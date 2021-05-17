MONTREAL, May 17, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - National Bank Investments Inc. (NBI) today provided an update on some previously announced investment fund mergers.

The merger proposal of NBI Jarislowsky Fraser Select Balanced Fund into NBI Jarislowsky Fraser Select Income Fund is being withdrawn from today's Special Meeting. The merger scheduled for on or about May 28 is cancelled. Purchases of securities of this fund are now re-opened.

In addition, NBI has decided to postpone until next September the Special Meeting of NBI Canadian Equity Index Fund, NBI U.S. Equity Index Fund and NBI International Equity Index Fund (the Continuing Index Funds), which were to be held in respect of the following merger proposals:

Terminating Funds Continuing Index Funds NBI Canadian Index Fund NBI Canadian Equity Index Fund NBI U.S. Index Fund NBI U.S. Equity Index Fund NBI U.S. Currency Neutral Index Fund NBI International Index Fund NBI International Equity Index Fund NBI International Currency Neutral Index Fund

The effective date of the mergers and other relevant information regarding the upcoming meetings will be announced shortly.

NBI is also announcing reductions to the management fees and trailing commissions for the Investor-2 Series of the NBI Canadian Equity Index Fund, the NBI U.S. Equity Index Fund and the NBI International Equity Index Fund, as outlined in the table below. These series are open for purchase as of today.

Management fee reduction

Series Current management fee (%) New management fee (%) Investor-2 0.45 0.30

Trailing commissions reduction

Series Current trailing commissions (%) New trailing commissions (%) Investor-2 0.25 0.10

The above changes will be reflected in the upcoming amendment to the simplified prospectus for the NBI Funds, which will be available on the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com) as well as on the National Bank Investments website (www.nbinvestments.ca).

About NBI Funds

NBI Funds (the "Funds") are offered by National Bank Investments Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of National Bank of Canada. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in the Funds. Please read the prospectus of the Funds before investing. The Funds' securities are not insured by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or by any other government deposit insurer. The Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About National Bank Investments Inc.

National Bank Investments Inc. (NBI) is an investment funds management firm committed to manufacturing and offering mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, investment solutions and services designed to help Canadian investors pursue their financial goals. As at March 31, 2021, assets under management in NBI products were valued at over $69 billion.

Guided by an open architecture strategy, NBI is dedicated to providing diverse solutions to meet the evolving needs of its clients. NBI consistently strives to be recognized as a key partner by combining innovation and excellence. NBI's role is not limited to administrative aspects of management; NBI Advisory Services and its registered representatives form a team of specialists who provide information and advice to help advisors build portfolios adapted to their clients' financial needs. Follow NBI's activities at nbinvestments.ca or via social media such as YouTube and LinkedIn.

National Bank Investments is a member of Canada's Responsible Investment Association and a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment.

About National Bank of Canada

With $344 billion in assets as at January 31, 2021, National Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, forms one of Canada's leading integrated financial groups. It has more than 26,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and has been recognized numerous times as a top employer and for its commitment to diversity. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media such as Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE National Bank of Canada

For further information: Stéphanie Rousseau, Senior Advisor, Public Affairs and Corporate Social Responsibility, National Bank of Canada, [email protected], Tel.: 514-394-5684

