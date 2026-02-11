QUEBEC CITY, Feb. 11, 2026 /CNW/ - After a second full school year in office, the National Student Ombudsman (NSO) has released its 2024-2025 Annual Report.

The various situations reported to the NSO regarding the quality of educational services are a fairly accurate representation of the network's reality. In retrospect, the National Student Ombudsman, Jean-François Bernier, takes a critical but constructive look at the work done over the past year.

Observations regarding student services:

Limits to schools' capacity : a growing issue related to the right to choose schools and how educational institutions manage these situations.

: a growing issue related to the right to choose schools and how educational institutions manage these situations. Disruption of services or schooling: a measure of last resort that must consider the student's needs and the impact on them.

a measure of last resort that must consider the student's needs and the impact on them. Individual Education Plans for Students with Special Needs: involvement of parents and the resources involved is key.

involvement of parents and the resources involved is key. Management of sexual violence, bullying, and violence: many schools are still ill-equipped to respond.

Sustained effort and commitment

Between July 1, 2024 and June 30, 2025, the National Student Ombudsman received 1,077 complaints and reports, as well as 4,732 requests for information and assistance. Of these, 802 cases were completed as of June 30. Specifically, these cases represent:

1,159 grounds for complaints and reports;

40.2% of these grounds were substantiated;

1,293 recommendations were made;

94.9% of the recommendations made were accepted by educational institutions;

94.7% of accepted recommendations were implemented.

For the full 2024-2025 Annual Report and full details of this second year of service, visit the Publications section on Quebec.ca.

An accessible, effective, and trusted ombudsman

The National Student Ombudsman (NSO) is the education ombudsman for Québec. As such, it operates independently of educational institutions. In accordance with the Act respecting the National Student Ombudsman, the NSO ensures that the rights of preschool, elementary, and secondary students and their parents are respected on a daily basis, in relation to the services provided to them by the public and private educational institutions of Québec, including adult education and career training centres. This recourse is also offered to children who are home-schooled.

The National Student Ombudsman and Regional Student Ombuds (RSO) act with rigour, neutrality and impartiality in handling complaints received regarding educational services, situations of bullying and violence, and reports of sexual violence. The RSO's investigative powers and the confidential nature of the information collected enable them to fully investigate while protecting complainants from reprisal. The recommendations made to educational institutions are a vehicle for improving educational services. They provide concrete solutions to the problems identified and aim to prevent these situations from reoccurring.

Quote

"The National Student Ombudsman's services meet a real and ongoing need in the Québec school network. The solid foundation of our work allows us to resolve situations, find solutions, and make real improvements benefiting students and their parents. "

Jean-François Bernier, National Student Ombudsman

For information or to file a complaint

At all times, the NSO encourages parents and students to contact them in case of an ongoing educational service issue or a situation that may affect their health, safety, and well-being.

To file a complaint or report, or if you have any questions:

Telephone/text, toll-free: 1 833 420-5233 (24/7 hotline for assistance in cases of sexual violence)

[email protected]

Quebec.ca/droits-eleve

For more information on the National Student Ombudsman:

