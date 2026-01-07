Navacord Becomes Official Partner of the Toronto Maple Leafs

TORONTO, Jan. 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Navacord Corp., one of Canada's largest and fastest growing multi-line insurance brokerages and financial services firms, is thrilled to announce it is now an Official Partner of the Toronto Maple Leafs. As an Official Partner of the Maple Leafs, Navacord will offer fans and businesses alike the confidence of working with a trusted Canadian brokerage.

Toronto Maple Leafs (CNW Group/Navacord)

"Partnering with the Toronto Maple Leafs, an iconic hockey franchise that shares our commitment to pursuing excellence and community investment, is a proud moment for Navacord," said T. Marshall Sadd, Executive Chairman, and Shawn DeSantis, President and CEO, Navacord. "Like the Maple Leafs organization, we strive to embody collaboration, passion and professionalism -- values that guide how we serve our clients every day."

Headquartered in Toronto with a presence from coast to coast, Navacord is dedicated to making meaningful connections with the communities it serves. This partnership is a natural extension of the company's investment in the people and places that have supported its growth.

"We're excited to welcome Navacord to our partnership roster and introduce Leafs fans to the proudly Canadian brokerage," said Jordan Vader, Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships, MLSE. "We look forward to working together towards our shared mission of fostering impactful connections with fans inside and outside of our arena."

Navacord looks forward to working with the Toronto Maple Leafs to champion a winning formula that inspires fans and strengthens the clients and businesses we serve.

About Navacord

Headquartered in Toronto, ON and with more than 3,700 professionals across the country placing over $5 billion in premium annually, Navacord delivers expert advice and tailored solutions in commercial and personal insurance, travel and specialty, group benefits, retirement, and financial planning.

As of November 1, 2025, Navacord has begun transitioning its Broker Partners to operate under a unified, national brand. While some legacy brands remain in transition, this evolution reflects Navacord's commitment to delivering a consistent client experience, fostering innovation, and strengthening its national presence while maintaining a commitment to our communities, deep regional expertise, and local service.

