NEARLY 1,000 CANADIAN PATIENTS ARE WAITING FOR A STEM CELL TRANSPLANT: FEBRUARY 11-13 CANADIAN BLOOD SERVICES IS HOSTING A POP-UP BARBER SHOP TO BUILD AWARENESS ABOUT THE ACUTE NEED TO GROW THE STEM CELL REGISTRY.

The pop-up barber shop at Square One Shopping Centre will provide free haircuts and beard trims in a replica barber shop to attract and connect with potential stem cell donors.

TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Canadian Blood Services is hosting a three-day pop-up barber shop event to raise awareness about the need for stem cell donors and help interested individuals register to become stem cell donors. The event will encourage young males between the ages of 17-35 to register to become stem cell donors since they generally produce more stem cells and can improve recipient outcomes.

The pop-up barber shop will take place from Saturday, Feb. 11 until Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at Square One Shopping Centre in Mississauga. Right now, nearly 1,000 patients in Canada are waiting for their stem cell transplant, and still don't know if they'll find their life-saving stem cell match in time. Many people have difficulty finding a match due to a lack of diversity in stem cell registries around the world. Patients are more likely to find a matching donor among those who share their ethnic ancestry because stem cell transplants require a close genetic match between donor and recipient.

A barber shop is often the place where community is fostered, and trust is built – Canadian Blood Services is recreating that experience with its replica barber shop where individuals can get a haircut or beard trim for free while learning more about stem cell donation and the need for more registrants. Guests will take a seat in the chair of a professional barber to get a trim. If they are ready to become a potential donor, the Canadian Blood Services team will be there to help complete their registration. Ahead of Valentine's Day, the pop-up barber shop will allow individuals to look and feel good while knowing that they are making a significant contribution.

"The past two years have been a huge challenge for our family, trying to balance between letting the girls live normal lives and keeping them safe from harmful situations," says Sanjay Prajapati, father to twin toddlers Zoey and Misha Prajapati who need a stem cell donor to help them recover from a rare genetic condition. "We're looking forward to connecting with the community during the pop-up event to enhance support for families like ours and help raise the needed awareness for more stem cell donors."

Registry numbers have been impacted since the onset of the pandemic. This event is a new approach for the organization to connect with the community interactively and enroll new donors to the stem cell registry who can match and save a life.

WHAT: Pop-up barber shop offering free haircuts or beard trims





During the event, customers and media can meet stem cell recipients or those on the waiting list for a donor including,

Moneet Mann , stem cell recipient and community development manager at Canadian Blood Services.

, stem cell recipient and community development manager at Canadian Blood Services. Sanjay and Nipa Prajapati , parents to twin toddlers Zoey and Misha Prajapati who need a stem cell donor to help them recover from a rare genetic condition which puts them at risk of severe infections from common bacteria and fungi. WHEN: Saturday, February 11th

10am-12pm - Media Event (open to all members of the media)

12pm-9pm - Open to Public





Sunday, February 12th

11am-7pm - Open to the Public





Monday, February 13th

10am-9pm - Open to the Public



WHERE: Square One Shopping Centre, Mississauga

Center Court, across from the lower-level food court

ABOUT CANADIAN BLOOD SERVICES STEM CELL REGISTRY

Canadian Blood Services Stem Cell Registry is dedicated to recruiting and finding healthy, committed volunteer donors for patients in need of blood stem cell transplants. We belong to an international network of registries comprising over 80 participating countries, with over 40 million donors from around the world. We coordinate searches in Canada and with other international registries to work towards a single goal: helping patients get the blood stem cells they need.

ABOUT CANADIAN BLOOD SERVICES

Canadian Blood Services is a not-for-profit charitable organization. Regulated by Health Canada as a biologics manufacturer and primarily funded by the provincial and territorial ministries of health, Canadian Blood Services operates with a national scope, infrastructure and governance that make it unique within Canadian healthcare. In the domain of blood, plasma and stem cells, we provide services for patients on behalf of all provincial and territorial governments except Quebec. The national transplant registry for interprovincial organ sharing and related programs reaches into all provinces and territories, as a biological lifeline for Canadians.

