GUELPH, ON, April 30, 2024 /CNW/ - This Saturday, May 4, 2024, residents across Canada will participate in Wildfire Community Preparedness Day, an annual initiative that encourages residents to take proactive steps to better prepare their homes and neighbourhoods against wildland fire.

Each year, neighbourhoods and community groups apply to receive a $500 award to organize local projects and events that increase awareness of wildland fire risk and enhance community resilience. This award is sponsored by FireSmartTM Canada and its funding partners, Co‑operators Ltd., the Institute for Catastrophic Loss Reduction (ICLR), and the provincial and territorial wildland fire management agencies.

This year, FireSmart Canada and its partners are thrilled to award 378 neighbourhoods in 10 provinces and two territories—165 more than the year before.

In the aftermath of the 2023 wildland fire season, that significantly impacted families, neighbourhoods and entire communities across Canada, the urgency to bolster wildland fire preparedness has never been more pronounced.

"Wildfire Community Preparedness Day is a pivotal first step for neighborhoods to increase their resilience to wildland fire," said Lisa Walker, director of partnerships and resiliency at the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre. "By implementing FireSmart principles, communities can lay the foundation for long-term prevention and mitigation strategies, ensuring they are better prepared against the threat of wildland fire."

"We are thrilled to see Wildfire Community Preparedness Day grow exponentially since its inception in 2015," said Maya Milardovic, associate vice-president of government relations for Co‑operators. "As a founding member and insurer, we recognize the need for raising wildfire mitigation awareness across Canada and supporting communities with incentives, including the Wildfire Community Preparedness Day awards and our FireSmart discount. With wildfire severity continuing to increase year after year, it is more important than ever to empower families to prepare for wildfires and protect themselves against risks."

Wildfire Community Preparedness Day is a call to action for all. Families, individuals, and community groups are urged to participate and learn more about FireSmart principles to better prepare themselves and their communities. Wildfire Community Preparedness Day began in the United States and was developed by the National Fire Protection Association™ (NFPA™), with which FireSmart Canada continues to work with today on this and other initiatives.

To learn more about Wildfire Community Preparedness Day , wildland fire resilience and FireSmart initiatives, visit www.firesmartcanada.ca

About FireSmartTM Canada

FireSmart Canada™ is a program committed to helping Canadians reduce their wildland fire risk and become resilient to wildland fire through community-based solutions. Through publications, programs, outreach training, and workshops, FireSmart Canada provides tools for Canadians to be pro-active in preparing their homes, properties and neighborhoods for the threat of wildland fire. FireSmart Canada operates under a mandate from the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre, and is supported by federal, provincial, and territorial wildland fire management agencies and partners with municipal governments and the private sector. For more information visit www.firesmartcanada.ca

About Co‑operators

Co‑operators is a leading Canadian financial services co-operative, offering multi-line insurance and investment products, services, and personalized advice to help Canadians build their financial strength and security. Co‑operators has more than $62 billion in assets under administration. Co‑operators has been providing trusted guidance to Canadians for the past 79 years. The organization is well known for its community involvement and its commitment to sustainability. Achieving carbon neutral equivalency in 2020, the organization is committed to net-zero emissions in its operations and investments by 2040, and 2050, respectively. Co‑operators is also ranked as a Corporate Knights' Best 50 Corporate Citizen in Canada. www.cooperators.ca

About ICLR

Established in 1998 by Canada's property and casualty insurers, ICLR is an independent, not-for-profit research institute based in Toronto and at the University of Western Ontario in London, Canada. ICLR is a centre of excellence for disaster loss prevention research and education. ICLR's research staff is internationally recognized for pioneering work in a number of fields including wind and seismic engineering, atmospheric sciences, water resources engineering and economics. Multi-disciplined research is a foundation for ICLR's work to build communities more resilient to disasters. Visit www.iclr.org

About NFPA

Founded in 1896, NFPA is a global self-funded non-profit organization devoted to eliminating death, injury, property, and economic loss due to fire, electrical and related hazards. The association delivers information and knowledge through more than 300 consensus codes and standards, research, training, education, outreach and advocacy; and by partnering with others who share an interest in furthering the NFPA mission. For more information, visit www.nfpa.org

