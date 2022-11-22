MONTREAL, Nov. 22, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - National Bank Investments Inc. (‟NBI") announced today the launch of two new funds (‟NBI Funds"): the NBI Active International Equity Fund and the NBI Active Global Equity Fund.

"The current geopolitical environment can prove challenging for investors. To help them diversify their portfolios while managing risk, we are pleased to launch these two new funds that offer exposure to international or global markets and aim to provide long-term capital growth," said Martin Felton, Vice-President, National Sales at NBI.

National Bank Trust Inc. (‟NBT") will act as portfolio manager for the NBI Funds and will delegate investment decisions to Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. as sub-advisor. NBT will ensure that their decisions remain compliant with the given mandates.

The following is a list of the new NBI Funds that will be available starting today along with their corresponding fund codes and management fees.

NBI Fund Fund

Code Management Fee1 NBI Active International Equity Fund — Advisor

Series (ISC option) NBC5455 1.60 % NBI Active International Equity Fund — F

Series NBC5755 0.60 % NBI Active Global Equity Fund — Advisor

Series (ISC option) NBC5440 1.65 % NBI Active Global Equity Fund — F Series NBC5740 0.65 %

1 The annual management fees are based on the average daily net asset value of the applicable NBI Fund. Management fees, plus applicable taxes, will be accrued daily and paid monthly.



The NBI Active International Equity Fund's investment objective is to provide long-term capital growth. It invests, directly or indirectly through investments in securities of other mutual funds, in a portfolio composed primarily of common shares of international companies.

The NBI Active Global Equity Fund's investment objective is to provide long-term capital growth. It invests, directly or indirectly through investments in securities of other mutual funds, in a portfolio composed mainly of common shares of companies located around the world.

About NBI Funds

NBI Funds (the "Funds") are offered by National Bank Investments Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of National Bank of Canada. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in the Funds. Please read the prospectus of the Funds before investing. The Funds' securities are not insured by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or by any other government deposit insurer. The Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

About National Bank Investments Inc.

National Bank Investments Inc. (NBI) is an investment funds management firm committed to manufacturing and offering mutual funds, investment solutions and services designed to help Canadian investors pursue their financial goals. As at September 30, 2022, assets under management in NBI products were valued at over $74 billion.

Guided by an open architecture strategy, NBI is dedicated to providing diverse solutions to meet the evolving needs of its clients. NBI consistently strives to be recognized as a key partner by combining innovation and excellence. NBI's role is not limited to administrative aspects of management; NBI Advisory Services and its registered representatives form a team of specialists who provide information and advice to help advisors build portfolios adapted to their clients' financial needs. Follow NBI's activities at nbinvestments.ca or via social media such as YouTube and LinkedIn.

National Bank Investments is a member of Canada's Responsible Investment Association and a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment.

About National Bank of Canada

With $387 billion in assets as at July 31, 2022, National Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, forms one of Canada's leading integrated financial groups. The Bank has more than 28,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and has been recognized numerous times as a top employer and for its commitment to diversity. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media such as Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE National Bank of Canada

For further information: Stéphanie Rousseau, Senior Advisor, Public Affairs and Corporate Social Responsibility, National Bank of Canada, [email protected], Tel.: 514-394-5684