The financial information reported in this document is based on the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the quarter and the nine-month period ended July 31, 2025 and is prepared in accordance with IAS 34 – Interim Financial Reporting as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). All amounts are presented in Canadian dollars.

MONTREAL, Aug. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - For the third quarter of 2025, National Bank is reporting net income of $1,065 million, up 3% from $1,033 million in the third quarter of 2024. Diluted earnings per share stood at $2.58 compared to $2.89 in the third quarter of 2024. Excluding specified items(1) recorded in the third quarters of 2025 and 2024 related to the acquisition of Canadian Western Bank (CWB)(2), adjusted net income(1) stood at $1,104 million, up 15% from $960 million in the corresponding quarter of 2024. Adjusted diluted earnings per share(1) stood at $2.68, stable compared to the corresponding quarter of 2024.

For the nine-month period ended July 31, 2025, the Bank's net income totalled $2,958 million, up 3% from $2,861 million for the corresponding period in 2024. Diluted earnings per share stood at $7.50 for the nine-month period ended July 31, 2025 versus $8.03 for the corresponding period in 2024, the decrease being attributable to the common shares issued as part of the acquisition of CWB(2). Excluding specified items(1), adjusted net income(1) for the nine month period ended July 31, 2025 totalled $3,320 million, up 19% from $2,788 million for the corresponding period in 2024, and adjusted diluted earnings per share(1) stood at $8.46, up 8% from $7.82 for the nine-month period ended July 31, 2024, driven by good performance in all of the business segments.

"The Bank reported solid third quarter results, reflecting strong revenue fundamentals and credit performance, combined with synergy momentum from the CWB acquisition. With strong capital levels and a disciplined approach to credit and efficiency, we will continue to execute our CWB integration plan while investing in business growth," said Laurent Ferreira, President and Chief Executive Officer of National Bank of Canada.

Highlights

(millions of Canadian dollars)



Quarter ended July 31



Nine months ended July 31









2025(2)





2024(3)



% Change



2025(2)





2024(3)



% Change

Net income



1,065





1,033



3



2,958





2,861



3

Diluted earnings per share (dollars)

$ 2.58



$ 2.89



(11)

$ 7.50



$ 8.03



(7)

Income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes



1,524





1,455



5



4,769





3,994



19

Return on common shareholders' equity(4)



13.6 %



18.4 %







13.8 %



17.5 %





Dividend payout ratio(4)



44.3 %



41.6 %







44.3 %



41.6 %





Operating results – Adjusted(1)









































Net income – Adjusted



1,104





960



15



3,320





2,788



19

Diluted earnings per share – Adjusted (dollars)

$ 2.68



$ 2.68



−

$ 8.46



$ 7.82



8

Income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes – Adjusted



1,643





1,354



21



5,103





3,893



31

Return on common shareholders' equity – Adjusted(5)



14.1 %



17.0 %







15.6 %



17.0 %









































































As at July 31, 2025



As at October 31,

2024







CET1 capital ratio under Basel III(6)























13.9 %



13.7 %





Leverage ratio under Basel III(6)























4.7 %



4.4 %







(1) See the Financial Reporting Method section on pages 3 to 6 for additional information on non-GAAP financial measures. (2) On February 3, 2025, the Bank completed the acquisition of CWB. CWB's results were consolidated from the closing date, which impacted the results, balances and ratios for the quarter and the nine-month period ended July 31, 2025. For additional information on the impact of the CWB acquisition, see the Acquisition section in the Report to Shareholders – Third quarter of 2025, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.ca or the SEDAR+ website at sedarplus.ca . (3) Certain amounts have been adjusted to reflect the discontinuation of taxable equivalent basis reporting for revenues and income taxes. For additional information, see the Financial Reporting Method section. (4) For details on the composition of these measures, see the Glossary section on pages 53 to 56 in the Report to Shareholders – Third Quarter 2025, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.ca or the SEDAR+ website at sedarplus.ca . (5) For additional information on non-GAAP ratios, see the Financial Reporting Method section on pages 6 to 12 in the Report to Shareholders – Third Quarter 2025, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.ca or the SEDAR+ website at sedarplus.ca . (6) For additional information on capital management measures, see the Financial Reporting Method section on pages 6 to 12 in the Report to Shareholders – Third Quarter 2025, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.ca or the SEDAR+ website at sedarplus.ca .

Personal and Commercial(1)

Net income totalled $370 million in the third quarter of 2025 versus $366 million in the third quarter of 2024, a 1% increase. Adjusted net income (2) totalled $386 million , up 5% from the corresponding quarter of 2024.

in the third quarter of 2025 versus in the third quarter of 2024, a 1% increase. Adjusted net income totalled , up 5% from the corresponding quarter of 2024. At $1,449 million , third-quarter total revenues rose $251 million or 21% year over year due to the inclusion of CWB, which represents $228 million or 19%, as well as an increase in net interest income related to growth in loan and deposit volumes, partly offset by a lower net interest margin.

, third-quarter total revenues rose or 21% year over year due to the inclusion of CWB, which represents or 19%, as well as an increase in net interest income related to growth in loan and deposit volumes, partly offset by a lower net interest margin. Compared to a year ago, personal lending grew 12% and commercial lending grew 61%, due to the inclusion of CWB loans and strong organic growth.

Net interest margin (3) stood at 2.25% in the third quarter of 2025, down from 2.31% in the third quarter of 2024.

stood at 2.25% in the third quarter of 2025, down from 2.31% in the third quarter of 2024. Third-quarter non-interest expenses stood at $805 million , up 31% year over year, of which the inclusion of CWB drove a 22% increase.

, up 31% year over year, of which the inclusion of CWB drove a 22% increase. Provisions for credit losses rose $55 million year over year, mainly due to the provisions for credit losses on impaired loans.

year over year, mainly due to the provisions for credit losses on impaired loans. At 55.6%, the third-quarter efficiency ratio(3) deteriorated compared to 51.3% in the third quarter of 2024.

Wealth Management(1)

Net income totalled $244 million in the third quarter of 2025, a 12% increase from $217 million in the corresponding quarter of 2024.

in the third quarter of 2025, a 12% increase from in the corresponding quarter of 2024. Third-quarter total revenues amounted to $811 million compared to $716 million in third-quarter 2024, a $95 million or 13% increase driven mainly by growth in fee-based revenues and the inclusion of CWB's revenues.

compared to in third-quarter 2024, a or 13% increase driven mainly by growth in fee-based revenues and the inclusion of CWB's revenues. Third-quarter non-interest expenses stood at $477 million versus $416 million in third-quarter 2024, a 15% increase associated with revenue growth and with the impact of the inclusion of CWB.

versus in third-quarter 2024, a 15% increase associated with revenue growth and with the impact of the inclusion of CWB. At 58.8%, the third-quarter efficiency ratio(3) deteriorated compared to 58.1% in the third quarter of 2024.

Financial Markets(1)

Net income totalled $334 million in the third quarter of 2025, up 5% from $318 million in the third quarter of 2024.

in the third quarter of 2025, up 5% from in the third quarter of 2024. Third-quarter total revenues amounted to $777 million , a 13% increase that was mainly due to growth in corporate and investment banking revenues.

, a 13% increase that was mainly due to growth in corporate and investment banking revenues. Third-quarter non-interest expenses stood at $347 million compared to $320 million in third-quarter 2024, an increase that was due to compensation and employee benefits as well as technology investment expenses.

compared to in third-quarter 2024, an increase that was due to compensation and employee benefits as well as technology investment expenses. Third-quarter provisions for credit losses were $24 million compared to $22 million in the corresponding quarter of 2024.

compared to in the corresponding quarter of 2024. At 44.7%, the efficiency ratio(3) improved from 46.4% in the third quarter of 2024.

U.S. Specialty Finance and International

Net income totalled $178 million in the third quarter of 2025, up 13% from $158 million in the third quarter of 2024.

in the third quarter of 2025, up 13% from in the third quarter of 2024. Third-quarter total revenues amounted to $402 million , an 11% year-over-year increase driven mainly by revenue growth at the ABA Bank subsidiary.

, an 11% year-over-year increase driven mainly by revenue growth at the ABA Bank subsidiary. Non-interest expenses for the third quarter of 2025 stood at $135 million , a 17% year-over-year increase mainly attributable to the ABA Bank subsidiary.

, a 17% year-over-year increase mainly attributable to the ABA Bank subsidiary. Third-quarter provisions for credit losses were down $4 million year over year, with the decrease being attributable to the Credigy subsidiary, partly offset by higher provisions for credit losses at the ABA Bank subsidiary.

year over year, with the decrease being attributable to the Credigy subsidiary, partly offset by higher provisions for credit losses at the ABA Bank subsidiary. At 33.6%, the efficiency ratio(3) deteriorated from 31.9% in the third quarter of 2024.

Other(1)

The Other heading reported a net loss of $61 million in the third quarter of 2025 compared to a net loss of $26 million in the corresponding quarter of 2024, owing mainly to the specified items(2) related to the CWB acquisition which had an unfavourable impact of $21 million on the net loss for the third quarter of 2025 compared to a favourable impact of $73 million on the net loss of the corresponding quarter of 2024. These elements were partly offset by a higher contribution from Treasury activities and by the inclusion of CWB results.

Capital Management(1)

As at July 31, 2025 , the Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio under Basel III (4) stood at 13.9%, up from 13.7% as at October 31, 2024 , and the Basel III (4) leverage ratio was 4.7%, up from 4.4% as at October 31, 2024 .

, the Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio under Basel III stood at 13.9%, up from 13.7% as at , and the Basel III leverage ratio was 4.7%, up from 4.4% as at . The Bank announced a normal course issuer bid to repurchase for cancellation up to 8,000,000 common shares. This normal course issuer bid is subject to the approval of the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions ( Canada ) and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Dividends

On August 26, 2025 , the Board of Directors declared regular dividends on the various series of first preferred shares and a dividend of $1.18 per common share, payable on November 1, 2025 to shareholders of record on September 29, 2025 .

(1) On February 3, 2025, the Bank completed the acquisition of CWB. CWB's results were consolidated from the closing date, which impacted the results, balances and ratios for the quarter and nine-month period ended July 31, 2025. For additional information on the impact of the CWB acquisition, see the Acquisition section in the Report to Shareholders – Third quarter of 2025, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.ca or the SEDAR+ website at sedarplus.ca . (2) See the Financial Reporting Method section on pages 3 to 6 for additional information on non-GAAP financial measures. (3) For details on the composition of these measures, see the Glossary section on pages 53 to 56 in the Report to Shareholders – Third Quarter 2025, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.ca or the SEDAR+ website at sedarplus.ca . (4) For additional information on capital management measures, see the Financial Reporting Method section on pages 6 to 12 in the Report to Shareholders – Third Quarter 2025, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.ca or the SEDAR+ website at sedarplus.ca .

Financial Reporting Method

The Bank's Consolidated Financial Statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, as issued by the IASB and represent Canadian GAAP.

Effective November 1, 2024, the Bank discontinued taxable equivalent basis (TEB) reporting for revenues and income taxes. Using the TEB method is less relevant since the introduction of the Pillar 2 rules (global minimum tax) during the first quarter of 2025 and Bill C-59 in relation to the taxation of certain Canadian dividends during fiscal 2024. This change has no impact on net income previously disclosed. Data for the 2024 periods were adjusted to reflect this change.

On February 3, 2025, the Bank completed the acquisition of CWB. CWB's results were consolidated from the closing date, which impacted the results, balances and ratios for the quarter and nine-month period ended July 31, 2025 in the Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, and Financial Markets segments and in the Other heading of segment disclosures. For additional information on the impact of the CWB acquisition on the Bank's results, see the Acquisition section.

Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures

The Bank uses a number of financial measures when assessing its results and measuring overall performance. Some of these financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP. Regulation 52-112 Respecting Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure (Regulation 52-112) prescribes disclosure requirements that apply to the following measures used by the Bank:

non-GAAP financial measures;

non-GAAP ratios;

supplementary financial measures;

capital management measures.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Bank uses non-GAAP financial measures that do not have standardized meanings under GAAP and that therefore may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Presenting non-GAAP financial measures helps readers to better understand how management analyzes results, shows the impacts of specified items on the results of the reported periods, and allows readers to better assess results without the specified items if they consider such items not to be reflective of the underlying performance of the Bank's operations.

The key non-GAAP financial measures used by the Bank to analyze its results are described below, and a quantitative reconciliation of these measures is presented in the tables in the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures section on pages 4 to 6. It should be noted that, for the quarter and the nine-month period ended July 31, 2025, as part of the CWB transaction, several acquisition-related items have been excluded from results since, in the opinion of management, they do not reflect the underlying performance of the Bank's operations, in particular, acquisition and integration charges, amortization of intangible assets related to the CWB acquisition and the income tax recovery related to a change in tax treatment. In addition, for the nine-month period ended July 31, 2025, the amortization of subscription receipt issuance costs, the gain resulting from the remeasurement at fair value of the CWB common shares already held by the Bank, the loss resulting from the impact of managing fair value changes and the initial provisions for credit losses on non-impaired loans acquired from CWB were excluded from the results. For the quarter and nine-month period ended July 31, 2024, several acquisition-related items had been excluded from results (in particular, the amortization of the subscription receipt issuance costs, the gain resulting from the remeasurement at fair value of the CWB common shares already held by the Bank, the loss resulting from the impact of managing fair value changes and acquisition and integration charges).

For additional information on non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP ratios, supplementary financial measures, and capital management measures, see the Financial Reporting Method section and the Glossary section, on pages 6 to 12 and 53 to 56, respectively, of the Report to Shareholders – Third quarter of 2025, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.ca or the SEDAR+ website at sedarplus.ca .

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Presentation of Results – Adjusted

(millions of Canadian dollars)











Quarter ended July 31























2025(1)

2024(2)





Personal and

Commercial

Wealth

Management

Financial

Markets

USSF&I

Other























Total

Total

Operating results



























Net interest income 1,180

235

(598)

369

(14)

1,172

769

Non-interest income 269

576

1,375

33

24

2,277

2,227

Total revenues 1,449

811

777

402

10

3,449

2,996

Non-interest expenses 805

477

347

135

161

1,925

1,541

Income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes 644

334

430

267

(151)

1,524

1,455

Provisions for credit losses 134

1

24

42

2

203

149

Income before income taxes (recovery) 510

333

406

225

(153)

1,321

1,306

Income taxes (recovery) 140

89

72

47

(92)

256

273

Net income 370

244

334

178

(61)

1,065

1,033

Items that have an impact on results



























Net interest income





























Amortization of the subscription receipt issuance costs(3) −

−

−

−

−

−

(5)

Impact on net interest income −

−

−

−

−

−

(5)

Non-interest income





























Gain on the fair value remeasurement of an equity interest(4) −

−

−

−

−

−

120



Management of the fair value changes related to the CWB acquisition(5) −

−

−

−

−

−

(7)

Impact on non-interest income −

−

−

−

−

−

113

Non-interest expenses





























CWB acquisition and integration charges(6) −

−

−

−

94

94

7



Amortization of intangible assets related to the CWB acquisition(7) 23

2

−

−

−

25

−

Impact on non-interest expenses 23

2

−

−

94

119

7

Income taxes





























Income taxes on the amortization of the subscription receipt issuance costs(3) −

−

−

−

−

−

(2)



Income taxes on the gain on the fair value remeasurement of an equity interest(4) −

−

−

−

−

−

34



Income taxes on management of the fair value changes related to the CWB acquisition(5) −

−

−

−

−

−

(2)



Income taxes on the CWB acquisition and integration charges(6) −

−

−

−

(26)

(26)

(2)



Income taxes on the amortization of intangible assets related to the CWB acquisition(7) (7)

−

−

−

−

(7)

−



Income tax recovery related to a change in tax treatment(8) −

−

−

−

(47)

(47)

−

Impact on income taxes (7)

−

−

−

(73)

(80)

28

Impact on net income (16)

(2)

−

−

(21)

(39)

73

Operating results – Adjusted



























Net interest income – Adjusted 1,180

235

(598)

369

(14)

1,172

774

Non-interest income – Adjusted 269

576

1,375

33

24

2,277

2,114

Total revenues – Adjusted 1,449

811

777

402

10

3,449

2,888

Non-interest expenses – Adjusted 782

475

347

135

67

1,806

1,534

Income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes – Adjusted 667

336

430

267

(57)

1,643

1,354

Provisions for credit losses – Adjusted 134

1

24

42

2

203

149

Income before income taxes (recovery) – Adjusted 533

335

406

225

(59)

1,440

1,205

Income taxes (recovery) – Adjusted 147

89

72

47

(19)

336

245

Net income – Adjusted 386

246

334

178

(40)

1,104

960



(1) On February 3, 2025, the Bank completed the acquisition of CWB. CWB's results were consolidated from the closing date, which impacted the results, balances and ratios for the quarter ended July 31, 2025. For additional information on the impact of the CWB acquisition, see the Acquisition section in the Report to Shareholders – Third quarter of 2025, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.ca or the SEDAR+ website at sedarplus.ca . (2) Certain amounts have been adjusted to reflect the discontinuation of taxable equivalent basis reporting for revenues and income taxes. (3) During the quarter ended July 31, 2024, the Bank recorded an amount of $5 million ($3 million net of income taxes) to reflect the amortization of the issuance costs of the subscription receipts issued as part of the agreement to acquire CWB (for additional information, see Notes 8 and 10 to the unaudited interim condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in the Report to Shareholders – Third quarter of 2025, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.ca or the SEDAR+ website at sedarplus.ca ). (4) During the quarter ended July 31, 2024, the Bank recorded a gain of $120 million ($86 million net of income taxes) upon the remeasurement at fair value of the interest already held in CWB. (5) During the quarter ended July 31, 2024, the Bank recorded a mark-to-market loss of $7 million ($5 million net of income taxes) on interest rate swaps used to manage the fair value changes of CWB's assets and liabilities that result in volatility of goodwill and capital on closing of the transaction. (6) During the quarter ended July 31, 2025, the Bank recorded acquisition and integration charges of $94 million ($68 million net of income taxes) (2024: $7 million, $5 million net of income taxes) related to the CWB transaction. (7) During the quarter ended July 31, 2025, the Bank recorded an amount of $25 million ($18 million net of income taxes) to reflect the amortization of intangible assets related to the CWB acquisition. (8) During the quarter ended July 31, 2025, income tax recovery of $47 million was recorded due to a change in tax treatment related to unrealized gains recognized in fiscal 2024 and in the first quarter of 2025 from the remeasurement at fair value of the interest already held by the Bank in CWB.

(millions of Canadian dollars)











Nine months ended July 31























2025(1)

2024(2)





Personal and

Commercial

Wealth

Management

Financial

Markets

USSF&I

Other























Total

Total

Operating results



























Net interest income 3,270

692

(1,612)

1,095

(96)

3,349

2,155

Non-interest income 799

1,686

4,397

102

(51)

6,933

6,301

Total revenues 4,069

2,378

2,785

1,197

(147)

10,282

8,456

Non-interest expenses 2,250

1,394

1,117

375

377

5,513

4,462

Income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes 1,819

984

1,668

822

(524)

4,769

3,994

Provisions for credit losses 722

2

124

152

2

1,002

407

Income before income taxes (recovery) 1,097

982

1,544

670

(526)

3,767

3,587

Income taxes (recovery) 305

264

292

140

(192)

809

726

Net income 792

718

1,252

530

(334)

2,958

2,861

Items that have an impact on results



























Net interest income





























Amortization of the subscription receipt issuance costs(3) −

−

−

−

(28)

(28)

(5)

Impact on net interest income −

−

−

−

(28)

(28)

(5)

Non-interest income





























Gain on the fair value remeasurement of an equity interest(4) −

−

−

−

4

4

120



Management of the fair value changes related to the CWB acquisition(5) −

−

−

−

(23)

(23)

(7)

Impact on non-interest income −

−

−

−

(19)

(19)

113

Non-interest expenses





























CWB acquisition and integration charges(6) 1

3

−

−

234

238

7



Amortization of intangible assets related to the CWB acquisition(7) 46

3

−

−

−

49

−

Impact on non-interest expenses 47

6

−

−

234

287

7

Provisions for credit losses





























Initial provisions for credit losses on non-impaired loans acquired from CWB(8) 230

−

−

−

−

230

−

Impact on provisions for credit losses 230

−

−

−

−

230

−

Income taxes





























Income taxes on the amortization of the subscription receipt issuance costs(3) −

−

−

−

(8)

(8)

(2)



Income taxes on the gain on the fair value remeasurement of an equity interest(4) −

−

−

−

1

1

34



Income taxes on management of the fair value changes related to the CWB acquisition(5) −

−

−

−

(6)

(6)

(2)



Income taxes on the CWB acquisition and integration charges(6) −

(1)

−

−

(64)

(65)

(2)



Income taxes on the amortization of intangible assets related to the CWB acquisition(7) (13)

−

−

−

−

(13)

−



Income taxes on initial provisions for credit losses on non- impaired loans acquired from CWB(8) (64)

−

−

−

−

(64)

−



Income tax recovery related to a change in tax treatment(9) −

−

−

−

(47)

(47)

−

Impact on income taxes (77)

(1)

−

−

(124)

(202)

28

Impact on net income (200)

(5)

−

−

(157)

(362)

73

Operating results – Adjusted



























Net interest income – Adjusted 3,270

692

(1,612)

1,095

(68)

3,377

2,160

Non-interest income – Adjusted 799

1,686

4,397

102

(32)

6,952

6,188

Total revenues – Adjusted 4,069

2,378

2,785

1,197

(100)

10,329

8,348

Non-interest expenses – Adjusted 2,203

1,388

1,117

375

143

5,226

4,455

Income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes – Adjusted 1,866

990

1,668

822

(243)

5,103

3,893

Provisions for credit losses – Adjusted 492

2

124

152

2

772

407

Income before income taxes (recovery) – Adjusted 1,374

988

1,544

670

(245)

4,331

3,486

Income taxes (recovery) – Adjusted 382

265

292

140

(68)

1,011

698

Net income – Adjusted 992

723

1,252

530

(177)

3,320

2,788



(1) On February 3, 2025, the Bank completed the acquisition of CWB. CWB's results were consolidated from the closing date, which impacted the results, balances and ratios for the nine-month period ended July 31, 2025. For additional information on the impact of the CWB acquisition, see the Acquisition section in the Report to Shareholders – Third quarter of 2025, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.ca or the SEDAR+ website at sedarplus.ca . (2) Certain amounts have been adjusted to reflect the discontinuation of taxable equivalent basis reporting for revenues and income taxes. (3) During the nine-month period ended July 31, 2025, the Bank recorded an amount of $28 million ($20 million net of income taxes) to reflect the amortization of the issuance costs of the subscription receipts issued as part of the agreement to acquire CWB (2024: $5 million, $3 million net of income taxes). For additional information, see Notes 8 and 10 to the unaudited interim condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in the Report to Shareholders – Third quarter of 2025, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.ca or the SEDAR+ website at sedarplus.ca. (4) During the nine-month period ended July 31, 2025, the Bank recorded a gain of $4 million upon the remeasurement at fair value of the interest already held in CWB (2024: $120 million, $86 million net of income taxes). (5) During the nine-month period ended July 31, 2025, the Bank recorded a mark-to-market loss of $23 million ($17 million net of income taxes) on interest rate swaps used to manage the fair value changes of CWB's assets and liabilities that resulted in volatility of goodwill and capital on closing of the transaction (2024: $7 million, $5 million net of income taxes). (6) During the nine-month period ended July 31, 2025, the Bank recorded acquisition and integration charges of $238 million ($173 million net of income taxes) related to the CWB transaction (2024: $7 million, $5 million net of income taxes). (7) During the nine-month period ended July 31, 2025, the Bank recorded an amount of $49 million ($36 million net of income taxes) to reflect the amortization of intangible assets related to the CWB acquisition. (8) During the nine-month period ended July 31, 2025, the Bank recorded initial provisions for credit losses on non-impaired loans acquired from CWB of $230 million ($166 million net of income taxes). (9) During the nine-month period ended July 31, 2025, income tax recovery of $47 million was recorded due to a change in tax treatment related to unrealized gains recognized in fiscal 2024 and in the first quarter of 2025 from the remeasurement at fair value of the interest already held by the Bank in CWB.

Presentation of Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share – Adjusted

(Canadian dollars)

Quarter ended July 31



Nine months ended July 31







2025(1)



2024

% Change



2025(1)



2024

% Change

Basic earnings per share

$ 2.61

$ 2.92

(11)

$ 7.58

$ 8.09

(6)

Amortization of the subscription receipt issuance costs(2)



−



0.01







0.05



0.01





Gain on the fair value remeasurement of an equity interest(3)



−



(0.25)







(0.01)



(0.25)





Management of the fair value changes related to the CWB acquisition(4)



−



0.01







0.05



0.01





CWB acquisition and integration charges(5)



0.17



0.02







0.46



0.02





Amortization of intangible assets related to the CWB acquisition(6)



0.05



−







0.10



−





Initial provisions for credit losses on non-impaired loans acquired from CWB(7)



−



−







0.44



−





Income tax recovery related to a change in tax treatment(8)



(0.12)



−







(0.12)



−





Basic earnings per share – Adjusted

$ 2.71

$ 2.71

−

$ 8.55

$ 7.88

9

Diluted earnings per share

$ 2.58

$ 2.89

(11)

$ 7.50

$ 8.03

(7)

Amortization of the subscription receipt issuance costs(2)



−



0.01







0.05



0.01





Gain on the fair value remeasurement of an equity interest(3)



−



(0.25)







(0.01)



(0.25)





Management of the fair value changes related to the CWB acquisition(4)



−



0.01







0.05



0.01





CWB acquisition and integration charges(5)



0.17



0.02







0.46



0.02





Amortization of intangible assets related to the CWB acquisition(6)



0.05



−







0.10



−





Initial provisions for credit losses on non-impaired loans acquired from CWB(7)



−



−







0.44



−





Income tax recovery related to a change in tax treatment(8)



(0.12)



−







(0.13)



−





Diluted earnings per share – Adjusted

$ 2.68

$ 2.68

−

$ 8.46

$ 7.82

8



(1) On February 3, 2025, the Bank completed the acquisition of CWB. CWB's results were consolidated from the closing date, which impacted the results, balances and ratios for the quarter and the nine-month period ended July 31, 2025. For additional information on the impact of the CWB acquisition, see the Acquisition section in the Report to Shareholders – Third quarter of 2025, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.ca or the SEDAR+ website at sedarplus.ca . (2) During the nine-month period ended July 31, 2025, the Bank recorded an amount of $28 million ($20 million net of income taxes) to reflect the amortization of the issuance costs of the subscription receipts issued as part of the agreement to acquire CWB (for additional information, see Notes 8 and 10 to the unaudited interim condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in the Report to Shareholders – Third quarter of 2025, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.ca or the SEDAR+ website at sedarplus.ca ). For the quarter and the nine-month period ended July 31, 2024, this amount was $5 million ($3 million net of income taxes). (3) During the nine-month period ended July 31, 2025, the Bank recorded a gain of $4 million upon the remeasurement at fair value of the interest already held in CWB. For the quarter and nine-month period ended July 31, 2024, the Bank recorded a gain of $120 million ($86 million net of income taxes). (4) During the nine-month period ended July 31, 2025, the Bank recorded a mark-to-market loss of $23 million ($17 million net of income taxes) on interest rate swaps used to manage the fair value changes of CWB's assets and liabilities that resulted in volatility of goodwill and capital on closing of the transaction. For the quarter and the nine-month period ended July 31, 2024, the loss totalled $7 million ($5 million net of income taxes). (5) During the quarter ended July 31, 2025, the Bank recorded acquisition and integration charges of $94 million ($68 million net of income taxes) related to the CWB transaction. For the nine-month period ended July 31, 2025, these charges are $238 million ($173 million net of income taxes) and for the quarter and the nine-month period ended July 31, 2024, these charges were $7 million ($5 million net of income taxes). (6) During the quarter ended July 31, 2025, the Bank recorded an amount of $25 million ($18 million net of income taxes) to reflect the amortization of intangible assets related to the CWB acquisition. For the nine-month period ended July 31, 2025, these charges are $49 million ($36 million net of income taxes). (7) During the nine-month period ended July 31, 2025, the Bank recorded initial provisions for credit losses on non-impaired loans acquired from CWB of $230 million ($166 million net of income taxes). (8) During the quarter and the nine-month period ended July 31, 2025, income tax recovery of $47 million was recorded due to a change in tax treatment related to unrealized gains recognized in fiscal 2024 and in the first quarter of 2025 from the remeasurement at fair value of the interest already held by the Bank in CWB.

Highlights

(millions of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

Quarter ended July 31



Nine months ended July 31







2025(1)





2024(2)



% Change



2025(1)





2024(2)

% Change

Operating results







































Total revenues



3,449





2,996



15



10,282





8,456

22

Income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes



1,524





1,455



5



4,769





3,994

19

Net income



1,065





1,033



3



2,958





2,861

3

Return on common shareholders' equity(3)



13.6 %



18.4 %







13.8 %



17.5 %



Operating leverage(3)



(9.8) %



10.5 %







(2.0) %



5.4 %



Efficiency ratio(3)



55.8 %



51.4 %







53.6 %



52.8 %



Earnings per share









































Basic

$ 2.61



$ 2.92



(11)

$ 7.58



$ 8.09

(6)



Diluted

$ 2.58



$ 2.89



(11)

$ 7.50



$ 8.03

(7)

Operating results – Adjusted(4)







































Total revenues – Adjusted(4)



3,449





2,888



19



10,329





8,348

24

Income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes – Adjusted(4)



1,643





1,354



21



5,103





3,893

31

Net income – Adjusted(4)



1,104





960



15



3,320





2,788

19

Return on common shareholders' equity – Adjusted(5)



14.1 %



17.0 %







15.6 %



17.0 %



Operating leverage – Adjusted(5)



1.7 %



9.2 %







6.4 %



4.9 %



Efficiency ratio – Adjusted(5)



52.4 %



53.1 %







50.6 %



53.4 %



Diluted earnings per share – Adjusted(4)

$ 2.68



$ 2.68



−

$ 8.46



$ 7.82

8

Common share information







































Dividends declared

$ 1.18



$ 1.10



7

$ 3.46



$ 3.22

7

Book value(3)

$ 77.20



$ 64.64







$ 77.20



$ 64.64





Share price









































High

$ 144.96



$ 118.17







$ 144.96



$ 118.17







Low

$ 121.09



$ 106.21







$ 107.01



$ 86.50







Close

$ 144.13



$ 115.48







$ 144.13



$ 115.48





Number of common shares (thousands)



391,967





340,523









391,967





340,523





Market capitalization



56,494





39,324









56,494





39,324



















































(millions of Canadian dollars)

As at July 31, 2025(1)



As at October 31, 2024

% Change

Balance sheet and off-balance-sheet















Total assets

552,621



462,226

20

Loans, net of allowances

292,743



243,032

20

Deposits

402,286



333,545

21

Equity attributable to common shareholders

30,261



22,400

35

Assets under administration(3)

817,718



766,082

7

Assets under management(3)

183,182



155,900

17





















Regulatory ratios under Basel III(6)















Capital ratios

















Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1)

13.9 %

13.7 %





Tier 1

15.6 %

15.9 %





Total

17.8 %

17.0 %



Leverage ratio

4.7 %

4.4 %



TLAC ratio(6)

30.0 %

31.2 %



TLAC leverage ratio(6)

9.0 %

8.6 %



Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR)(6)

161 %

150 %



Net stable funding ratio (NSFR)(6)

123 %

122 %



Other information















Number of employees – Worldwide (full-time equivalent)

32,836



29,196

12

Number of branches in Canada

393



368

7

Number of banking machines in Canada

952



940

1



(1) On February 3, 2025, the Bank completed the acquisition of CWB. CWB's results were consolidated from the closing date, which impacted the results, balances and ratios for the quarter and the nine-month period ended July 31, 2025. For additional information on the impact of the CWB acquisition, see the Acquisition section in the Report to Shareholders – Third quarter of 2025, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.ca or the SEDAR+ website at sedarplus.ca . (2) Certain amounts have been adjusted to reflect the discontinuation of taxable equivalent basis reporting for revenues and income taxes. (3) For details on the composition of these measures, see the Glossary section on pages 53 to 56 in the Report to Shareholders – Third Quarter 2025, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.ca or the SEDAR+ website at sedarplus.ca . (4) See the Financial Reporting Method section on pages 3 to 6 for additional information on non-GAAP financial measures. (5) For additional information on non-GAAP ratios, see the Financial Reporting Method section on pages 6 to 12 in the Report to Shareholders – Third Quarter 2025, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.ca or the SEDAR+ website at sedarplus.ca . (6) For additional information on capital management measures, see the Financial Reporting Method section on pages 6 to 12 in the Report to Shareholders – Third Quarter 2025, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.ca or the SEDAR+ website at sedarplus.ca .

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this document are forward-looking statements. These statements are made in accordance with applicable securities legislation in Canada and the United States. The forward-looking statements in this document may include, but are not limited to, statements in the messages from management, as well as other statements about the economy, market changes, the Bank's objectives, outlook, and priorities for fiscal 2025 and beyond, the strategies or actions that the Bank will take to achieve them, expectations for the Bank's financial condition and operations, the regulatory environment in which it operates, the potential impacts of increased geopolitical uncertainty on the Bank and its clients, its environmental, social, and governance targets and commitments, the impacts and benefits of the acquisition of Canadian Western Bank (CWB), and certain risks to which the Bank is exposed. The Bank may also make forward-looking statements in other documents and regulatory filings, as well as orally. These forward-looking statements are typically identified by verbs or words such as "outlook", "believe", "foresee", "forecast", "anticipate", "estimate", "project", "expect", "intend" and "plan", the use of future or conditional forms, notably verbs such as "will", "may", "should", "could" or "would", as well as similar terms and expressions.

These forward-looking statements are intended to assist the security holders of the Bank in understanding the Bank's financial position and results of operations as at the dates indicated and for the periods then ended, as well as the Bank's vision, strategic objectives, and performance targets, and may not be appropriate for other purposes. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and intentions that the Bank deems reasonable as at the date thereof and are subject to inherent uncertainty and risks, many of which are beyond the Bank's control. There is a strong possibility that the Bank's express or implied predictions, forecasts, projections, expectations, or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that its assumptions will not be confirmed, and that its vision, strategic objectives, and performance targets will not be achieved. The Bank cautions investors that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements due to a number of factors. Therefore, the Bank recommends that readers not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations, estimates, or intentions expressed in these forward-looking statements. Investors and others who rely on the Bank's forward-looking statements should carefully consider the factors listed below as well as other uncertainties and potential events and the risk they entail. Except as required by law, the Bank does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, by it or on its behalf.

Assumptions about the performance of the Canadian and U.S. economies in 2025, in particular in the context of increased geopolitical uncertainty, and how that performance will affect the Bank's business are among the factors considered in setting the Bank's strategic priorities and objectives, including allowances for credit losses. These assumptions appear in the 2024 Annual Report in the Economic Review and Outlook section and, for each business segment, in the Economic and Market Review sections of the 2024 Annual Report and the Economic Review and Outlook section of the Report to Shareholders for the third quarter of 2025 and may be updated in the quarterly reports to shareholders filed thereafter.

The forward-looking statements made in this document are based on a number of assumptions and their future outcome is subject to a variety of risk factors, many of which are beyond the Bank's control and the impacts of which are difficult to predict. These risk factors include, among others, the general economic environment and business and financial market conditions in Canada, the United States, and the other countries where the Bank operates, including recession risk; geopolitical and sociopolitical uncertainty; the measures affecting trade relations between Canada and its partners, including the imposition of tariffs and any measures taken in response to such tariffs, as well as the possible impacts on our clients, our operations and, more generally, the economy; exchange rate and interest rate fluctuations; inflation; global supply chain disruptions; higher funding costs and greater market volatility; changes to fiscal, monetary, and other public policies; regulatory oversight and changes to regulations that affect the Bank's business; the Bank's ability to successfully integrate CWB and the undisclosed costs or liability associated with the acquisition; climate change, including physical risks and risks related to the transition to a low-carbon economy; the Bank's ability to meet stakeholder expectations on environmental and social issues, the need for active and continued stakeholder engagement; the availability of comprehensive and high-quality information from customers and other third parties, including greenhouse gas emissions; the ability of the Bank to develop indicators to effectively monitor our progress; the development and deployment of new technologies and sustainable products; the ability of the Bank to identify climate-related opportunities as well as to assess and manage climate-related risks; significant changes in consumer behaviour; the housing situation, real estate market, and household indebtedness in Canada; the Bank's ability to achieve its key short-term priorities and long-term strategies; the timely development and launch of new products and services; the ability of the Bank to recruit and retain key personnel; technological innovation, including open banking and the use of artificial intelligence; heightened competition from established companies and from competitors offering non-traditional services; model risk; changes in the performance and creditworthiness of the Bank's clients and counterparties; the Bank's exposure to significant regulatory issues or litigation; changes made to the accounting policies used by the Bank to report its financial position, including the uncertainty related to assumptions and significant accounting estimates; changes to tax legislation in the countries where the Bank operates; changes to capital and liquidity guidelines as well as to the instructions related to the presentation and interpretation thereof; changes to the credit ratings assigned to the Bank by financial and extra-financial rating agencies; potential disruptions to key suppliers of goods and services to the Bank; third-party risk, including failure by third parties to fulfil their obligations to the Bank; the potential impacts of disruptions to the Bank's information technology systems due to cyberattacks and theft or disclosure of data, including personal information and identity theft; the risk of fraudulent activity; and possible impacts of major events on the economy, market conditions, or the Bank's outlook, including international conflicts, natural disasters, public health crises, and the measures taken in response to these events; and the ability of the Bank to anticipate and successfully manage risks arising from all of the foregoing factors.

The foregoing list of risk factors is not exhaustive, and the forward-looking statements made in this document are also subject to credit risk, market risk, liquidity and funding risk, operational risk, regulatory compliance risk, reputation risk, strategic risk, and social and environmental risk as well as certain emerging risks or risks deemed significant. Additional information about these factors is provided in the Risk Management section of the 2024 Annual Report as well as in the Risk Management section of the Report to Shareholders for the third quarter of 2025 and may be updated in the quarterly reports to shareholders filed thereafter.

