MONTREAL, June 19, 2023 /CNW/ - National Bank Investments Inc. (‟NBI") announces the launch of two new funds: the NBI International Equity Fund and the NBI Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund (the "NBI Funds").

Most series of the NBI International Equity Fund will be available for purchase on or around June 20, 2023, and the NBI Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund is already available.

"By offering these two new funds that expand our range of solutions across asset classes and geographies, we aim to help investors build portfolios tailored to their current and future needs," said Martin Felton, Vice-President, National Sales at NBI.

National Bank Trust Inc. (‟NBT") acts as portfolio manager for the NBI Funds and delegates investment decisions to PineStone Asset Management Inc. for the NBI International Equity Fund and to AlphaFixe Capital Inc. for the NBI Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund as sub-advisors. NBT will ensure that the portfolios are managed in accordance with the given mandates.

Here are the fund codes and management fees for these new NBI Funds:

NBI Fund Fund Code Management Fee1 NBI International Equity Fund — F Series (CAD) NBC5703 0.75 % NBI International Equity Fund — F Series (USD) NBC5704 0.75 % NBI International Equity Fund — FH Series* NBC5003 0.75 % NBI International Equity Fund — Advisor Series (ISC) NBC5403 1.75 % NBI International Equity Fund — H Series (ISC)* NBC5103 1.75 % NBI Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund — F Series NBC5757 0.45 % NBI Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund — Advisor Series (ISC) NBC5457 0.95 %



1The annual management fees are based on the average daily net asset value of the applicable NBI Fund. Management fees, plus applicable taxes, will be accrued daily and paid monthly.

*The NBI International Equity Fund's H and FH Series (hedged) will be launched on or around July 12, 2023.

The NBI International Equity Fund's investment objective is to provide long-term capital growth. The Fund invests, directly or indirectly through investments in securities of other mutual funds, in a portfolio comprised primarily of common shares of companies located outside of North America selected using a high conviction investment approach.

The NBI Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund's investment objective is to provide a high level of income and sustained capital growth. The fund invests directly, or indirectly through investments in securities of other mutual funds or through the use of derivatives, in a diversified portfolio composed mainly of fixed-income securities of Canadian issuers with various maturities and credit ratings.

About NBI Funds

NBI Funds (the "Funds") are offered by National Bank Investments Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of National Bank of Canada. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus of the Funds before investing. The Funds' securities are not insured by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or by any other government deposit insurer. The Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.



About National Bank Investments Inc.

National Bank Investments Inc. (NBI) is an investment funds management firm committed to manufacturing and offering mutual funds, investment solutions and services designed to help Canadian investors pursue their financial goals. As at March 31, 2023, assets under management in NBI products were valued at over $78.4 billion.

Guided by an open architecture strategy, NBI is dedicated to providing diverse solutions to meet the evolving needs of its clients. NBI consistently strives to be recognized as a key partner by combining innovation and excellence. NBI's role is not limited to administrative aspects of management; NBI Advisory Services and its registered representatives form a team of specialists who provide information and advice to help advisors build portfolios adapted to their clients' financial needs. Follow NBI's activities at nbinvestments.ca or via social media such as YouTube and LinkedIn.

National Bank Investments is a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment, a member of Canada's Responsible Investment Association, and a founding participant in the Climate Engagement Canada initiative.

About National Bank of Canada

With $418 billion in assets as at April 30, 2023, National Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, forms one of Canada's leading integrated financial groups. The Bank has approximately 30,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and has been recognized numerous times as a top employer and for its commitment to diversity. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media such as Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

For further information: Stéphanie Rousseau, Senior Advisor, Public Affairs and Corporate Social Responsibility, National Bank of Canada, Tel.: 514-394-5684, [email protected]