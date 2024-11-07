MONTREAL, Nov. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - National Bank Investments Inc. ("NBI") earns five LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Canada 2024 for the outstanding performance of several solutions.

"We are honoured to receive these Lipper Fund awards which highlight our ongoing commitment to offering Canadians robust investment solutions. As Canada's premier open architecture platform, our investment teams collaborate with top-tier portfolio managers to achieve strong performances, regardless of the market conditions we face," said Martin Felton, Vice-President, National Sales at NBI.

NBI was recognized for the following funds:

Fund Name Canadian Investment Funds Standards Committee ("CIFSC") Category Period Covered NBI Floating Rate Income Fund – Series FT Canadian Short Term Fixed Income 3 Years NBI Floating Rate Income Fund – Series FT Canadian Short Term Fixed Income 5 Years NBI Quebec Growth Fund – Series F Canadian Small/Mid Cap Equity 10 Years NBI Innovators Fund – Investor Series Global Equity 5 Years NBI Innovators Fund – Investor Series Global Equity 10 Years

The NBI Floating Rate Income Fund (FT Series) earned the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Canada 2024 trophy for best three-year performance out of a total of 38 funds and the certificate for best five-year performance out of a total of 35 funds in the Canadian Short Term Fixed Income category for the period ending July 31, 2024. Data is aggregated until the end of July of any given year and results are published in November. Performance for the NBI Floating Rate Income Fund (FT Series) for the period ended September 30, 2024, is as follows: 12.29% (1 year), 3.76% (3 years), and 4.26% (5 years). The corresponding Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the same period are as follows: 5 (3 years), 5 (5 years), and N/A (10 years).

The NBI Quebec Growth Fund (F Series) earned the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Canada 2024 certificate for best ten-year performance out of a total of 31 funds in the Canadian Small/Mid Cap Equity category for the period ending July 31, 2024. Data is aggregated until the end of July of any given year and results are published in November. Performance for the NBI Quebec Growth Fund (F Series) for the period ended September 30, 2024, is as follows: 26.91% (1 year), 7.95% (3 years), 13.14% (5 years), and 11.98% (10 years). The corresponding Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the same period are as follows: 4 (3 years), 5 (5 years), and 5 (10 years).

The NBI Innovators Fund (Investor Series) earned the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Canada 2024 certificates for best five-year performance out of a total of 197 funds and best ten-year performance out of a total of 133 funds in the Global Equity category for the period ending July 31, 2024. Data is aggregated until the end of July of any given year and results are published in November. Performance for the NBI Innovators Fund (Investor Series) for the period ended September 30, 2024, is as follows: 37.39% (1 year), 13.89% (3 years), 18.79% (5 years), and 18.23% (10 years). The corresponding Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the same period are as follows: 5 (3 years), 5 (5 years), and 5 (10 years).

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers.

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the LSEG Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although LSEG Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of its data, the accuracy is not guaranteed by LSEG Lipper.

About NBI Funds

NBI Funds (the "Funds") are offered by National Bank Investments Inc., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of National Bank of Canada, and sold by authorized dealers. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus of the Funds before investing. The Funds' securities are not insured by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or by any other government deposit insurer. The Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.



About National Bank Investments Inc.

National Bank Investments Inc. ("NBI") is an investment funds management firm committed to manufacturing and offering mutual funds, investment solutions and services designed to help Canadian investors pursue their financial goals. As at September 30, 2024, assets under management in NBI products were valued at over $93.38 billion.

Guided by an open architecture strategy, NBI is dedicated to providing diverse solutions to meet the evolving needs of its clients. NBI consistently strives to be recognized as a key partner by combining innovation and excellence. NBI's role is not limited to administrative aspects of management; NBI Advisory Services and its registered representatives form a team of specialists who provide information and advice to help advisors build portfolios adapted to their clients' financial needs. Follow NBI's activities at nbinvestments.ca or via social media such as YouTube and LinkedIn.

National Bank Investments is a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment, a member of Canada's Responsible Investment Association, and a founding participant in the Climate Engagement Canada initiative.

About National Bank of Canada

With $454 billion in assets as at July 31, 2024, National Bank of Canada is one of Canada's six systemically important banks. The Bank has approximately 30,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and operates through three business segments in Canada: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and Financial Markets. A fourth segment, U.S. Specialty Finance and International, complements the growth of its domestic operations. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media.

