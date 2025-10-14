Natural Cycles Launches NC° Perimenopause to Decode Hormonal Shifts

Powered by the NC° Menopause Algorithm, the new app mode goes beyond symptom tracking to deliver science-backed, personalized insights for women navigating the menopausal transition

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2025 /CNW/ -- Natural Cycles, the company behind the world's first FDA-cleared birth control app, today announced the launch of NC° Perimenopause, a digital tool backed by clinical evidence designed to bring clarity and confidence to one of the most misunderstood and underserved stages of women's health: perimenopause.

NC° Perimenopause mode is now available in the Natural Cycles app and is compatible with the NC° Band, the first wearable designed for Natural Cycles.

Perimenopause--the transition leading up to menopause--can begin as early as a woman's 30s and last up to 10 years. During this time, estrogen and progesterone fluctuate, driving a wide range of symptoms including irregular cycles, hot flashes, sleep disturbances, and mood changes. Despite the fact that millions of women spend nearly a decade navigating these shifts, perimenopause remains largely overlooked in both medicine and technology.

In a survey of almost 5,000 Natural Cycles users over the age of 40, more than 90% of the respondents reported having low to medium knowledge of menopause, and 4 out of 5 felt a need for more information and support around perimenopause and menopausal symptoms.

"Perimenopause has long been a black box--marked by uncertainty, delayed diagnoses, and limited personalized guidance," said Dr. Elina Berglund Scherwitzl, co-founder and CEO of Natural Cycles. "With NC° Perimenopause, we've brought the same scientific rigor behind our birth control app to this underserved stage of life. Our algorithm integrates clinical data, cycle patterns, and biometric signals to deliver actionable, personalized insights for women and their doctors. This goes beyond symptom tracking--it's a science-backed tool that helps women understand their bodies, adjust their lifestyle, and navigate perimenopause with confidence and clarity."

NC° Perimenopause is powered by the newly developed NC° Menopause Algorithm, which analyzes cycle patterns, symptom shifts, and biometric data--including temperature and heart rate measured either through integrated wearables like the Oura Ring or Apple Watch, or with Natural Cycles' newly designed NC° Band--to interpret hormonal changes. The algorithm helps determine whether a user may be in perimenopause and identifies whether she is likely in the early, mid, or late stage. Understanding the stage is essential, as hormone patterns shift throughout perimenopause, affecting symptom severity, treatment response, and lifestyle needs. By revealing her likely stage, NC° Perimenopause can help a woman to proactively contextualize her symptom patterns, manage lifestyle, and collaborate with healthcare providers.

In addition to helping pinpoint where they may be in their menopause journey, NC° Perimenopause supports a wide range of women--including those who are naturally cycling, sterilized, or using Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT)--by providing:

Educational resources with science-backed guides and AI-generated insights to guide women through their transition







Personalized, exportable reports to facilitate informed discussions with healthcare providers







Daily fertility status, powered by the proven NC° Fertility Algorithm, for those who are looking to prevent pregnancy and not using hormonal birth control or HRT

The NC° Menopause Algorithm was developed from the ground up by Natural Cycles' dedicated science team in Geneva, Switzerland. It draws on data from a clinical study from perimenopausal women, established literature, and guidance from leading menopause experts, including renowned gynecologist and Menopause Society Certified Practitioner Dr. Barbara Levy.

"Knowledge is power, especially during a stage of life when women often feel dismissed or uncertain about what's happening hormonally," said Dr. Barbara Levy, MD, FACOG, FACS, MSCP, and Natural Cycles Advisory Board Member. "NC° Perimenopause is a critical step forward--for both women and their healthcare providers. Doctors often see patients at a single point in time, which makes it difficult to understand long-term hormonal patterns. This tool gives a clearer picture of changes over time, helping to expedite and enrich clinical conversations, while giving women greater agency in their care."

With the launch of NC° Perimenopause, the Natural Cycles app now offers five distinct modes--Birth Control, Plan Pregnancy, Follow Pregnancy, Postpartum, and Perimenopause--all included under one subscription. Together, these modes create a single, science-backed platform that supports women through various stages of their hormonal journey.

This launch also represents a major milestone for Natural Cycles: the first new app mode powered by its own dedicated algorithm since the company was founded. NC° Perimenopause will be continuously refined and expanded with feedback from users, healthcare providers, and ongoing research, ensuring innovation that meets the evolving needs of women worldwide.

As part of this commitment, Natural Cycles will unveil insights drawn from a study with almost 200,000 women at the Menopause Society's Annual Meeting later this month--delivering an unprecedented, data-driven view of women's reproductive health in the perimenopausal years and shedding new light on patterns that have historically been overlooked.

To learn more about NC° Perimenopause, go to naturalcycles.com/perimenopause .

