Nations Royalty Appoints Josh Kierce As CFO And Grants Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Nations Royalty Corp. (TSXV: NRC) (OTCQB: NRYCF) ("Nations Royalty" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Josh Kierce, CPA, as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") for the Company, effective immediately.

Josh is a Chartered Professional Accountant with over seven years of experience in accounting and investment banking and holds a Bachelor of Technology in Accounting from the British Columbia Institute of Technology. Before joining Nations Royalty, he served as an Associate in Investment Banking at Stifel Nicolaus Canada, focusing exclusively on the mineral exploration and mining sectors.

His prior roles include Investment Banking Analyst at Ventum Financial Corp. (formerly known as PI Financial); Chief Financial Officer of Lax Kw'alaams Fishing Enterprise and the Coast Tsimshian Fish Plant; Business Consultant at Fehr and Associates; and Senior Associate at PricewaterhouseCoopers. Josh is a proud Métis, originally from Prince Rupert, BC.

Mr. Kierce replaces Tony Robinson who is resigning from the Company to pursue other opportunities with his Lower Mainland Urban Nis g a'a Local but will remain as an Advisor to the Company. Management and the Board of Directors would like to thank Mr. Robinson for his dedication and contribution to the Company as our founding CFO. Nations Royalty wishes him well in his future endeavors.

Robert McLeod, CEO of Nations Royalty, stated: "We are thrilled to have Josh Kierce join our team; his diverse background, including his history with Indigenous businesses and recent experience as a mining investment banker is a huge benefit for us. He is the latest Indigenous Executive to join our Company, representing the Métis people. Additionally, we are grateful for Mr. Tony Robinson's service as outgoing CFO and look forward to his continued contribution as an Advisor to Nations Royalty."

Certain Officers and consultants of the Company were granted an aggregate of 400,000 stock options, vesting over a three-year period, with 25% vesting on issue and 25% vesting on the first, second and third anniversary of the grant date, at an exercise price of $0.90. The options are exercisable for a five-year period.

About Nations Royalty Corp.

The Company's vision is to unite First Nations and Indigenous groups across Canada, welcoming external investors to join the Company as shareholders. Together, they will combine royalties, income and commodity streams and annual benefit payment entitlements from resource projects, tapping into the growth, diversification and value potential typical of publicly traded royalty companies. As a leader in the spirit of economic reconciliation, Nations Royalty's mission includes capacity building of Indigenous People in public companies and capital markets.

Nations Royalty's foundation begins with five annual benefit payment entitlements in place in respect of the following properties in Canada:

The high-grade Brucejack gold mine operated by Pretium Resources Inc., a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Newmont Corporation, a large underground gold mine;

operated by Pretium Resources Inc., a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Newmont Corporation, a large underground gold mine; The KSM Copper-Gold-Silver-Molybdenum deposit , currently in development by Seabridge Gold Inc.;

, currently in development by Seabridge Gold Inc.; The Premier Gold Project , currently being commissioned by Ascot Resources Ltd. with first gold poured in April, 2024;

, currently being commissioned by Ascot Resources Ltd. with first gold poured in April, 2024; The Red Mountain Gold Deposit , owned by Ascot Resources Ltd.; and

, owned by Ascot Resources Ltd.; and The Kitsault Molybdenum Deposit, a large, fully permitted brownfield site owned and being actively advanced by New Moly LLC, majority-owned by Resource Capital Fund VI L.P.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Nations Royalty Corp.

"Robert McLeod"

Robert McLeod, Chief Executive Officer

[email protected]

(604) 617-0616

For more information, please contact: Derrick Pattenden, Chief Investment Officer, [email protected], (604) 609-6126; Kody Penner, VP Corporate Development, [email protected], (604) 356-4995