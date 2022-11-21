MNP and Québec City based Malenfant Dallaire S.E.N.C.R.L. to Join Forces, Bringing Clients Increased Access to Expertise and Experiences

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - MNP, one of the largest national professional services firms in Canada, is pleased to announce that it will join forces with Malenfant Dallaire S.E.N.C.R.L., effective January 1, 2023.

Based in Québec City, Malenfant Dallaire includes a team of 9 partners, all of whom will join MNP as part of the merger. The firm also includes approximately 30 team members and provides a wide range of assurance, tax and business advisory services to mid-market companies, government and non-profit entities throughout the province of Québec.

MNP has built a strong presence in the province of Québec since entering the market in 2011 with its first office in Montreal. The firm has been steadily expanding its footprint throughout Québec, particularly over the past two years. Today, MNP has 26 offices, more than 130 partners and over 1,000 team members across the province. The firm first established itself in the Québec City market in 2022, with its acquisition of Babin Consultants, a boutique valuations firm, followed by a team of consultants from Groupe Trigone, another merger in the region.

Jeremy Cole, MNP's Executive Vice President for the Greater Toronto Area and Quebec, said that the merger reflects MNP's ongoing commitment to serving clients from one end of the province to the other, with a team of professionals focused on the highest level of quality.

"We've been looking for the right firm to grow with in Québec City for some time," said Cole. "It is at the core of a thriving business community and strong public sector, which has made it a vitally important part of the region's economy, and so we are delighted to build on our existing presence there. We are very excited to welcome Malenfant Dallaire – a firm that shares our values and client-centric approach – into the MNP fold, and are looking forward to helping more businesses in Québec reach their full potential."

Malenfant Dallaire partner, Paul Bolduc (who will join MNP as a new Regional Managing Partner), says that the merger strengthens his team's ability to offer a holistic package of professional services to their existing clients.

"We are particularly excited about the experience MNP brings in tailoring solutions to entrepreneurial businesses in Québec" said Bolduc "MNP complements and enhances our current service offerings for our business community and brings greater bench strength that we believe will help us provide even greater value to our clients."

Founded in 1958, MNP has grown to more than 125 locations across Canada and delivers a wide range of professional services and specialized expertise in every sector and area of business. In addition to tax and accounting, MNP delivers a diverse range of consulting and advisory services, including a fast-growing digital transformation practice that helps clients with their digital journey.

While becoming the largest of the mid-market focused firms in Canada, MNP has placed great emphasis on its entrepreneurial culture, constantly looking for like-minded firms and professionals who can help it build on its strategic plans for continued growth.

"We have grown quickly but, first and foremost, we are absolutely committed to maintaining our culture and so have always been very strategic about who we invite to join our team," explained Cole. "We are known across the communities we work with as being one of Canada's most-trusted accounting, tax and business consulting firms, so we are excited to welcome a highly-respected practice in Malenfant Dallaire into the MNP family. Our cultures and values are well-aligned, and we share the same entrepreneurial, trusted approach to doing business."

Founded in 1982, Malenfant Dallaire prides itself on its close relationships with each of their clients. Bolduc further emphasized that one of the deciding factors in their decision to join MNP was their client-centric focus.

"It was incredibly important to all of us, as partners at Malenfant Dallaire, that we merged with a firm that shares our culture and commitment to client service. When you're making a move as significant as this the 'fit' has to be right for us but, most importantly, for our clients and our people. We couldn't be more excited about joining forces with MNP."

About MNP LLP

MNP is one of Canada's leading professional services firms — proudly serving individuals, businesses, and organizations since 1958.

