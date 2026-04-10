"Today is more than a recognition, it is a celebration of partnership," said Andre Palaguine, CEO of NATIONS Translation Group. "The WSIB has shown that reconciliation is not just something to speak about, it is something to live, demonstrate, and sustain through concrete actions."

Through its partnership with NATIONS and LMP, the WSIB has contributed to expanding economic opportunities in more than 42 Indigenous communities across Canada. Together, the organizations have supported job creation, internships, and scholarships, helping build pathways toward long-term, sustainable growth.

"This is not just business," added Palaguine. "This is transformation. This is reconciliation in action."

NATIONS emphasized that the strength of the partnership lies in its collaborative nature, one built not on transactional relationships, but on trust, alignment, and a shared mission. Teams from both organizations have worked closely behind the scenes to ensure operational excellence while advancing broader social impact goals.

"The WSIB has demonstrated what true leadership looks like, through decisions, through commitment, and through measurable outcomes," said Palaguine. "They have created an environment where opportunity is not only discussed, but actively delivered."

NATIONS and LMP is committed to supporting the WSIB as a trusted partner, bringing forward best practices, innovative language solutions, and ongoing improvements to help scale impact even further.

The Indigenous Economic Reconciliation Award reflects NATIONS Translation Group's mission to align business performance with purpose, empowering Indigenous communities while supporting clients in achieving their goals.

About NATIONS Translation Group

NATIONS Translation Group is a leading Indigenous-owned Canadian language services provider offering translation, interpretation, and localization solutions. Through its commitment to economic reconciliation, NATIONS works with partners across industries to create meaningful opportunities for Indigenous communities while delivering high-quality language services.

SOURCE NATIONS Translation Group