National Car Rental Launches "Rent Rent Reward" Promotion Rewarding Frequent Travellers

Emerald Club Members Earn Free Rental Days* Faster Through Bonus Activities

TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, National Car Rental, the award-winning car rental brand for frequent travellers, launches its annual "Rent Rent Reward" promotion in appreciation of its Emerald Club loyalty program members. The promotion offers registered Emerald Club members one free rental day* for every two qualifying rentals. Each free rental day covers base rate (time and mileage) only. Bonus points towards free days* can be earned for additional rental and non-rental activities such as renting through National's top-ranked app. The "Rent Rent Reward" promotion is effective immediately and points can be accumulated until February 29, 2020 and redeemed until June 15, 2020.

New to this year's promotion, a 'surprise' mid-promotion bonus will be offered for a one-time bonus of 100 points.

"The annual 'Rent Rent Reward' promotion is our way of showing our appreciation for the loyalty and support of our Emerald Club members," said Frank Thurman, vice president of marketing for National. "We want to help new and existing members earn more free rental days, while experiencing award-winning convenience and efficiency when they're on the road."

Register Now to Earn Points

Emerald Club members can register for the promotion at www.emeraldclubpromos.com/rentrentreward2019. Free days earned for qualifying rentals through the "Rent Rent Reward" promotion are awarded in addition to a member's chosen rewards earnings (frequent traveller miles/points or rental credits).



Registered members receive one free rental day* for every 600 points accrued through the promotion period, and every qualifying rental is worth 300 points. Additional bonus points can be earned through both rental and non-rental activities, including:

Utilizing National's mobile app to book rentals while earning unlimited points (75 points per completed rental).

Renting any size vehicle in Latin America (one-time bonus of 300 points upon completion of a rental).

(one-time bonus of 300 points upon completion of a rental). Renting any size vehicle in Europe (one-time bonus of 300 points upon completion of a rental).

(one-time bonus of 300 points upon completion of a rental). Participating in the Emerald Reserve service - which accommodates members who require a specific car class, such as a convertible, SUV, minivan, etc. – at Emerald Aisle locations (one-time bonus of 25 points upon completion of a rental).

Purchasing and adding SiriusXM Satellite Radio service to a qualifying rental (one-time bonus of 250 points).

Completion of the online National Rental Car Survey after a qualifying rental (one-time bonus of 50 points).

Completing rentals in three different countries to become a World Traveler (one-time bonus of 300 points).

Using the Emerald Checkout through the most current version of the National app for rentals at participating locations in the U.S. and Canada (50 bonus points for each use).

New customers can join National's Emerald Club at www.emeraldclubpromos.com/rentrentreward2019 in order to be automatically registered for the promotion. There are no fees to join, and members enjoy expedited service at airports and free upgrades in National's "Emerald Aisle," an exclusive section of the lot where members can select any vehicle as long as they reserve a midsize car.

Members can also use the innovative National app as a single point of contact to manage all aspects of the rental experience from reservation to return. Everything from profiles to rewards can be tracked, and at select airport locations, app users can view real-time inventory and hold a specific vehicle while they are on their way to pick it up.

Redeeming Free Rentals

Registered Emerald Club members may track and redeem the free rental days they earn through "Rent Rent Reward" any day of the week between August 22, 2019 and June 15, 2020, by visiting www.emeraldclubpromos.com/rentrentreward2019.

Up to three free days can be redeemed per rental at any time, including weekends. In the spirit of the speed and convenience of the Emerald Club rental experience, the serialized coupon code for the Free Rental Day coupon can be found on "My Activity" page within 48 hours of earning a free day. The Free Rental Day coupon is valid on compact through full-sized vehicles in all promotion regions.

* Free day covers base rate (time and mileage) only but does not apply to taxes, license recoupment/air tax recovery, concession recoupment fees, airport and airport facility fees, fuel, one-way rental charge, additional driver fee, or optional items, which are the responsibility of the renter. Qualifying rental is a paid rental via Emerald Club® of a midsize or larger vehicle for two or more consecutive days. Go to https://promos.emeraldclub.com/rentrentreward2019/?t=1 for additional terms and conditions.

About National Car Rental

Founded in 1947, National Car Rental is a premium, internationally recognized brand serving the daily rental needs of the frequent airport traveller throughout the world. With National, time-sensitive customers in the North America are able to quickly choose their own vehicles, based upon their advance reservation and requested car class, and then simply drive away from the airport. National – which launched the car rental industry's first comprehensive frequent-renter program – further expedites the rental process for Emerald Club members by offering counter bypass as well as access to National's "Emerald Aisle," an exclusive section of the lot where members can select any vehicle as long as they reserve a midsize car. St. Louis-based Enterprise Holdings, through its regional subsidiaries, operates the National Car Rental, Enterprise Rent-A-Car and Alamo Rent A Car brands. For more information about National, visit www.nationalcar.ca or www.facebook.com/NationalCarRental and follow @NationalPro on Twitter.

SOURCE National Car Rental

