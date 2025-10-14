Equisoft Launches AI-Powered Suite to Transform Insurance Operations Through Advanced Analytics, Automation and Human Augmentation

New Equisoft/amplify suite combines advanced analytics, insurance-specific AI agents, and human-in-the-loop workflows to accelerate product innovation and enhance operational excellence for any policy administration system.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Equisoft, a leading global digital solutions provider to the financial services industry, today announced the launch of the Equisoft/amplify suite for life insurance carriers to accelerate business performance and agility, combining multiple AI components that work together to deliver unprecedented operational efficiency and market responsiveness.

Drawing on over 30 years of insurance expertise, Equisoft's solution bridges the gap between carriers' current reality and their AI-powered future by accelerating and enhancing modern insurance operations.

Equisoft/amplify's power lies in how its components work together to create a unified operational intelligence system. Advanced Analytics enable insurers to understand market dynamics and product or operational performance, insurance-specific agentic components deploy AI agents to autonomously monitor quality and customer experience in real-time, and human-in-the-loop workflows empower workers to focus on tasks requiring uniquely human characteristics like judgment and empathy.

"Equisoft/amplify represents a fundamental shift in how life insurance carriers leverage AI to drive real business outcomes," said Olivier Lafontaine, Chief Product Officer at Equisoft. "By bringing together advanced analytics, autonomous AI agents, and human augmentation in a single integrated platform, we're enabling carriers to release products faster, optimize their operations continuously, and maintain comprehensive visibility through integrated data monitoring. The result is unprecedented business agility that allows carriers to capture market opportunities while maintaining operational excellence."

Founded in 1994, Equisoft is a global provider of advanced insurance and investment digital solutions. Recognized as a valued partner by over 350 of the world's leading financial institutions, Equisoft offers a complete ecosystem of solutions, from innovative front-end applications to extensive back-office services and unique data migration expertise.

With its business-driven approach, deep industry knowledge, innovative technology, and multicultural team of experts based in North America, the Caribbean, Latin America, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia, Equisoft helps its clients tackle any challenge in this era of digital disruption. For more information, please visit www.equisoft.com.

