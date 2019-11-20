National Red Mitten Day Empowers Canadians to Join Hands in Support of Canadian Athletes

The now iconic Hudson's Bay Red Mittens captured the hearts of Canadians across the country when they first launched ahead of the Vancouver 2010 Olympic Winter Games. A symbol of Canadian pride and unity, the mittens have raised more than $32 million for the Canadian Olympic Foundation, helping Canada's athletes access the best resources to achieve their Olympic dreams. Since 2009, the Red Mittens program has contributed to the success of Team Canada winning over 40 gold medals.

"Hudson's Bay's Red Mittens have made a tremendous impact as a part of our mission to help this country's athletes live out their dreams on the world stage and inspire a nation," said Wayne Drummond, Chief Merchant, Hudson's Bay. "Red Mitten Day is a day for Canadians to show their true Canadian spirit and continue to help raise much-needed funds as we look ahead to Tokyo 2020 and beyond."

"Every purchase of a pair of Hudson's Bay Red Mittens, whether as a present to yourself or someone else, is also a gift to a Canadian athlete by way of helping us gain access to much needed resources," added two-time Olympian and Pan American champion Ellie Black. "The funds raised from Red Mittens are used to address very important needs such as coaching, training mental performance and specialized sports medicine which directly impacts our podium results. For 10 years, the Hudson's Bay Red Mittens have helped pave the road to our Olympic success."

The new Hudson's Bay Red Mittens feature oatmeal mélange yarns for a cozy feel while remaining super versatile and easy to pair and layer with a cold weather wardrobe. Go for the full look with Hudson's Bay knit berets, ponchos and dog coats - all with the updated knit pattern. The mittens are available in adult, toddler and baby sizes so the whole family can show their Canadian pride in style. The 2020 Red Mittens are now available at Hudson's Bay locations across Canada and at thebay.com.

In addition, 2019 marks the official 10-year anniversary of the launch of the first Red Mittens ahead of the Vancouver 2010 Olympic Winter Games. To mark the occasion, a new limited edition commemorative mitten will be available at the Vancouver Downtown Hudson's Bay store and on thebay.com. The heritage mitten will feature the Vancouver 2010 Olympic Games logo on the front and a Canadian maple leaf in the palm of each mitt. Same as the classic red mittens, these will retail for $15.00 with $3.90 from each pair sold going directly to support Canadian Olympic Athletes.

About The Hudson's Bay Foundation

Established in Canada in 2005, the Hudson's Bay Foundation is the charitable arm of Hudson's Bay. The foundation is a Canadian registered charity dedicated to making mental health a priority in every community by increasing understanding and improving access to care.

About the Canadian Olympic Committee

The Canadian Olympic Committee leads the achievement of Team Canada's podium success and advances Olympic values across Canada. Independent and predominantly privately funded, the COC delivers the resources that Canada's elite athletes need to perform at their best and give their everything every day. By sharing our athletes' stories, we inspire all Canadians through the power of sport: 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

About the Canadian Olympic Foundation

The Canadian Olympic Foundation has enabled Canadians, Canadian athletes and their coaches to strive for excellence in sport since 2007. As the official charitable organization of the Canadian Olympic Committee and Team Canada, we aim to inspire every Canadian to be capable of greatness, through sport and Olympic values.

The Canadian Olympic Foundation empowers Canadians to be an integral part of the Canadian Olympic Movement by directly supporting our current and Next Generation athletes and coaches with the critical funds they need to pursue the podium. We support our athletes at all levels to ensure they receive top of the line resources including the coaching, training, specialized sport medicine and access to competitions that they require to reach their dreams and goals of wearing the maple leaf on their chest, representing Canada at the Olympic Games.

