neffy® Now Available across Canada for People Living with Severe Allergies

TORONTO, Aug. 5, 2026 /CNW/ -- ALK-Abelló Pharmaceuticals Inc. Canada (ALK Canada) today announced that neffy® is now available across Canada, following its approval by Health Canada in April 2026. neffy is approved for use in adults and children with a body weight of 30 kg (66 pounds) or more for the emergency treatment of allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis to insect stings or bites, foods, medicines and other allergens, as well as anaphylaxis where the cause is not known or anaphylaxis caused by exercise.1

"Short of a needle and syringe or an epinephrine auto-injector, there hasn't been another way to get epinephrine into someone in the event of an emergency. A needle-free nasal spray may help reduce hesitation and increase confidence in using epinephrine promptly when it matters most." said Dr. Mariam Hanna, allergist and immunologist, McMaster University.

Severe allergic reactions can happen at home, at school, in restaurants and out in the community – often without warning. For Canadians living with severe allergies, managing this risk becomes part of daily life, with individuals and families building routines around preparedness while trying to live as normal a life as possible.

"Food Allergy Canada welcomes the availability of neffy® as an additional option for Canadians managing the risk of anaphylaxis," said Jennifer Gerdts, Executive Director, Food Allergy Canada. "Carrying a personal epinephrine device remains an essential part of staying prepared and having more than one way to carry and administer epinephrine means more people at risk can find an option that fits their life."

Although epinephrine is the first-line treatment for anaphylaxis and should be used promptly2, a recent, nationally representative online survey of 2,000 Canadians conducted by OnePoll for ALK Canada reveals nearly half of Canadians (49%) say they wouldn't feel confident using an epinephrine auto-injector in an emergency.3 In a situation where every second counts, ensuring epinephrine is within reach is critical.

About anaphylaxis

Anaphylaxis is a serious, potentially life-threatening allergic reaction.5 Symptoms generally include two or more body systems (e.g. skin, respiratory, gastrointestinal, cardiovascular.)5 Common triggers include foods (particularly peanuts, tree nuts, shellfish, milk, and eggs), insect stings, medications, latex and exercise.6 Anaphylaxis is a medical emergency, and rapid recognition and management can be life-saving.5 Epinephrine is the only medication that reduces hospitalization and death and should be administered promptly following the onset of anaphylaxis.5

About neffy®

neffy® 2 mg is a nasal spray designed to provide fast absorption of epinephrine.1 neffy® delivers a full, single dose of epinephrine in a user-friendly format, without the need for priming.1,4 It has a 30-month shelf life and no special storage requirements, with the ability to withstand temperature excursions of up to 50°C.1 Freezing does not affect its shelf life, however if it is accidentally frozen the nasal spray should be allowed to thaw for at least one hour before use, because it will not activate if frozen.1 The most frequently occurring adverse reactions (very common events ≥ 10%) observed in clinical studies of neffy® were reported only after a second 2 mg dose (4 mg total) and include throat irritation (18.8%), headache (17.6%), nasal discomfort (12.9%) and feeling jittery (10.6%).1 Full product and safety information is available in the Product Monograph.1

About ALK Canada

For more than 100 years, ALK has been at the forefront of allergy research and treatment, with a global mission to help millions of people living with allergies. ALK Canada brings this legacy of innovation to Canadian patients and healthcare providers, offering a comprehensive portfolio of allergy therapies--from diagnostic testing to immunotherapy and emergency anaphylaxis care. For more information, visit www.alk.net/ca.

References

neffy® Product Monograph. Available at: www.alk.net/ca/npm-en Food Allergy Canada. Epinephrine Information Sheet. Available at: https://foodallergycanada.ca/wp-content/uploads/Epinephrine-sheet-resource.pdf. Accessed July 2, 2026. OnePoll (2026). Consumer survey. ALK-Abello Pharmaceuticals Inc. Canada Hernandez-Trujillo V, et al. ACAAI 2024. Poster 8066 Government of Canada. Anaphylaxis and other acute reactions following vaccination: Canadian Immunization Guide. Available online at: https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/publications/healthy-living/canadian-immunization-guide-part-2-vaccine-safety/page-4-early-vaccine-reactions-including-anaphylaxis.html Accessed July 2, 2026. Food Allergy Canada. Food allergy FAQs. Available online at https://foodallergycanada.ca/food-allergy-basics/food-allergies-101/food-allergy-faqs/ Accessed July 2, 2026.

SOURCE ALK

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