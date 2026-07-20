Navacord Establishes True Coast-to-Coast Footprint with Steers Insurance in Newfoundland and Labrador

TORONTO, July 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- Navacord announces today its partnership with Steers Insurance Limited, marking the company's expansion into Newfoundland and Labrador and establishing a complete coast-to-coast presence across Canada.

Headquartered in Newfoundland and Labrador with operations in Nova Scotia, Steers Insurance is one of Atlantic Canada's leading property and casualty brokerages, serving clients across the region with more than 100 employees and over $110 million GWP of business.

"Today's announcement is an important milestone for Navacord as we expand into a new province and continue building our presence in Eastern Canada," said Shawn DeSantis, President and CEO, Navacord.

Steers Insurance traces its roots to the Steers organization, dating back to the 1800s. The brokerage has operated under the Steers name for decades and has grown into one of Atlantic Canada's premier independent brokerages, with recognized expertise in commercial insurance and longstanding relationships with Lloyd's of London and other leading markets.

"Steers Insurance has built an outstanding reputation through exceptional client service, deep technical expertise and strong relationships across the Atlantic region," added T. Marshall Sadd, Executive Chairman, Navacord. "Jason, Jeff, Brian and their team embody the entrepreneurial spirit that defines Navacord, and we are proud to welcome them."

As part of the transaction, a number of Steers Insurance colleagues will become shareholders in Navacord, reinforcing the company's commitment to preserving local leadership while aligning partners through shared ownership and long-term growth.

"Joining Navacord allows us to continue serving our clients with the same leadership, relationships and entrepreneurial culture that have always defined Steers, while gaining access to the scale, expertise and resources of one of Canada's leading brokerages," said Jason Sharpe and Jeff Sharpe, Principals of Steers Insurance Limited. "As a partner who shares our long-term vision, values independence and invests in its people, Navacord was the right fit for our team, our clients and the future of our business."

The partnership represents Navacord's seventh transaction in 2026 and will be the company's single largest year of revenue growth, including its previously announced merger with Acera Insurance in February. The company continues to pursue strategic partnerships with leading entrepreneurial brokerages across Canada as it works toward its next milestone of $2 billion in annual revenue.

About Navacord

Headquartered in Toronto, ON and with more than 5,000 professionals in over 150 offices across the country, Navacord delivers expert advice and tailored solutions in commercial and personal insurance, travel and specialty, group benefits, retirement, and financial planning.

As of November 1, 2025, Navacord has begun transitioning its Broker Partners to operate under a unified, national brand. While some legacy brands remain in transition, this evolution reflects Navacord's commitment to delivering consistent client experience, fostering innovation, and strengthening its national presence, while maintaining a commitment to our communities, deep regional expertise, and local service.

Navacord has been backed by private equity firm Madison Dearborn Partners since 2018.

About Steers Insurance

Steers Insurance is the largest independent insurance brokerage in Newfoundland and Labrador. With eight province-wide locations, they serve the insurance needs of over 25,000 individuals and businesses and employ over 100 people. Steers Insurance Atlantic is a commercial and personal insurance broker serving Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Prince Edward Island.

SOURCE Navacord

For more information, please contact: Court Elliott, [email protected], 437-774-7938