National Maritime Group Welcomes Debbie Murray as President and Chief Executive Officer

OTTAWA, ON, June 29, 2026 /CNW/ - The National Maritime Group ("NMG") is pleased to announce the appointment of Debbie Murray as President and Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"). A seasoned public affairs professional with a strong grasp of, and profile within, the maritime sector; experience balancing the challenges of Canadian market access and policy development within globally regulated sectors; and, success with Canadian government and parliamentary affairs, Murray's experience and expertise will allow her to effectively engage with stakeholders and advocate on behalf of Canada's private sector maritime operators and employers.

At a time when Canada is focused on strengthening supply chains, expanding global market access and diversifying trade, Murray will lead NMG's efforts to advance practical, solutions-oriented policy that supports a strong and competitive maritime sector and contributes to long-term economic growth.

"I am honoured and excited to join the National Maritime Group at such a critical time for Canada's maritime transportation sector," said Debbie Murray. "Canada's private sector maritime employers and operators play a vital role in keeping supply chains moving, supporting jobs and enabling trade. I look forward to working with members and partners across the country to advance policies that strengthen port competitiveness, diversify Canada's trade opportunities and support sustainable economic growth."

"Debbie is an exceptional choice to lead the National Maritime Group," said Rob Mackay-Dunn, Vice President, Government and Public Affairs at the British Columbia Maritime Employers Association. "She brings a strong combination of public affairs leadership, policy expertise and deep knowledge of the maritime sector. Debbie understands the strategic importance of maritime transportation to Canada's economy, and we are pleased to welcome her as NMG continues to strengthen its national voice on behalf of private sector employers and operators."

"Debbie's appointment marks an important and exciting step forward for the National Maritime Group," said Richard Moore, President & CEO of the Halifax Employers Association. "Her proven ability to lead complex policy files, build trusted relationships and advocate effectively with the government will serve the organization and its members extremely well. We are confident she will help position NMG as a strong national advocate for a more resilient, competitive and growth-oriented maritime sector."



Murray brings more than 20 years of senior executive experience in public policy, regulatory affairs, governance, communications, advocacy and stakeholder relations. She joins NMG from the Association of Canadian Port Authorities, where she most recently served as Vice President, Government and Industry Affairs, following nearly a decade in senior policy and regulatory leadership roles within the organization. Over the course of her career, she has established deep expertise in maritime transportation, supply chains, trade, sustainability, infrastructure, innovation, human capital policy and stakeholder engagement. Her previous experience also includes senior policy and regulatory responsibilities with the Canadian Shipowners Association, Innovative Medicines Canada, Universities Canada, and The Conference Board of Canada.

About the National Maritime Group

The National Maritime Group (NMG) represents nearly 100 private sector maritime employers and operators from coast to coast and through the St. Lawrence, moving over $790 million worth of cargo daily. More than 213,000 jobs at 14 Canadian ports, across five provinces, depend on coalition member operations.

Our members directly contribute $4.3 billion annually to the national GDP and $8.5 billion in economic output – playing a critical role in ensuring vital imported products make their way to Canadians and crucial Canadian exports make their way around the world.

The National Maritime Group is a collaborative partnership of the British Columbia Maritime Employers Association (BCMEA), Maritime Employers Association (MEA), Halifax Employers Association (HEA) and the Port of Saint John Employers Association (PSJEA).

We support Canada's private sector maritime operators through education and federal solutions-based policy focused on shared priorities such as supply chain stability, advancements of data and technology, investments in trade infrastructure and port competitiveness.

SOURCE National Maritime Group

For media inquiries, please contact: Sabine Hawa, Crestview Strategy, [email protected]; National Maritime Group, [email protected]