PRINCE ALBERT, SK, March 26, 2026 /CNW/ - The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) has launched a National Board of Investigation (BOI) following the escape of an inmate from Saskatchewan Penitentiary on February 20, 2026.

On March 4, 2026, inmate Keiston Custer was apprehended without incident by the Prince Albert Police Service.

Preliminary results from the internal review indicate possible procedural errors. The escaped inmate may have impersonated another offender with the same last name, who was scheduled to be released that day.

Immediate measures were implemented following the incident, including enhanced administrative verification related to inmate releases.

The offender has been placed at a heightened security level for his role in this incident and faces additional charges related to the escape.

A disciplinary investigation is also ongoing and the employees involved are currently on administrative leave pending the results.

Ensuring the safety and security of CSC institutions and Canadian communities remains the Service's top priority.

Quick Facts

The Board of Investigation process is guided by requirements set out in the Corrections and Conditional Release Act . The three-person Board is comprised of members with expertise in corrections and includes a member who is external to CSC.

. The three-person Board is comprised of members with expertise in corrections and includes a member who is external to CSC. The BOI will analyze the contributing factors to the incident and the actions taken to mitigate them; the placement of the offender at Saskatchewan Penitentiary and the assessment of his escape risk; the monitoring of inmate activities in the area where the incident occurred prior to the incident, as well as the response to the incident, including communications and sharing of information.

Findings and recommendations, as appropriate, will be provided to prevent similar situations or occurrences in the future or to resolve them more effectively.

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SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

Media Relations: Correctional Service Canada, (613) 992-7711, [email protected]