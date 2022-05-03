MONTREAL, May 3, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - National Bank of Canada (TSX: NA) will release its second quarter 2022 results on Friday, May 27, 2022 at approximately 6:30 a.m. EDT and will hold its financial community conference call the same day at 11:00 a.m. EDT.

Presentation materials referenced during the call will be posted on the Bank's website at approximately 6:30 a.m. EDT. The conference call will be accessible via live Internet broadcast or by telephone in listen-only mode at 1-800-806-5484 or 416-340-2217 with access code 7162964#.

A recording will be available until June 27, 2022 at 1-800-408-3053 or 905-694-9451 with access code 7227448#.

With $367 billion in assets as at January 31, 2022, National Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, forms one of Canada's leading integrated financial groups. It has more than 27,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and has been recognized numerous times as a top employer and for its commitment to diversity. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media such as Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

