an hour after the event at 416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541, utilizing passcode 136131#. The webcast of the call will also be archived and available on the Company's website.

The conference call will also be available via webcast on the Investor section of Neighbourly's website at https://investors.neighbourlypharmacy.ca/events-and-presentations.

Neighbourly's unaudited consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes, and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the first quarter 2023 are available on the Company's website at www.neighbourlypharmacy.ca and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc.

Neighbourly is Canada's largest and fastest growing network of community pharmacies. United by their patient first focus and their role as essential and trusted healthcare hubs within their communities, Neighbourly's pharmacies strive to provide accessible healthcare with a personal touch. Since 2015, Neighbourly has expanded its diversified national footprint to include 275 locations, reinforcing the Company's reputation as the industry's acquirer of choice.

Non-IFRS Measures

This press release makes reference to certain non-IFRS measures, such as "Adjusted EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA Margin", "Pro-Forma Adjusted EBITDA", "Pro-Forma Revenue", "Adjusted Net Income (Loss)" and "Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share." Refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis dated August 1, 2022 for twelve weeks ended June 18, 2022, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, for an explanation of the composition of those non-IFRS measures, an explanation of how these non-IFRS measures provide useful information to investors and the additional purposes for which management uses these non-IFRS financial measures. These measures are not recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of our results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of our financial information reported under IFRS. These non-IFRS measures are used to provide readers with supplemental measures of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. We also believe that market participants frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers. Our management also uses non-IFRS measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, to prepare annual operating budgets and forecasts and to determine components of management compensation. See the financial table at the conclusion of this press release for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Pro-Forma Adjusted EBITDA, Pro-Forma Revenue and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) to the most directly comparable IFRS measures.

Securities regulations require that companies caution readers that earnings and other measures adjusted to a basis other than IFRS do not have standardized meanings and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Accordingly, the following measures should not be considered in isolation.

Key-Performance Indicators

This press release makes reference to certain key performance indicators, such as Same-store sales and corporate, general & administrative costs. We monitor key performance indicators to help us evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate business plans and make strategic decisions. These key performance indicators are also used to provide investors with supplemental measures of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. We also believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use industry metrics in the evaluation of issuers. Our key performance indicators may be calculated in a manner different than similar key performance indicators used by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking information in this news release includes, among other things, statements relating to the expected completion of probable acquisitions and timing thereof, the expected impact of probable acquisitions on the Company's financial results and expected accretion, statements relating to the acceleration of our growth, the pursuit of accretive acquisitions at a similar pace to historical levels, the payment of dividends, same-store sales improvements and the expected impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our results of operation.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, estimates and assumptions that the Company considered appropriate and reasonable as of the date such statements are made in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Such estimates and assumptions include the satisfaction of all conditions of closing and the successful completion of probable acquisitions within the anticipated timeframe, including receipt of regulatory approvals. Further, forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties related to probable acquisitions, including the failure to receive or delay in receiving regulatory approvals or otherwise satisfy the conditions to the completion such acquisitions, in a timely manner, or at all, and the reliance on information provided by the relevant sellers, as well as other factors discussed or referred to in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for twelve weeks ended June 18, 2022 (the "MD&A") and under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form (the "AIF") filed on June 23, 2022. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the opinions, estimates, or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results or future events might vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. The opinions, estimates or assumptions referred to above and described in greater detail elsewhere in the MD&A as well as in the "Risk Factors" section of the AIF should be considered carefully by prospective investors. The pro forma information set forth in this press release should not be considered to be what the actual financial position or other results of operations would have necessarily been had the probable acquisitions discussed herein been completed as, at, or for the periods stated.

Although we have attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other risk factors not presently known to us or that we presently believe are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the Company's expectations as of the date of this press release (or as the date they are otherwise stated to be made) and are subject to change after such date. However, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws in Canada. All of the forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss)





First Quarter Ended In 000's

June 18, 2022 June 19, 2021







Revenue

$ 114,376 $ 85,345 Cost of sales

72,011 53,137







Gross profit

42,365 32,208







Operating, general and administrative expenses

32,079 22,672 Acquisition, transaction and integration costs

1,113 18,352 Depreciation and amortization

6,889 4,745 Impairment loss

— — Operating (loss) income

2,284 (13,561)







Finance costs, net

2,515 (7,107) Change in fair value of financial liabilities

— 67,228 Loss before income taxes

(231) (73,682)







Provision for income taxes

512 3254 Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period

$ (743) $ (76,936)







Attributable to:





Shareholders of the Company

$ (999) $ (77,128) Non-controlling interest

256 192



(743) (76,936) Net loss per share attributable to shareholders of the Company





Basic and diluted

$ (0.03) $ (7.50)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position













in 000's June 18, 2022 March 26, 2022 Assets









Current



Cash $ 35,040 $ 40,410 Trade and other receivables 21,123 24,616 Inventory 57,288 55,721 Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,358 2,009 Total Current Assets 115,809 122,756





Property and equipment, net 14,356 12,366 Right-of-use assets 47,853 47,163 Intangible assets, net 136,629 134,798 Goodwill 241,685 238,267 Deferred tax assets 13,277 13,288 Other assets 642 627 Total non-current assets 454,442 446,509





Total Assets $ 570,251 $ 569,265





Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity









Current



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 59,456 $ 61,226 Promissory notes payable 62 62 Current portion of long-term borrowings — 2,500 Current portion of lease liabilities 15,825 14,705 Total Current Liabilities 75,343 78,493





Long-term borrowings 87,032 83,656 Lease liabilities 36,463 37,177 Deferred tax liabilities 22,135 21,317 Total non-current liabilities 145,630 142,150





Total liabilities 220,973 220,643





Shareholders' equity



Share capital 585,622 585,764 Contributed Surplus 7,005 5,131 Deficit (250,960) (249,956) Total shareholders' equity 341,667 340,939 Non-controlling interest 7,611 7,683 Total shareholders' equity 349,278 348,622





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 570,251 $ 569,265

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows







First Quarter Ended in 000's

June 18, 2022 June 19, 2021









Operating Activities:







Net loss for the period

(743) (76,936)

Adjustments to net income for non-cash items







Depreciation and amortization

6,889 4,745

Share based compensation

974 610

Gain on disposal of property and equipment

17 (8)

Finance costs, net

2,515 (7,107)

Fair value changes of financial liabilities

- 67,228

Provision for income taxes

512 3,254

Lease renewals and modifications

(104) (21)

Expected credit loss expense

- 11

Change in non-cash operating working capital

1,123 (4,781)

Income taxes recovered (paid)

(246) (537)

Cash flows from (used for) operating activities

10,937 (13,542)









Financing Activities:







Proceeds from issuance of common shares, net of issuance costs (142) 188,075

Proceeds from exercise of warrants

- 9

Repayment of promissory notes payable

- (740)

Repayment of long-term borrowing

- (100,168)

Transaction costs related to long-term borrowings

- (1,915)

Repayment of mortgages payable

- (36)

Interest Paid

(1,047) (1,678)

Dividends and distributions paid

(328) (540)

Payment of lease liabilities

(3,894) (2,716)

Proceeds from cancellation of shares

900 -

Cash flows from financing activities

(4,511) 80,291



















Investing Activities:







Acquisition of property and equipment

(2,344) (189)

Acquisition of intangible assets

(287) (112)

Acquisition of other assets

(3) -

Business combinations, net of cash acquired

(9,204) -

Interest received

42 43















(11,796) (258)









Net change in cash for the period

(5,370) 66,491 Cash, beginning of the period

40,410 45,914 Cash, end of period

35,040 112,405

Reconciliation from IFRS to Non-IFRS Measures

The following tables provide a reconciliation of loss and comprehensive loss to Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Pro-Forma Adjusted EBITDA, and of Revenue to Pro-Forma Revenue, for the periods indicated:





First quarter

40 weeks

ended in 000's

2023 2022

2022











Loss and comprehensive loss for the period

(743) (76,936)

4,541 Income tax expense (recovery)

512 3,254

(9,298) Finance costs, net

2,515 (7,107)

7,111 Fair value changes of financial liabilities

- 67,228

- Depreciation and amortization

6,889 4,745

20,609 Impairment loss

- -

324 Acquisition, transaction and integration costs

1,113 18,352

8,285 Share-based compensation1

974 610

4,172











Adjusted EBITDA

11,260 10,146

35,744











Revenue

114,376 85,345

342,164 Adjusted EBITDA margin

9.8 % 11.9 %

10.4 %























Pro-Forma Adjusted EBITDA





















Adjusted EBITDA for the 12 weeks ended June 18, 2022

11,260 Adjusted EBITDA for the 40 weeks ended March 26, 2022

35,744 Incremental Adjusted EBITDA for new stores acquired after June 19, 2021 as if owned on June 19, 20212

6,663 Incremental Adjusted EBITDA for stores acquired, or to be acquired on or after June 18, 2022 to date as if owned on June 19, 20213

41,339 Adjustment for professional, other fees and COVID-related for the 40 weeks ended March 26, 20224

498











Pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA for the 52 weeks ended June 18, 2022

95,505











Pro-Forma Revenue





















Revenue for the 12 weeks ended June 18, 2022

114,376 Revenue for the 40 weeks ended March 26, 2022

342,164 Incremental Revenue for new stores acquired after June 19, 2021 as if owned on June 19, 20215

40,042 Incremental Revenue for stores acquired, or to be acquired on or after June 18, 2022 to date as if owned on June

18, 20216

302,806











Pro-forma Revenue for the 52 weeks ended June 18, 2022

799,388











Notes:









1 Represents non-cash expenses recognized in connection with share-based compensation in respect of our legacy stock option plan and omnibus long-term equity incentive compensation plans. 2 The Company regularly acquires pharmacies and estimates that if it had acquired each of the pharmacies that it acquired during the 52 weeks prior to June 18, 2022 on June 19, 2021, it would have recorded additional Adjusted EBITDA of $6,663 for the 52 weeks ended June 18, 2022. This estimate is based on the amount of EBITDA budgeted by the Company for each of the acquired pharmacies to be earned at the time of their acquisition. There can be no assurance that if the Company had acquired these pharmacies on June 19, 2021, they would have actually generated such budgeted EBITDA, nor is this estimate indicative of future results. 3 The Company regularly acquires pharmacies and estimates that if it had acquired each of the pharmacies that it acquired or has announced to be acquired after June 18, 2022 on June 19, 2021, it would have recorded additional Adjusted EBITDA of $41,339 for the 52 weeks ending June 18, 2022. This estimate is based on the amount of EBITDA budgeted by the Company for each of the acquired pharmacies to be earned at the time of their acquisition. There can be no assurance that if the Company had acquired these pharmacies on June 19, 2021, they would have actually generated such budgeted EBITDA, nor is this estimate indicative of future results. 4 Represents the acute incremental labour and releif costs incurred as a result of increased absenteeism related to the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 pandemic that are not expected to recur. These costs were estimated based upon incremental sick pay related to mandatory quarantine requirements and the corresponding higher cost to cover an absent employee shift including relief related travel and other costs. 5 The Company regularly acquires pharmacies and estimates that if it had acquired each of the pharmacies that it acquired during the 52 weeks prior to June 18, 2022 on June 19, 2021, it would have recorded additional Revenue of $40,042 for the thirteen periods ended June 18, 2022. This estimate is based on the amount of Revenue budgeted by the Company for each of the acquired pharmacies to be generated at the time of their acquisition. There can be no assurance that if the Company had acquired these pharmacies on June 19, 2021, they would have actually generated such budgeted Revenue, nor is this estimate indicative of future results. 6 The Company regularly acquires pharmacies and estimates that if it had acquired each of the pharmacies that it acquired or has announced to be acquired after June 18, 2022 on June 19, 2021, it would have recorded additional Revenue of $302,806 for the 52 weeks ended June 18, 2022. This estimate is based on the amount of Revenue budgeted by the Company for each of the acquired pharmacies to be generated at the time of their acquisition. There can be no assurance that if the Company had acquired these pharmacies on June 19, 2021, they would have actually generated such Revenue, nor is this estimate indicative of future results.





First quarter

in 000's

2023 2022











Loss and comprehensive loss for the period

(743) (76,936)

Adjustments, pre-tax:







Fair value changes of financial liabilities

- 67,228

Amortization on customer lists

2,441 2,441

Impairment loss

- -

Acquisition, transaction and integration costs

1,113 18,352

Share-based compensation1

974 610

Gain on Debt Modification2

- (10,356)

Income tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments

(755) (2,425)

Deferred tax expense (recovery)3

11 2,713

Adjusted net income (loss)

3,041 1,626











Adjusted weighted average number of shares (000's)4

34,308 25,021

Adjusted Earnings (loss) per share

0.09 0.07











Notes:







1 Represents non-cash expenses recognized in connection with share-based compensation in respect of our legacy stock option plan and omnibus long-

term equity incentive compensation plans. 2 Represents the non-cash gain on debt modification related to the revaluation of the Company's credit facility that was refinanced concurrent with the

IPO with an extended maturity and more favourable interest rate terms. 3 Represents the portion of the Company's tax provision that is deferred as detailed in the notes to the Interim Financial Statements. 4 Adjusted weighted average number of shares outstanding adjusted to reflect all preferred shares and related accrued dividends outstanding as though

they were converted to common shares at the beginning of the respective period.

