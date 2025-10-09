TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - An overwhelming majority of small businesses (87%) support reforming Canada Post, finds a new report from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB).

Half of businesses support reduced residential mail delivery (52%) and replacing door-to-door delivery with community mailboxes (51%), while over two in five support limiting or freezing employee compensation packages over the next few years (45%), and replacing corporate postal outlets with franchised locations (42%).

"Canada needs a national postal service, but not in its current form. We're glad to see the federal government taking steps to modernize Canada Post services," said Corinne Pohlmann, CFIB's executive vice-president of advocacy. "It's already losing customers and millions of dollars every day. Doing nothing would just sentence Canada Post to extinction."

After the 2024 strike, four in five surveyed businesses said they still use Canada Post. Nearly three-quarters (73%) of those businesses use it for sending cheques, 61% to send other letter mail, 58% like to use Canada Post for its low cost and 50% for its convenience.

CFIB recommends government:

Immediately end the Canada Post strike and quickly move forward with the announced changes.

Freeze Canada Post's compensation expenses and support the implementation of more flexible work schedules.

Consider Canada Post an essential service provider to limit the possibility and impacts of work stoppages in the future and enhance reliability.

Introduce financial constraints to limit repeated yearly deficit.

"Canada Post needs major reforms to make sure it becomes financially viable. But in the short term, the government must end the strike and ensure that all postal services are fully available while the reforms are being implemented," said Jasmin Guénette, CFIB's vice-president of national affairs.

