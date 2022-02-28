Negotiations to resume for striking Oakville transit operators
Feb 28, 2022, 18:05 ET
OAKVILLE, ON, Feb. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Negotiations between Unifor Local 1256 and Oakville Transit will resume Wednesday March 2, 2022, in the hope of ending ongoing strike action by transit operators and maintenance workers.
"Unifor welcomes a return to the bargaining table so that we can reach a fair deal for these frontline workers and get the buses back on the road for the riders," said Alice Kelly, President of Unifor Local 1256.
The 179 transit operators and maintenance workers have been on strike since February 17, 2022. The workers are seeking wage increases, improved job security and better language for casual workers.
