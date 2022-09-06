NATIONAL PUBLIC RELATIONS WELCOMES TWO NEW LEADERS TO ITS MANAGEMENT TEAM IN MONTREAL

MONTREAL, Sept. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - NATIONAL Public Relations Inc. today announced the arrival of Denis Coupal and the return of Paul Wilson to the management team of its Montreal office.

Denis Coupal has been appointed Vice-President, Health and Life Sciences, while Paul Wilson will assume the position of Senior Vice-President, Organizations and Stakeholders.

Paul Wilson, Senior Vice-President, Organizations and Stakeholders, and Denis Coupal, Vice-President, Health and Life Sciences. (CNW Group/NATIONAL Public Relations)

Mr. Wilson replaces André Bouthillier, who will now assist Managing Partner Serge Paquette in strategic matters, still in his capacity as Executive Vice-President, a title he has held for the past six years. Mr. Bouthillier was a senior partner at NATIONAL from 1987 to 1995 before co-founding Pyramid Public Relations, a member of the Cohn & Wolfe network. He resumed the leadership of that firm in 2013 until its merger with NATIONAL in 2016.

Denis Coupal

With over 25 years of success in corporate communications, partnership building, and strategic management across a wide range of industries in Quebec, Denis Coupal was most recently CAE Healthcare's Head of Sales for Eastern Canada, focusing on the patient simulation market. Prior to that, he held the positions of Director of Business Development at BDO Canada LLP and Industrial Commissioner at the PME MTL—West Island economic development agency.

Denis will be supported by Sylvie Tessier, Vice-President, who will continue to contribute her extensive experience and expertise to NATIONAL, as well as by the entire Healthcare and Life Sciences team.

"Denis brings to NATIONAL more than 25 years of success in corporate communications, relationship building, partnership development, and strategic management across a wide range of Quebec's industries," said Mr. Paquette, Managing Partner of NATIONAL's Montreal office.

Return of Paul Wilson

Paul Wilson is making his second return to NATIONAL. From 1988 to 2000, he was Vice-President, Marketing, and from 2010 to 2018, he led the Corporate Communications group.

Between stints at NATIONAL, he was Vice-President, Public Affairs and Communications of Labatt Breweries from 2000 to 2007; Vice-President, Communications, Marketing and Strategic Planning of GPF 1 Inc. FORMULA ONE/NASCAR from 2007 to 2010; and Senior Vice-President, Public Affairs and Communications of the CH Group (Montreal Canadiens, Laval Rocket, Evenko, Spectra Group) from 2018 to 2021.

"Paul brings to the table the qualities we have always appreciated in him, namely leadership, team spirit, and the highest level of professionalism," said Mr. Paquette.

