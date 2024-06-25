MONTREAL, June 25, 2024 /CNW/ - National Bank Investments Inc. (‟NBI") announces the launch of five new funds (the "NBI Funds"): the NBI Target 2025 Investment Grade Bond Fund, the NBI Target 2026 Investment Grade Bond Fund, the NBI Target 2027 Investment Grade Bond Fund, the NBI Target 2028 Investment Grade Bond Fund, and the NBI Target 2029 Investment Grade Bond Fund.

All the NBI Funds' Series are already available for purchase.

"With these new funds, we aim to meet the increasing demand for simple and professionally managed fixed income solutions that can offer a competitive alternative to GICs and other money market instruments. This initiative not only addresses the continuous search for attractive yields but also reinforces our commitment to providing innovative financial products that enhance the financial well-being of investors," said Martin Felton, Vice-President, National Sales at NBI.

National Bank Trust Inc. (‟NBT") acts as portfolio manager for the NBI Funds and delegates investment decisions to AlphaFixe Capital Inc. as sub-advisor. NBT ensures that the portfolios are managed in accordance with the given mandates.

Here are the fund codes and management fees for these new NBI Funds:

NBI Fund Fund Code Management

Fee1 NBI Target 2025 Investment Grade Bond Fund — F Series NBC9225 0.15 % NBI Target 2025 Investment Grade Bond Fund — Advisor Series NBC9625 0.65 % NBI Target 2026 Investment Grade Bond Fund — F Series NBC9226 0.15 % NBI Target 2026 Investment Grade Bond Fund — Advisor Series NBC9626 0.65 % NBI Target 2027 Investment Grade Bond Fund — F Series NBC9227 0.15 % NBI Target 2027 Investment Grade Bond Fund — Advisor Series NBC9627 0.65 % NBI Target 2028 Investment Grade Bond Fund — F Series NBC9228 0.15 % NBI Target 2028 Investment Grade Bond Fund — Advisor Series NBC9628 0.65 % NBI Target 2029 Investment Grade Bond Fund — F Series NBC9229 0.15 % NBI Target 2029 Investment Grade Bond Fund — Advisor Series NBC9629 0.65 %

1The annual management fees are based on the average daily net asset value of the applicable NBI Fund. Management fees, plus applicable taxes, will be accrued daily and paid monthly.

Each of the NBI Funds' investment objective is to provide current income and preserve capital over a predetermined period. Each fund invests, directly or indirectly through investments in securities of other mutual funds, in portfolios comprised primarily of investment-grade bonds of North American companies with an effective maturity date. As target maturity funds, the NBI Funds have a predetermined, specified lifespan. Therefore, it is anticipated that the bonds held in these NBI Funds will mature the same year as they are expected to terminate.

About NBI Funds

NBI Funds (the "Funds") are offered by National Bank Investments Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of National Bank of Canada. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus of the Funds before investing. The Funds' securities are not insured by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or by any other government deposit insurer. The Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

About National Bank Investments Inc.

National Bank Investments Inc. (NBI) is an investment funds management firm committed to manufacturing and offering mutual funds, investment solutions and services designed to help Canadian investors pursue their financial goals. As at March 31, 2024, assets under management in NBI products were valued at over $86.45 billion.

Guided by an open architecture strategy, NBI is dedicated to providing diverse solutions to meet the evolving needs of its clients. NBI consistently strives to be recognized as a key partner by combining innovation and excellence. NBI's role is not limited to administrative aspects of management; NBI Advisory Services and its registered representatives form a team of specialists who provide information and advice to help advisors build portfolios adapted to their clients' financial needs. Follow NBI's activities at nbinvestments.ca or via social media such as YouTube and LinkedIn.

National Bank Investments is a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment, a member of Canada's Responsible Investment Association, and a founding participant in the Climate Engagement Canada initiative.

About National Bank of Canada

With $442 billion in assets as at April 30, 2024, National Bank of Canada is one of Canada's six systemically important banks. The Bank has approximately 30,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and operates through three business segments in Canada: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and Financial Markets. A fourth segment, U.S. Specialty Finance and International, complements the growth of its domestic operations. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media.

SOURCE National Bank of Canada

Information: Stéphanie Rousseau, Senior Advisor, Public Affairs, National Bank of Canada, Tel.: 514-394-5684, [email protected]