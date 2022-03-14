NAV CANADA reports February traffic figures

OTTAWA, ON, March 14, 2022 /CNW/ - NAV CANADA announced today its traffic figures for the month of February 2022, as measured in weighted charging units for enroute, terminal and oceanic air navigation services, in comparison to the last fiscal year and to its 2019 fiscal year. A fiscal year runs from September 1 to August 31.

In February 2022 weighted charging units were higher on average by 69.9 percent compared to the same month in 2021. As compared to the same month in fiscal 2019, February 2022 weighted charging units were lower on average by 29.3 percent.

Weighted charging units represent a traffic measure that reflects the number of billable flights, aircraft size and distance flown in Canadian airspace and is the basis for movement-based service charges, which comprise the vast majority of the Company's air traffic revenue.

About NAV CANADA

NAV CANADA is a private, not-for-profit company, established in 1996, providing air traffic control, airport advisory services, weather briefings and aeronautical information services for more than 18 million square kilometres of Canadian domestic and international airspace.

The Company is internationally recognized for its safety record, and technology innovation. Air traffic management systems developed by NAV CANADA are used by air navigation service providers in countries worldwide.

SOURCE NAV CANADA

For further information: Brian Boudreau, Manager, Media Relations, [email protected], Media Information Line: 1-888-562-8226