MONTREAL, May 2, 2025 /CNW/ - National Bank of Canada ("National Bank") today announced its intention to redeem, on June 29, 2025, $125,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 4.840% Series G Subordinated Debentures due June 29, 2030 (Non-Viability Contingent Capital (NVCC)) issued by Canadian Western Bank (the "Debentures"), at a redemption price which is equal to the outstanding principal amount, together with all accrued and unpaid interest.

The redemption has been approved by the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institution. Formal notice will be given to holders of Debentures in accordance with the terms thereof.

The redemption of the Debentures is part of National Bank's ongoing management of its regulatory capital.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements. These statements are inherently subject to significant risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances, many of which are beyond the control of National Bank, including obtaining the regulatory approval required to complete the proposed redemption. Except as required by law, National Bank does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, by it or on its behalf. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is presented for the purpose of interpreting the information contained herein and may not be appropriate for other purposes.

