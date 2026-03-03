Nature can't wait: WWF-Canada calls on Canada to close the biodiversity funding gap

The stakes are too high for Canada to not live up to its nature promises

OTTAWA, ON, March 3, 2026 /CNW/ - With climate-fueled flood and fire seasons fast approaching and all major species groups declining across the country, Canada's plan to restore and protect nature has fallen dangerously off track and funding is about to dry up. To close the gap between promises and progress made, WWF-Canada is calling for renewed momentum and long-term investment, including $1.5 billion for nature conservation.

A recent update to Canada's National Biodiversity Strategies and Action Plan (NBSAP) shows the country is well off track with not enough progress made on its domestic and international biodiversity targets.

At the same time, a key source of funding for nature, the $2.3-billion Enhanced Nature Legacy fund, is set to expire at the end of March. Failing to renew this funding in last fall's budget, which also saw the government cancel its landmark 2 Billion Trees program, was short-sighted and will set Canada back even further when it comes to meeting its goals for nature -- goals that were promised in the Liberal election platform.

"Canada's Nature Strategy is meant to be a roadmap -- from where we are today to where we need to be by 2030 to address the biodiversity and climate crises. But progress is inadequate to meet our goals. We are threatening vulnerable species, failing to bend the curve on climate and failing all of us who depend on healthy ecosystems." Elizabeth Hendriks, Vice-president of Restoration and Regeneration at WWF-Canada, said.

Canada pledged to protect 30 per cent of its land and water and restore 30 per cent of its degraded habitats by 2030 under the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF). These goals and targets were actioned in Canada's 2030 Nature Strategy, repeated on the campaign trail and promised again in the government's speech from the throne.

It's unlikely that Canada will meet these targets at its current pace. With four years to go, the country has protected 13.8 per cent of its land and 15.5 per cent of its waters. Further investment is needed to catalyze the progress that has been made, particularly to support Indigenous-led conservation.

Moving further and faster

The update to the NBSAP includes 84,000 hectares restored by WWF-Canada and our partners.

This represents only part of the work underway. WWF-Canada is advancing the large-scale complex ecosystem restoration needed to meet Canada's 30x30 commitments through Mission Restoration, a program that improves co-ordination and accounting by tracking the collective restoration efforts happening across the country. Since launching Mission Restoration, a growing network of conservation partners, municipalities, and First Nations have declared a further 28,000 hectares of nature restoration in progress, with 13,955 hectares more supported through the WWF-Canada's Catalyst Fund.

Nature restoration repairs habitat for wildlife, strengthens communities, builds resilience to the future impacts of climate change, and supports reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples. But we need government to partner in these efforts to scale them even further.

"Restoring nature is one of the most effective solutions we have to the biodiversity and climate crises. It's a huge, expensive undertaking, and it can take years, decades or even centuries for ecosystems to fully recover," Megan Leslie, President and CEO of WWF-Canada, said. "Rather than slowdown, Canada must start moving further and faster toward its targets. Nature can't wait."

About WWF-Canada

WWF-Canada is committed to equitable and effective conservation actions that restore nature, reverse wildlife loss and fight climate change. We draw on scientific analysis and Indigenous guidance to ensure all our efforts connect to a single goal: a future where wildlife, nature and people thrive. For more information visit wwf.ca.

SOURCE World Wildlife Fund Canada

For more information, please contact [email protected]