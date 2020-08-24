Handwashing ranks as the number one priority

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Dial® Canada — a trusted leader in hand soap and other personal-care products — is releasing the second in a series of results of its national survey that asked Canadians to weigh in on how COVID-19 has impacted their handwashing practices.

The results of the recent survey*, conducted in English and French by bms – marketing research + strategy, include:

Prioritizing instructions for kids' return to school :

Washing hands more frequently and thoroughly was the overwhelming leader with 42% of the respondents identifying handwashing as the number 1 priority instruction for children





Participants in the survey identified instructing children to practice social distancing as the second-highest priority, according to 25% of the respondents who said distance was key





Some 12% suggested instructing children not to share personal items, including food and snacks – giving it third-place priority ranking





Wearing a mask was the fourth-highest ranking priority according to only 11% of the respondents who identified masks as a priority item for children upon their return to school





Cleaning and sanitizing backpacks and contents when arriving home from school ranked fifth with 7% of the survey participants seeing this as a priority instruction





Rounding out the list of priority instructions for children, limiting afterschool activities, was low on the priority instruction list with only 3% identifying afterschool activities as the most important instruction for children when returning to school

Parents' concerns that children's handwashing practices may lapse when they go back to school :

Half of respondents (49.7%) said they're "somewhat concerned" and another 38.1% admitted they're "very concerned" about their kids' lapsed handwashing habits when they return to school (a combined 88% of respondents said they are either "very concerned" or "somewhat concerned" about their kids' handwashing practices lapsing when they return to school)





12.2% said they're either "not very concerned" or "not concerned at all" about their kids' handwashing practices when they return to class





Meanwhile, 9.1% claimed they're "not very concerned" and only 3.1% said they're "not at all concerned" about their kids' handwashing practices as they return to class

"Our survey clearly indicates that Canadian parents believe that frequent and thorough handwashing should be a key priority for Canadian children returning to school," says Maya Atallah, Senior Brand Manager, Dial, Henkel Canada Corporation.

*Conducted in late May 2020, the survey with a sample of 1,000 respondents is representative of the Canadian population and has no limitations concerning gender, nationality and living in designated provinces. The sample size allows valid conclusions on a 99% significance-level within a deviation of 3.89%. The reported results are all far above these criteria and therefore highly significant.

About Dial®

Dial® delivers clean, healthy skin for you and your family with products for Women, Men, and Kids. From bar soap, body wash, and liquid hand soap, our products provide benefits such as moisture, exfoliation, protection, replenishment and more.

About Henkel in North America

In North America, Henkel operates across its three business units: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. Its portfolio of well-known consumer and industrial brands includes Schwarzkopf® hair care, Dial® soaps, Right Guard® antiperspirants, Persil®, Purex®, and all® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. With sales of around 6 billion US dollars (5 billion euros) in 2019, North America accounts for 26 percent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs approximately 9,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit www.henkel-northamerica.com, and on Twitter @Henkel_NA.

SOURCE Henkel Canada

For further information: Media Contacts: Alistair Kyte, LexPR Canada, Phone: 416-576-9253, Email: [email protected]; Seona Skwara, Henkel North America, Phone: 203-832-7026, Email: [email protected]