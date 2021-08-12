This year's winner will receive $25,000 in cash plus in-kind prizes. A runner-up will also be eligible for a $10,000 cash prize. The Ontario Brain Institute is generously contributing 50% of these cash awards.

The deadline to submit an application is September 20, 2021 at 11:59 PM Eastern Standard Time. (From these applications, five finalists will be selected.)

Finalists will pitch their innovative technologies and services to a panel of expert judges as part of AgeTech Innovation Week, a virtual event hosted by AGE-WELL from Oct. 4 ‒ 8, 2021.

To apply or find out more, please see the competition main page.

"We're delighted to be once again hosting this pitch competition which showcases inspiring technology-based solutions that support healthy aging," says Dr. Alex Mihailidis, Scientific Director and CEO of AGE-WELL, Canada's Technology and Aging Network. "It's all part of ensuring a thriving AgeTech sector in Canada that delivers products that make a meaningful difference in people's lives and generates economic benefits for Canadians."

For the last six years, AGE-WELL has served as a catalyst for technological innovation that empowers older Canadians to live healthy, independent and engaged lives, while driving forward Canada's AgeTech sector.

Dr. Mihailidis acknowledged the Ontario Brain Institute (OBI) as a key sponsor of the 2021 National Impact Challenge, helping to make this premiere AgeTech event the biggest yet.

"We are pleased to be a sponsor of the AGE-WELL National Impact Challenge. OBI's model is built around collaboration, and with this partnership these two organizations can help shape and enhance health tech innovation both provincially and nationally," says Dr. Tom Mikkelsen, President and Scientific Director of OBI. "We will continue to champion an ecosystem approach in supporting early-stage neurotech companies across Canada with key stakeholders, such as AGE-WELL."

AGE-WELL thanks both competition sponsors, the Ontario Brain Institute (Key Sponsor) and Bereskin & Parr (intellectual property services prize).

About AGE-WELL:

AGE-WELL NCE Inc. is Canada's Technology and Aging Network. The pan-Canadian network brings together researchers, older adults, caregivers, partner organizations and future leaders to accelerate the delivery of technology-based solutions that make a meaningful difference in the lives of Canadians. AGE-WELL researchers are producing technologies, services, policies and practices that improve quality of life for older adults and caregivers, and generate social and economic benefits for Canada. AGE-WELL is funded through the federal Networks of Centres of Excellence program. www.agewell-nce.ca

SOURCE AGE-WELL Network of Centres of Excellence (NCE)

For further information: please contact, [email protected]

Related Links

http://agewell-nce.ca/

