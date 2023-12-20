OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - NAV CANADA announced today its traffic figure for the month of November 2023 as measured in weighted charging units for enroute, terminal and oceanic air navigation services, in comparison to the prior year.

In November 2023 weighted charging units were higher on average by 6.0 percent compared to the same month in 2022.

Weighted charging units represent a traffic measure that reflects the number of billable flights, aircraft size and distance flown in Canadian airspace and is the basis for movement-based service charges, which comprise the vast majority of the Company's air traffic revenue.

About NAV CANADA

NAV CANADA is a private, not-for-profit company, established in 1996, providing air traffic control, airport advisory services, weather briefings and aeronautical information services for more than 18 million square kilometres of Canadian domestic and international airspace.

The Company is internationally recognized for its safety record, and technology innovation.

